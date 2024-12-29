Despite high hopes entering the 2024 season with Aaron Rodgers’ healthy return from an Achilles tear, the New York Jets have disappointed yet again. The organization has reached new levels of dysfunction as the Jets have stumbled to a 4-11 record entering Week 17. While New York will finish with a losing record for the ninth straight year, wideout Garrett Wilson managed to continue his run of excellence.

Wilson entered Sunday’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills with 987 yards. He hauled in three passes for 42 yards in the first half, becoming the first Jets player since George Sauer in 1968 to reach 1,000 receiving yards in three straight seasons, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini on X.

The third-year WR also became the first Jets player to ever record 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first three years in the league, per Cimini.

New York selected Wilson with the 10th overall pick in the 2022 draft. That draft appeared to transform the Jets as former GM Joe Douglas put on a show, added Wilson, cornerback Sauce Gardner, defensive end Jermaine Johnson and running back Breece Hall in the first 36 picks.

Wilson and Gardner went on to win Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year awards respectively. But the team continued to struggle. After adding Rodgers in a trade with the Green Bay Packers, it seemed as if New York was finally on the right track.

Garrett Wilson’s incredible feat provides hope for Jets fans

However, it has not been smooth sailing between Wilson and Rodgers. After the team landed Davante Adams in a midseason trade, Wilson has largely been relegated to the Jets’ second receiving option. The friction has led to speculation that Wilson could request a trade if Rodgers returns to New York in 2025.

Of course, it’s not just Adams’ presence that’s causing problems. Wilson’s issues with the veteran quarterback were evident during the preseason as the two engaged in several public blowups.

Should Wilson push his way out of New York, any number of teams would be interested in acquiring the 24-year-old wideout. Naturally, the Kansas City Chiefs are the favorites to snap up Wilson.

Losing Garrett Wilson would be a nightmare scenario that the Jets should do everything in their power to avoid. His unparalleled run to start his career is remarkable enough. But when you consider that New York has fielded Zach Wilson, Mike White, Trevor Siemian and Tim Boyle at quarterback before Rodgers took over in 2024, the accomplishment is all the more impressive.