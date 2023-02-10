We are coming out of a frantic 2023 NBA trade deadline where a bevy of teams shuffled players and shook up their rosters. Let’s look at the immediate impact of the various deals that went down over the past few days and do a fresh set of NBA Power Rankings. Which teams instantly got pushed up the rankings? Which ones were pulled down? Let’s find out where all 30 NBA clubs rank after the trade deadline.

It’s tempting to overreact right now. However, we’ve chosen to be a little level-headed. As such, the Denver Nuggets stay on top of these NBA Power Rankings. This is especially after they addressed a key roster need. As one might expect, the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks also see some significant movements this week.

Perhaps the team that benefited the most, however? The Phoenix Suns. They managed to keep their top three players and still add Kevin Durant. That’s absolutely crazy how they did that. They’re not our highest climbers because they were already among the top eight teams. However, we have them as the second-best team in their conference. Some of the droppers here are those teams that chose to stay idle or maybe lost more than they gained back.

Keep in mind that these rankings are for this season. They don’t reflect the future potential of each team in the coming seasons. Obviously, these rankings also discount the impact of future draft picks.

Now without further ado, let’s look at our 2022-23 NBA Power Rankings after the 2023 trade deadline.

1. Denver Nuggets (no change)

The Nuggets traded Bones Hyland, which doesn’t impact their backcourt much after he lost his rotation spot. They, however, filled a key need by acquiring Thomas Bryant. Now, reigning MVP Nikola Jokic has a legitimate backup in Bryant. That’s why they’re still No. 1 in our NBA Power Rankings. Remember that the latter had some solid reps with the Lakers this season. He even had a stretch where he put up five double-doubles in six games. He won’t play a ton of minutes in Denver, but his 12-15 minutes of action will be crucial for how far this team goes.

2. Milwaukee Bucks (+1)

The Bucks currently don’t have the best win-loss record in the East. However, that may change very soon. They’re just a game behind a Celtics team that will miss Jaylen Brown for a significant chunk of time. More importantly, the Bucks addressed their own key need by acquiring erstwhile disgruntled wingman Jae Crowder. He should immediately see action for the Bucks as versatile 3-and-D weapon. It wasn’t a blockbuster acquisition, but it was a much-needed one. Also, they benefit from the inevitable slide of the Nets.

3. Boston Celtics (-1)

The Celtics didn’t do much at the deadline. They added Mike Muscala, who won’t move the needle for this team. That said, Boston, like Milwaukee, benefits from a more straightforward path to the Eastern Conference Finals. That’s after the Nets went for a hard reset. They move down, though, because missing Brown is going to hurt them in the coming weeks.

4. Philadelphia 76ers (no change)

Adding Jalen McDaniels was not bad. Still, it doesn’t really also improve this team in a tremendous way. He’s a solid wingman who will likely play backup to Tobias Harris and maybe even PJ Tucker. He is averaging close to 11 points per game this season, but that’s because he played around 27 minutes per game in Charlotte. He’ll play maybe half that in Philly.

5. Phoenix Suns (+3)

Okay, we caved and pushed Phoenix up into the top five. The Suns were already heating up entering this week, but they really hit the nitro-boost button by acquiring Kevin Durant. Take note that they also did so while managing to keep Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton. Even Torrey Craig is still around, too. Adding TJ Warren and Darius Bazley was also low-key positive to preserve some depth on their bench. Are they NBA Finals-bound? Potentially, yes. They’re surely much closer now than when Crowder was pouting.

Breaking: The Phoenix Suns are nearing a blockbuster trade to acquire Kevin Durant, sources tell @wojespn. The Suns are sending Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four firt-round picks, a 2028 pick swap for Durant and TJ Warren. pic.twitter.com/QadcfPHNfw — ESPN (@espn) February 9, 2023

6. Cleveland Cavaliers (-1)

Donovan Mitchell’s morning tweet says it all. For a team that made one of the biggest trades in the 2022 offseason, the Cavs were dead silent at the deadline. They’re committing to both Caris LeVert and Cedi Osman this season. That’s not a terrible thing, but it’s also not going to propel them up these NBA Power Rankings. While they’ve won four in a row, they move down a slot simply because of the KD trade.

7. Memphis Grizzlies (no change)

Yup, Ja Morant is still happy to be in the West. That’s even if the pendulum of power swung mightily to this conference in the span of 24 hours. Things are going to be extra tight moving forward for the Grizzlies. They added Luke Kennard, which doesn’t exactly strike fear into anyone else, though he is a good shooter. We’ll see if keeping guys like Dillon Brooks, Tyus Jones, and Brandon Clarke will pay off.

8. Brooklyn Nets (-2)

As of this writing, the Nets have the seventh-best win-loss record in the league. They won’t keep that for very long. Jettisoning both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant won’t do this team any favors in terms of their 2023 playoff aspirations. However, it frees them from the shackles of superstar egos (except for Ben Simmons, of course) and hands them back full power over their future. It’s a bleak present for BKN, but the horizon in the coming seasons could look brighter. Plus, this feisty group could be somewhat fun to watch with zero weight of expectations on them.

9. Sacramento Kings (no change)

There’s not much to write about a Kings squad that was overachieving way too much anyway. Adding Kessler Edwards doesn’t really even merit a quick glance for most fans. However, the Kings’ resistance to any big-move temptation is also one to admire. They want to see how far this unheralded but overachieving unit can go. We’re all here for it, too.

10. Los Angeles Clippers (+1)

The Clippers’ trade deadline moves are polarizing. On one hand, they let go of talent that, on paper, helped make them one of the deepest teams in the league. On the other hand, they gained more sensible pieces to round out their roster with size, experience, and playmaking. Mason Plumlee should be a good backup to Ivica Zubac. Eric Gordon and Bones Hyland are both going to be solid if not spectacular off the bench. This also means both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are the undisputed leaders of this team now. We believe that’s a very good thing. Is Russell Westbrook coming next?

11. Dallas Mavericks (+8)

The Mavs were the first to make a nuclear splash earlier this week with the acquisition of Kyrie Irving. We think that set the bar pretty high and triggered so many other movements around the league. It also addresses one of Luka Doncic’s main demands — to get more help. Does this make the Mavs an instant title favorite? Not yet, but it should keep them among the contenders lists in the coming weeks and months. Don’t be shocked if they continue moving up these NBA Power Rankings as well.

12. Minnesota Timberwolves (-2)

Losing D’Angelo Russell hurts this team’s shooting. However, adding Mike Conley improves their playmaking. It honestly rounds out their team’s collective skill set quite well. Still, that doesn’t mean the Wolves are going to the NBA Finals anytime soon. Despite that, it’s clear that Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns have the keys to this team’s offense moving forward.

13. New York Knicks (no change)

We’re happy for Jalen Brunson that he gets to reunite with former teammate Josh Hart. That should be fun in The Big Apple. The Nets’ decline should also help the Knicks potentially move up into a top-six spot in the East. The Knicks also get to keep Immanuel Quickley. In all, the Knicks preserve their spot thanks to pulling back on any blockbuster transactions.

14. Golden State Warriors (no change)

The Dubs finally take their hands off James Wiseman. They also re-acquire Gary Payton II. Those two moves balance each other out quite well. However, we don’t see that actually boosting this team’s stock in the near term. That’s especially with Steph Curry missing a ton of time as the Warriors try to maintain their play-in spot.

15. Los Angeles Lakers (+9)

Are we overhyping the Lakers given they’re 25-31? Maybe. Are they destined to make the play-in? On paper, they should. Will LeBron James get ring No. 5? We don’t think so. Adding the right kind of Russell and Malik Beasley addresses their shooting needs. Acquiring Jarred Vanderbilt and Mo Bamba makes up for losing Thomas Bryant. That’s in addition to already adding Rui Hachimura recently. The Lakers’ current setup wasn’t working so they needed to change things up. That’s exactly what they did. They’re deeper now and hopefully healthier. They’re also just 2.5 games down from 10th place in the West. We see that changing fast.

16. Miami Heat (-1)

The Heat needed to be active at the trade deadline. They weren’t completely idle since they did move on from Dewayne Dedmon. However, they didn’t address any of their key needs. They certainly didn’t improve their depth and will also face important questions in the offseason.

17. New Orleans Pelicans (no change)

We like how the Pelicans added Josh Richardson. The Tennessee product is putting up 11.5 points per game and can certainly make an impact on both ends of the floor. At the moment, he should help in the continued absence of Zion Williamson. That should be enough for the Pels to stay within striking distance of a top-six spot in the West.

18. Portland Trail Blazers (+3)

Adding Kevin Knox, Matisse Thybulle, and Cam Reddish was interesting. They missed out on their biggest need, which was at backup center, though. Still, We like that the Blazers seem to have gotten better on the defensive end of the floor. That was crucial. Is this a big enough improvement for them to stay in the West’s top 10? We believe so.

19. Utah Jazz (-7)

Are the Jazz finally going to embrace the tank? Utah is on a three-game losing streak and just traded away a number of key role players in Mike Conley, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt. Russell Westbrook will not play for them. The Jazz are out of the play-in picture right now and could continue to drop in these NBA Power Rankings.

20. Chicago Bulls (-4)

The Bulls stayed idle at the deadline. That’s bad news for them. Like the Heat, the Bulls could have addressed some needs and questions. However, they chose to sit this one out. We found that strange since they’re sitting in ninth place in the East with the improved Raptors nipping at their heels. It wasn’t a good look for Chicago at all.

21. Toronto Raptors (+2)

Yes, Jakob Poeltl’s contract and free agency weigh heavily on Masai Ujiri’s mind. Still, at least for the next few months, the Raptors have a legitimate center. That’s a big hole they filled. They also kept all their other key guys, including O.G. Anunoby and Fred VanVleet. We were convinced those two would have definitely been dealt. So in all, this was a small win for Toronto.

The Toronto Raptors are acquiring San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl for Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first-round draft pick and two future second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/9Iz7KFCd20 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

22. Oklahoma City Thunder (-4)

The Thunder got a bit younger by reacquiring Justin Jackson. They also got veteran Dario Saric. Those two guys won’t exactly move the needle for OKC’s playoff chances. Moving them down four spots sounds harsh, yes, but it’s more because so many other teams just improved.

23. Washington Wizards (-3)

Losing Hachimura and adding Kendrick Nunn doesn’t do much to improve the Wizards. That might not be enough to push them up the East, and it certainly pulls them down in our NBA Power Rankings. They’re rolling with the trio of Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, and Kristaps Porzingins while other teams retooled. Okay, good luck.

24. Atlanta Hawks (-2)

Saddiq Bey improves the bench for ATL. He can play a small-ball 4 or a solid 3. That said, he won’t exactly be the big difference-maker the Hawks needed to have. At eighth place in the East, the Hawks are doing fine, and this move cements that status moving forward. They’re not terrific. They’re just fine.

25. Indiana Pacers (no change)

Adding Jordan Nwora and George Hill aren’t bad moves for Indy. Having said that, those players also don’t drastically impact their chances to return to playoff relevance. With the Raptors likely improving, we see the Pacers missing out on the play-in this year.

26. Orlando Magic (no change)

The Magic gave up Mo Bamba for Pat Bev. I guess Bamba was expendable since Wendell Carter Jr. returned to action. Not bad. Beverley probably will not play for Orlando.

27. Charlotte Hornets (no change)

Mason Plumlee was the only veteran the Hornets traded, and they dealt him to the Clippers for Reggie Jackson, who will not play with the team. This feels like a missed opportunity for Charlotte.

28. Houston Rockets (no change)

The Rockets finally traded Eric Gordon and got John Wall back in the process. Danny Green also came along for the ride. However, these two veterans aren’t long for Houston.

29. Detroit Pistons (no change)

Adding James Wiseman was interesting. We felt like by doing so, Detroit would trade Nerlens Noel, but they kept him, too. What does this mean for the development of Jalen Duren? We’re anxious to find out.

30. San Antonio Spurs (no change)

The Spurs traded Jakob Poeltl and Josh Richardson for mostly draft capital as they embrace the tank for Victor Wembanyama. Pop’s squad has lost 10 games in a row and is not competitive at all right now.