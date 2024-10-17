Mike Williams' tenure with the New York Jets has been a short one, but already, it appears as if the veteran receiver may be on the outs in the Big Apple.

In just six games this season, Mike Williams has just 10 receptions for 145 yards. In New York's most recent game, a 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Williams was held without a catch on just three targets. One of those targets came near the end of the game on a play in which Aaron Rodgers threw a game-clinching interception. After the loss, Rodgers criticized Williams for having ran the wrong route on the play.

Less than 24 hours later, New York had traded for Davante Adams, and Williams was apparently on the trade block.

Despite his iffy future with the team, Mike Williams was back at Jets practice on Thursday, but that by no means indicates that he'll be staying there for the long haul. According to NFL insider Dianna Russini, multiple teams have been reached out to the Jets to see if they could pry away the eight-year veteran.

“The Chargers, Steelers and Saints are among a number of teams reaching out to the Jets about WR Mike Williams, per sources,” Russini shared on X on Thursday morning.

What does Mike Williams have left in the tank for potential trade suitors?

Not only is Mike Williams now on the wrong side of 30, but coming off an ACL tear during the 2023 season, there was skepticism that the once-productive wideout would ever be able to return to peak form. Even if peak Mike Williams is no longer an option, it makes sense that the Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints would be among the teams interested in acquiring him.

The Steelers and Saints were two of the teams on Davante Adams' trade wishlist, but neither team was able or willing to pony up an offer better than the one that the Jets did to acquire the three-time All-Pro. Mike Williams could be viewed as a much cheaper consolation prize who could bolster either team's receiving corps.

Williams spent the first seven seasons of his NFL career within the Chargers organization, and despite a coaching staff overhaul — which preceded his offseason release — it's now possible that a reunion with Los Angeles could be in the cards. The Chargers are much more run heavy than they were at any point in Williams' time there, but a relatively inexperienced group of receivers would certainly benefit from the presence of Mike Williams both on and off the field.