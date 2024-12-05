The Jacksonville Jaguars dropped their fifth straight game in Week 13, losing 23-20 to the Houston Texans. The Jaguars also lost starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence to the IR during the AFC South clash after a brutal hit by Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. With Lawrence’s season likely over, Jacksonville will turn to backup QB Mac Jones.

Despite being officially eliminated from postseason contention, the Jaguars got Jones some much needed receiving help. Jacksonville has claimed Josh Reynolds off waivers, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo on X.

The Denver Broncos released Reynolds on Tuesday. The eighth-year veteran signed a two-year, $14 million deal with Denver prior to the 2024 season. Reynolds was brought in to help fill the void left at receiver when the Broncos traded Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns.

However, Reynolds landed on the IR after breaking a finger in Week 5. Denver designated him to return from injured reserve, opening his 21-day window on November 13. Instead of adding him to the active roster or moving him back to the IR for the rest of the season, the Broncos waived Reynolds.

The 2-10 Jaguars have had miserable injury luck in 2024. The team lost wideout Christian Kirk to a season-ending broken collarbone in Week 8. Jacksonville then lost Gabe Davis to a knee injury in Week 11. Davis tore his meniscus and will miss the remainder of the season.

While rookie receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is playing well, leading the team with 46 catches for 765 yards and six touchdowns, there’s little depth behind the 2024 first-rounder. The Jaguars were relying heavily on 2023 sixth round pick Parker Washington in their Week 13 loss to the Texans.

Jacksonville hopes Reynolds provides Jones with another pass catching option while also bringing valuable veteran leadership. Reynolds reached the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams in his second year in the league. He had his most productive season in 2023 with the Detroit Lions, catching 40 passes for 608 yards and five touchdowns.

The Jaguars’ offense is now in the hands of Jones. Al-Shaair was suspended three games for the hit that concussed Lawrence. While the sixth-year veteran wrote an apology for the play and claimed he didn’t intend to hurt anyone, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson believes the hit was dirty.