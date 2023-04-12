Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Miami Heat lost their first play-in tournament matchup to Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. But when it comes to Young and the Heat, Miami believes that if you can’t beat em’, join em’.

Miami is the favorite to be Young’s next team if he is traded from the Hawks, via sportsbetting.ag. The Heat’s +250 odds lead the pack while the Chicago Bulls (+300) and Dallas Mavericks (+400) sit at second and third respectively. The Los Angeles Clippers (+500) and Washington Wizards (+800) round out the top five.

Trae Young has seen his name come up in trade rumors recently. Mainly, that’s of his own doing. NBA executives believe Young could request a trade from the Hawks if Atlanta doesn’t make noise in the playoffs. The Hawks had a tumultous regular season that saw Nate McMillan get fired after a public beef with Young. At the very least, both sides don’t seem to be seeing eye-to-eye at the moment.

If Atlanta were to deal Young, the Heat are currently seen as the favorites to trade for him. Kyle Lowry is poised to be a free agent after the 2024-2025 season. Regardless, he had a bit of a drop off in 2022, averaging 11.2 points and 5.1 assists. Young would certainly give the Heat a bit more firepower at the point guard position.

Trae Young gave Miami a taste of what they could trade for when he dropped 25 points, eight rebounds and seven points in the play-in tournament win. If the Hawks actually make Young available for trade, the Heat will be at the front of the line.