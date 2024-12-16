The Las Vegas Raiders have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL this season. Las Vegas is 2-11 heading into Week 15 and is riding a nine-game losing streak. The Raiders have been plagued by plenty of problems this season, and their record reflects it perfectly.

Las Vegas has a first-year head coach who appears to be in over his head. They have also dealt with multiple injuries at the quarterback position, including Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell. With their top two options unavailable, Desmond Ridder is their best option at QB.

The Raiders have already been eliminated from the playoffs, but they still have pride to play for. They also need to establish a new identity that can carry over into the 2025 season. That is unless the current regime is swept out and replaced with something new. Either way, there's plenty of reason for the players and coaches in Las Vegas to continue playing hard until the end of the regular season.

Next up for Las Vegas is a primetime matchup against Atlanta. The Raiders may have had a chance in this game at full strength. At this point in the season, they simply seem outmatched.

Do the Raiders have what it takes to pull off a huge upset win against the Falcons? Or will they lose yet another game and extend their streak to 10 in a row?

Below, we will discuss three Raiders' bold predictions ahead of this big Week 15 game against the Falcons on Monday Night Football.

Brock Bowers will lead the Raiders in scrimmage yards

Brock Bowers is having an incredible rookie season.

Bowers has hauled in 87 receptions for 933 yards and four touchdowns so far this season. Bowers is already setting rookie tight-end records. With four games left to play, he has a chance to shatter multiple Raiders franchise records as well.

The Falcons have a solid defense that is designed to stop the pass. That said, their talented safeties and cornerback A.J. Terrell are not often matched up on tight ends. Las Vegas would be wise to force Bowers into a situation where he is covered by a linebacker or slot cornerback, creating a huge mismatch that the Raiders can exploit.

The Raiders don't have much choice to do anything other than feed Bowers all night long. There is no chance that Las Vegas can win this game without a heroic effort from their young superstar tight end.

My prediction: rookie tight end Brock Bowers will lead the Raiders in scrimmage yards on Monday Night Football. He has done it before, and I believe he is capable of doing it again in front of a national audience.

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson, WR Ray-Ray McCloud combine for more yards than the Raiders' offense

I led with a Brock Bowers prediction for a reason. He's the only player on offense for the Raiders that strikes fear into the hearts of their opponents.

Las Vegas has almost no running game, relying on Sincere McCormick to carry the load for the rest of the season. The Raiders have almost no weapons in the passing game aside from Bowers. Jakobi Meyers is an okay WR2, and Tre Tucker and Terrace Marshall Jr. are depth pieces at best.

The Falcons are far from a dominant offense, but they definitely have weapons. I believe it will only take a couple of Falcons players to outgain the entire Raiders offense.

My prediction: Bijan Robinson and Ray-Ray McCloud will combine for more total yardage than the entire Raiders offense. I could include another player or two, but that feels too similar to saying the Falcons will outgain the Raiders. Even if this prediction does not hit, I am willing to wager that it will be close to happening.

Raiders do not manage a sack without Maxx Crosby in the lineup

Maxx Crosby may be the most important player on the entire roster. That's what makes it such a huge problem that he is done for the season.

Crosby suffered a season-ending ankle injury that is just one more blow in an already doomed Raiders season.

The Raiders have to turn to Tyree Wilson and K'Lavon Chaisson as their top edge rushers with Crosby injured. That, paired with Christian Wilkins already being on injured reserve, spells problems for the Raiders on defense.

I believe the Raiders will hit a new low on Monday night.

My prediction: the Raiders will not log a single sack against the Falcons on Monday Night Football. This is a huge indictment of their defense, as Kirk Cousins is not particularly good at avoiding sacks at his advanced age.