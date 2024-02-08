What trade ideas make the most sense ahead of the NBA trade deadline?

In less than 24 hours, many teams across the league will look much different due to the moves they make at the NBA trade deadline. Contending teams will increase their championship odds, while those outside of the playoff picture will look to hit the reset button. Already seeing minor trades involving the likes of Monte Morris, Simone Fontecchio, and Xavier Tillman Sr. on Wednesday, plenty of impactful talents such as Andrew Wiggins, Bruce Brown, and PJ Washington remain on the trade block.

Will the Golden State Warriors actually look to part ways with Wiggins? Is there a team willing to give up a first-round pick to the Toronto Raptors for Brown? Are the Charlotte Hornets actually considering a trade involving Washington?

These are all questions people around the league are asking with the timer ticking down. Soon, a better picture will be painted of how this season will play out. Until then, all we can do is speculate using the latest rumors ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

Here are some fresh trade ideas that make the most sense based on the latest rumblings around the league.

Andrew Wiggins finds a new home in Milwaukee

Warriors Receive: F/C Bobby Portis, G/F Pat Connaughton, G Cam Payne, POR 2024 2nd Round Pick (via MIL)

Bucks Receive: F Andrew Wiggins, F/C Dario Saric

The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the more aggressive teams on the trade block in recent days leading up to the trade deadline. While they are not completely sold on the idea of trading Bobby Portis, the Bucks have been searching for upgrades in scenarios involving Cam Payne and Pat Connaughton. Recently, Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins was named a potential target for Milwaukee, according to Yahoo Sports.

It is no secret around the league that the Warriors have been shopping Wiggins. The former All-Star wing has had arguably the worst season of his career, and Golden State finds themselves outside of the playoff picture in the Western Conference. There is a clear need for change, and trading Wiggins presents the best path for the Warriors to increase their playoff odds. However, the team is not just going to give up Wiggins for the sake of making a trade.

Perhaps the Warriors can find some value in a trade with the Bucks. Portis is a versatile big man who can stretch the floor and fill a lot of gaps between Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. Not to mention, head coach Steve Kerr was a fan of Portis when he coached him with Team USA during the 2023 FIBA World Cup. As for Pat Connaughton, he's always been a reliable three-point shooter who would provide an added sense of scoring production on Golden State's bench. Cam Payne wouldn't really be a player the Warriors would have interest in, which is why he could be re-routed in this scenario, possibly to his former team, the Phoenix Suns.

The best part about this deal from the Warriors' perspective is that they would still maintain financial flexibility heading into the offseason. Instead of having Wiggins' large contract, Golden State's front office would have two moderate-sized salary slots that they could explore trade opportunities with.

From the Bucks' point of view, they get a proven All-Star wing who proved to be a big part of the 2021-22 Warriors team that went on to win the NBA Finals. This is exactly the type of player Milwaukee needs right now.

Hornets send PJ Washington to Dallas

Mavericks Receive: F PJ Washington

Hornets Receive: G Josh Green, C Richaun Holmes, DAL 2026 1st Round Pick (Top-10 protected)

The Charlotte Hornets have been actively engaged in trade chatter not only surrounding Miles Bridges but PJ Washington as well. In what seems to be another lost season for the Hornets, Washington has emerged as their best trade candidate heading towards the NBA trade deadline. The former first-round pick recently signed a three-year, $46 million contract to remain with Charlotte in the offseason, but it took nearly two months for the sides to agree on a deal. It would be best for a fresh start from both parties.

Along with the New York Knicks, the Dallas Mavericks have been eagerly pursuing Washington this week. The Hornets are willing to move Washington for the right price. Based on recent reports, it seems like the Hornets are wanting Josh Green as the starting point in any trade for the 25-year-old forward.

Although the Mavs have been hesitant to include Green in trade packages before, it may not be the worst idea for them to get a much-needed upgrade at the forward position at his expense. Green has a three-year extension kicking in next season and is limited in terms of his offensive productivity around Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Much of the same could be argued regarding Washington, but his rebounding presence and three-point shooting abilities are what make the Hornets' forward an intriguing option for Dallas.

If the Mavs want to seriously land Washington, an offer of Green, a first-round pick, and a salary filler such as Richaun Holmes is the most plausible package. The contracts of Green and Holmes line up almost identically with that of Washington's current deal, giving the Mavs an impactful secondary talent at the cost of future value. It is worth mentioning that the first-round pick from the Mavericks must come two years after their prior obligation to the Knicks, who currently own Dallas' 2024 first-round pick with top-10 protections.

Knicks make another move with Raptors

Knicks Receive: G/F Bruce Brown

Raptors Receive: G/F Evan Fournier, DAL 2024 1st Round Pick (Top-10 protected)

While we are on the topic of the Knicks, let's just get this Bruce Brown package out of the way. Whoever wants Brown at this trade deadline is going to have to give up a first-round pick. That has been the Raptors' asking price since they acquired him in the Siakam trade, and this remains true with less than 24 hours until the NBA trade deadline.

Out of all the teams that have expressed interest in Brown, the Knicks have remained a constant. The ties to CAA, his agency, stand out like a sore thumb, and Brown just seems like one of those perfect Tom Thibodeau types of players that can do just about anything asked of him.

Believe it or not, the Knicks are actual championship contenders in the Eastern Conference. At 33-18 on the season, New York finds itself just a half-game behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 2-seed in the East, and they have won 16 of their 19 games since the start of January. The Knicks are legit, and Brown could be the final piece to their championship puzzle.

By moving Brown for Evan Fournier and a first-round pick in 2024, the Raptors get two things: salary relief and four out of the first 31 picks in the 2024 NBA Draft. Masai Ujiri and Toronto's front office would have financial flexibility as well as opportunities to make more trades come time for the offseason. This is most likely the best offer the Raptors will see for Brown by tomorrow afternoon.

Andre Drummond returns to Philly

76ers Receive: C Andre Drummond, F Torrey Craig

Bulls Receive: F Kenyon Martin Jr., F Danuel House Jr., NYK 2024 2nd Round Pick (via PHI), PHI 2027 2nd Round Pick, LAC 2029 2nd Round Pick (via PHI)

Joel Embiid recently underwent meniscus surgery and will likely be out until sometime near the end of March at the earliest. This is a massive blow to the Philadelphia 76ers' chances of winning the Eastern Conference, as Embiid is truly the most valuable player in the league pertaining to the impact he makes for his team. Without Embiid on the court, the 76ers are left trying to replicate nearly 35 points per game on offense with secondary players.

There is no move out there for the Sixers that can replace Embiid. However, there is a glaring option that makes a ton of sense in terms of pursuing frontcourt help. Next to Paul Reed, veteran Andre Drummond would once again prove to be valuable for the 76ers if they were to try and get him from the Chicago Bulls before the NBA trade deadline. Drummond spent part of the 2021-22 season with Philadelphia before being included in the James Harden-Ben Simmons trade.

In just 16.2 minutes per game this season with the Bulls, Drummond has managed to average 7.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game while shooting 55.2 percent from the floor. His experience and rebounding abilities are what make the veteran a key target for the Sixers ahead of the trade deadline. What the Bulls would want for Drummond is a whole separate conversation.

Chicago is truly one of the biggest question marks in the NBA right now because they have no sense of direction ahead of the trade deadline. Depending on who you ask, the Bulls want to be both buyers and sellers right now. Regardless, Drummond is available, and the Bulls should be operating with the mindset of getting the most value for the big man right now. Three second-round picks and a young flyer such as Kenyon Martin Jr. certainly give Chicago some options.