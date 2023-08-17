Sean Tuohy and Leigh Anne Tuohy received praises after the Oscar Award-winning film The Blind Side featured them. The couple was lauded for their efforts in helping raise eventual NFL player Michael Oher.

Given their popularity, have you ever wondered how the famous Tuohy family lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Sean Tuohy and Leigh Anne Tuohy's $850K house in Memphis.

Pretty much residing in Tennessee, the Tuohys decided to expand their already stacked real estate portfolio in 2018 when they bought a house in East Memphis, as reported by the Memphis Business Journal. The Tuohy family shelled out $800,000 to buy the house.

Just a few days later, they decided to briefly list the same house in the market with an asking price of $850,000. However, the Tuohys decided to keep the house by taking it off the market.

Here are some photos of Sean Tuohy and Leigh Anne Tuohy's $850K house in Memphis.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally constructed in 1993, the Tuohy's house sits atop 0.61 acres of land. The house itself encompasses 5,068 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The Tuohy house's main features include a decent entrance, a spacious living room, a formal dining room, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances and a breakfast nook, a master bed suite with a walk-in closet, a luxurious bathroom, and a vanity section.

While the interior of the Tuohy's house was designed nicely, the same can be said for the property's outdoor space. The backyard features a swimming pool with a spa, a dining area, several outdoor sitting areas, and enough space for some gardening activities.

The Tuohy family and Oher have been on the wrong side of the headlines as of late. Oher is reportedly suing his conservators for lying about his adoption. With a legal petition filed by Oher, it's uncertain how Oher and the Tuohy family will resolve their conflicts.

Sean Tuohy and Leigh Anne Tuohy are both successful in the restaurant industry. Moreover, both are also well-respected in sports and entertainment. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, the Tuohy couple has a net worth of around $100 million. As a result, it isn't surprising that they can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. In fact, the Tuohy couple also owns other properties in Tennessee.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Sean Tuohy and Leigh Anne Tuohy's $850K house in Memphis.