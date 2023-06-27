Comments from a WWE legend have led some fans to believe that Randy Orton might be set to make his return at Money in the Bank. Kurt Angle provided a positive Randy Orton injury update on a recent episode of his podcast, sparking speculation of a Money in the Bank surprise appearance.

It’s been over a year since Orton last appeared on WWE TV because of a back injury. That hiatus could soon be coming to an end. A week before Money in the Bank is scheduled to take place in London, Angle suggested on “The Kurt Angle Show” that Orton is ready to wrestle.

“Doing good man,” Angle said of Orton. “He recovered from his back surgery. He’s, I think he’s gonna come back pretty damn soon. He’s doing much better, yes.”

#MITB Logan Paul is on top of the ladder about to unhook the briefcase and there's the viper strikes and climbs the ladder just like lesnar did to ali https://t.co/04GwoHG4zw — Honourable Cena Fan 👌 (@Asli_SuperMan) June 25, 2023

Money in tve Bank.

Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor.

Seth Retains and Celebrates.

Crowd goes absolutely Wild.

RKO OUTTA NOWHERE!!!

SummerSlam –> Seth Rollins vs Randy Orton for the World Heavyweight Championship#WWERaw #SmackDown #MITB #SummerSlam https://t.co/kG9cNscxM6 — Big_Time_Becks (@BigTimeBecks_SC) June 25, 2023

Imperium takes our Riddle after the match at MITB(if it gets added) and Randy comes out to make the save and we get Randy Vs Gunther for the IC title at Summerslam https://t.co/tuMOjeZUPO — GayLørd | Fan Account (@theoryminaj) June 25, 2023

Angle didn’t say that Orton would make his return at Money in the Bank. Even if the Viper is set to come back at Saturday’s premium live event, Angle probably isn’t aware of WWE’s creative plans.

It was reported by Fightful Select in November that Orton had fusion surgery on his lower back. The procedure was expected to keep Orton out of a WWE ring for an extended period of time. There has even been speculation that Orton’s career as a WWE wrestler would be in jeopardy.

Before getting hurt last year, Orton was among the most popular babyfaces in WWE, along with tag team partner Matt Riddle. There were rumors that Orton was going to face Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2022.

If Orton is indeed physically up to wrestling again, he might return for a match at this year’s SummerSlam.