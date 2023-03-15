Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

Finally, we have an answer. After months and months of rumors and discussion, Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers announced his intentions to play for the New York Jets, although no trade is finalized yet. Rodgers hopped on The Pat McAfee Show and revealed his decision, and the internet began buzzing. Rodgers provided a ton of notable quotes, but one of the most eye-catching was his throwing shade at ESPN reporters Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini.

Aaron Rodgers trashes Adam Schefter “lose my number” pic.twitter.com/JSYy29J3i3 — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 15, 2023

“Ask Schefter what I text him…I didn’t respond to Dianna Russini…I would say the same thing I told Schefty…Lose my number. Nice try. I’ll speak for myself.”

The rumors and reports have circulated nonstop over the past few weeks since Rodgers’ darkness retreat, and Trey Wingo came out on Monday and said a Rodgers deal is “done” although nothing has happened still.

Adam Schefter didn’t back away either and confirmed Rodgers’ statement.

As for Russini, she reported that Rodgers gave the Jets a wish list of players to add, and those talks began to flare up more after former Packers WR Allen Lazard signed in New York. Nonetheless, Rodgers denied such a wish list.

Aaron Rodgers has not been candid throughout this whole process, although he opened up a ton on the McAfee Show and revealed how everything went down.

After a long offseason, we have finality: Aaron Rodgers wants to play for the Jets. Now we just await the word on a trade being struck between the two sides.