The road to getting Marvel Studios' reboot of Blade in front of the camera has been a rocky one fraught with multiple directors, writers, and even concerns that its star, Mahershala Ali, could end up leaving the project. However, the film looks poised to finally kick off production and it seems a start window has already been decided upon for the Daywalker's MCU on-screen debut.
It appears Blade will begin filming sometime in Fall 2024 according to Production Weekly, via ComicBookMovie, though an exact start date has not been narrowed down. Depending on how long filming goes for, the window would put the film on track to meet the November 7, 2025 release date announced in November 2023 alongside a slew of changes to the MCU's release schedule.
The projected start window for filming is a massive step forward for the film that has struggled to get off the ground since it was announced at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con.
Sharpening the Blade
Play and screenwriter Stacy Osei-Kuffour was originally hired in 2021 to pen the script alongside relative-newcomer Bassam Tariq, who would serve as director in what would have been his second feature film after 2020's Mogul Mowgli. However, the pair were ultimately let go after production and creative differences started to emerge, among them reportedly being Ali's frustration that he felt like the “fourth lead” despite playing the titular character.
The film's writer struggles would only continue from there as Michael Starrbury was hired in November 2022 to rewrite the script, followed by True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto's hiring in April 2023 for the same reason.
It appears the studio and Ali finally landed on a writer and script both sides were happy with after the hiring of Blade's latest screenwriter, Michael Green, in November 2023. The Blade Runner 2049 and Logan writer's script was reportedly well-received by Ali, in particular, who was said to be “encouraged” with the film's progress by December 2023.
Marvel Studios also found the film's new director in White Boy Rick helmer Yann Demange in November 2022, who has remained attached to the film through the multiple writer changes.
Blade is also set to be rated-R, something that Demange was very happy to share.
“They gave me the R, which is so important, Demange said in a November 2023 interview. “I come out of [his new short film, Dammi] wanting to be more open, more vulnerable and bring a more personal aspect to my work. But for Blade, we are going to have fun because Mahershala is such a deep actor.”
While Blade would serve as the vampire-hunter's on-screen debut for the MCU, audiences were already introduced to Blade in one of the post-credits scene for 2021's Eternals. Ali's Blade can be heard addressing Dane Whiteman, portrayed by Kit Harrington, as he considers taking up the Ebony Blade after Sersi's abduction by the Celestial being Arishem.
The Ebony Blade is rumored to play a part in Blade's film, as well, though there has been no confirmation by Marvel Studios.
Blade is scheduled to release in theaters on November 7, 2025.