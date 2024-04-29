Hnery Cavill's name may be back on the James Bond short list due to a fake movie trailer that has gone viral, Variety reported.
The trailer, made by the YouTube channel KH Studio, imagines Cavill as 007 and Margot Robbie as a Bond girl. The video, partially generated by AI currently has 3.7 million views.
Cavill's is making his rounds on the media circuit promoting his new movie, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, directed by Guy Ritchie. The former Superman plays Gus March-Phillipps, who was the founder of the British Army's No. 62 Commando. Some believe that March-Phillipps inspired Ian Fleming to write James Bond. Cavill auditioned for 007 in Casino Royale but ultimately lost to Daniel Craig.
Could Henry Cavill still play James Bond?
During an interview on The Rich Eisen Show to promote the film, the radio host took note of the actor's current role and the James Bond character. He asked Cavill if he has any updates on who the next Bond is.
“I have no idea. All I have to go off of is the rumors. I have the same information you have,” he replied.
“Maybe I'm too old now or maybe I'm not. We'll see what the [producers'] plans are,” Cavill added.
In a 2023 interview with Express U.K., Casino Royale's director Martin Campbell said that he enjoyed Cavill's Bond audition.
“He looked great in the audition. His acting was tremendous,” Campbell stated.
“And look, if Daniel didn't exist, Henry would have made an excellent Bond. He looked terrific, he was in great physical shape … very handsome, very chiseled. He just looked a little young at that time back then,” he added.
But the question is whether Campbell thinks Cavill has it in the bag this time around.
“Henry's 40, so by the time he's done the third one he's going to be 50 and anything beyond that's two, three years per Bond,” he answered.
“He's in good shape, Henry; he's a good guy. He did very well in the audition, but ironically he was too young,” Campbell continued.
James Bond 101
If we're talking about ages, the first actor to play Bond, Sean Connery, was 32 in the first film, 1962's Dr. No. He was 41 in his last Bond film, 1971's Diamonds Are Forever.
George Lazenby was the youngest actor to play Bond at 30 in 1969's Her Majesty's Secret Service.
The actor who played James Bond the most number of times, Roger Moore, was 46 in 1973's Live and Let Die. He was 57 in his last Bond movie, 1985's A View to a Kill.
Timothy Dalton played 007 in 1987's The Living Daylights; he was 41. He was 43 in his second film, 1989's Licence to Kill.
Irish actor Pierce Brosnan was 42 when he played Bond in 1995's GoldenEye. He was 50 in his last 007 film, 2002's Die Another Day.
The latest Bond, Craig, was 38 in 2006's Casino Royale. He retired his license to kill in 2021's No Time to Die at age 53.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson's name is the buzziest when it comes to the Bond casting rumors. He's 33 compared to Cavill's early 20s the first time he auditioned.
Another name that may or may not be in the ring is recent Academy Award winner Cillian Murphy who turns 48 this year. He has fellow Irishman Brosnan's endorsement.
It could be a year for the Irishmen as the new James Bond: 007 comic writer Garth Ennis said he'd like Michael Fassbender, 47, to be the next 007.
Yer another name that has been thrown around for several years now is Idris Elba's. The actor, who will turn 52 this year, has said that he was interested in the role and thought the interest in his playing the role was complimentary… until it wasn't because the subject of race kept coming up.
However, it will take some time before there's actual verifiable news as to who will play 007. James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli said they are still in the process of reinventing 007. She also said that she and the other producers want to modernize the franchise.
No word yet on whether modernizing means going younger in order to appeal to the new generation. In that case, Taylor-Johnson has the strongest case as he's the youngest among the actors mentioned.
However, many still haven't forgotten that Cavill was almost Bond. Setting aside the fact that he's played another iconic character in Clark Kent/Superman, the actor has a lot on his plate. He's set to star in Chad Stahelski's reimagining of Highlander. The John Wick director has been given oversight on the franchise so it won't be a one-and-done deal.
In the mean time, Eon Productions, the studio that produces the James Bond films, has a lot of names to keep in mind.