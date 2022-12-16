By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

The New York Jets are making a huge change at quarterback ahead of a Week 15 date with the Detroit Lions. Jets quarterback Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury, won’t be cleared for contact by doctors, leading to Zach Wilsonstarting for the Jets in Week 15, sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

White wanted to play, with Jets head coach Robert Saleh telling the media that he has “exhausted every measure” to do so, per Ari Meirov on Twitter.

White has even been able to practice, logging limited sessions on Wednesday and Thursday.

But team doctors were understandably leery about White taking contact on a short week after the beating he took in the Jets’ Week 14 loss to the Buffalo Bills, during which White picked up the rib injury and had to be hospitalized.

Now, the Jets will be turning back to Zach Wilson, the former second overall pick in the draft, who was benched in favor of White after a dreadful performance against the New England Patriots- and a lack of accountability for his role in the loss after the fact.

But he seems to have earned the trust of the coaching staff since that point, as Saleh upgraded him to backup status on Thursday.

Wilson himself still believes the Jets future starts with him under center, as he reiterated his belief in himself when speaking to reporters.

Now, Sunday will present a chance for Zach Wilson to prove to himself- and those who think Mike White is the Jets’ future- that he is the guy.

Robert Saleh said as much, describing it as a “great opportunity” for the Jets signal-caller.

Zach Wilson will have to seize this opportunity.