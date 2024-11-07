The Houston Texans have had a solid first half of the 2024 NFL season. Houston has not been the dominant team that they were in 2023, but they are still 6-3 heading into Week 10. The Texans are in complete control of the AFC South and feel like one team that is almost guaranteed a spot in the playoffs.

Unfortunately, the Texans have been dealt a number of tough injuries that has made their season more difficult. Stefon Diggs will miss the rest of the regular season with knee injury. Both Nico Collins and Will Anderson Jr. are not looking good to play in Week 10.

These injuries have come at a tough point in the regular season. It will be interesting to see how the Texans can persevere despite these injuries in the finals months of the season.

The Lions will provide the perfect acid test for a depleted Texans roster. Does Houston have what it takes to get a huge win? Or will they be the next victim on Detroit's impressive six-game run this season?

Below we will discuss three Texans bold predictions ahead of their pivotal Week 10 matchup against the Lions.

C.J. Stroud has bounce-back game statistically against Lions defense

C.J. Stroud has played some solid football throughout the 2024 season. However, it pales in comparison to the truly special rookie campaign Stroud had just a year ago. Stroud has thrown for 2,139 yards with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions through nine games. This has him on pace to match most of his statistics from 2023, but he would have fewer touchdowns and more interceptions.

Stroud could really use a breakout performance to get those numbers moving in the right direction. And more importantly, to show that the Texans are still a dangerous team despite their slew of injuries.

Oddly enough, the Lions could present the perfect opponent to allow for such a performance.

The Lions have allowed an average of 265.75 passing yards per game throughout the start of the season. Detroit's defense is aggressive and practices the “bend but don't break” mentality. The only problem is that they can bend a lot against the pass.

My prediction: C.J. Stroud will throw for more passing yards than he has in any other game this season. His current personal best is 331 yards, which should be easy to eclipse as long as his offensive line protects him.

Texans need Nico Collins active to unlock their offense, but will he play?

Nico Collins has been one of the most pleasant surprises for the Texans over the past few seasons. Collins had a breakout campaign in 2023, hauling in 80 receptions for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns. He has emerged as C.J. Stroud's top target in 2024, logging 32 receptions for 567 yards and three touchdowns through only five games played.

Unfortunately, Collins has missed time due to a hamstring injury that sent him to injured reserve. Week 10 was the earliest that Collins was projected to be able to return from injury, giving Texans fans hope that he could suit up against the Lions.

Collins has yet to practice this week and did not participate in practice on Thursday. This does not bode well for his ability to play against Detroit on Sunday Night Football.

The Texans offense is still plenty dangerous without Collins in the lineup. However, they may lack the firepower to keep up with the Lions if he is inactive.

My prediction: Houston will designate Nico Collins to return from injured reserve on Friday and give him one day of light practice. Collins will be active for Week 10 against the Lions, but he will mostly be used as a decoy on deep routes. He may not be able to put up a ton of yards in Week 10, but Collins could impact the game if he can force the Lions to defend the deep passing game.

Can Will Anderson Jr. and the Texans defense rattle Lions QB Jared Goff?

Will Anderson Jr. is another player who is not guaranteed to play in Week 10.

It is a shame because Anderson Jr. is having a breakout season. The former first-round pick already has seven-and-a-half sacks, which is more than he had during his rookie season. It definitely helps to be on the same defensive line as Danielle Hunter, who has five-and-a-half sacks himself.

The Lions have one of the best offensive lines in football, bookended by Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell at tackle. That unit will provide plenty of problems for the Texans on defense, especially when it comes to pressuring Jared Goff.

Do the Texans have what it takes to wreck havoc on defense? Or will Goff and the Lions pick them apart?

My prediction: this prediction is a bit of an either or situation. If Will Anderson Jr. plays, I see him having a big impact and harassing Goff all night long. However, if Anderson Jr. does not play, I believe that Detroit's offensive line will hold up and give Goff plenty of time to throw.