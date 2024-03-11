The final few weeks of the 2023-24 NBA season are upon us. As a result, wild endings and puzzling finishes will occur given the circumstances each time finds themselves in. While some at the bottom of the standings roll forward with their youthful rebuilds, pulling off surprising victories here and there, now is the time to truly find out which teams have a chance to run the table come playoff time. This is why we see the Denver Nuggets and Cleveland Cavaliers closing the gap on the Boston Celtics in the NBA Power Rankings.

Both the Nuggets and Cavs pulled off impressive victories over the Celtics this past week, handing Boston back-to-back losses for the first time since early on in the month of November. First, it was the Cavs pulling off a win on their home floor against the best in the NBA without All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell and versatile big man Evan Mobley. Outscoring the Celtics 34-17 in the final quarter of play, it was Dean Wade who scored 20 points in the final frame to give Cleveland their staple victory of the season in a close 105-104 affair.

“The rim looked really big. It looked like a swimming pool,” Wade said in his postgame remarks. “It’s a great feeling. It’s kind of like your mind is quiet and the rim looks huge.”

Wade went 7-for-7 from the floor in the final quarter against Boston, nailing five triples in the process. Despite trailing by as many as 22 points to the best team in the league, 16 points entering the fourth, Wade and the Cavs never backed down, even though they were without two of the top talents.

A few days later, the marquee matchup of the week between the Celtics and Nuggets took place in the Mile High City. These two teams may very well be the two organizations that battle it out in June's NBA Finals. After losing by two points at home to Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets in January, Jayson Tatum and the C's once again fell to the defending champions, losing 115-109 due to the reigning Finals MVP's 32-point, 12-rebound, and 11-assist triple-double. Jaylen Brown finished the game with a season-high 41 points, while Tatum struggled with only 15 points on 5-of-13 shooting.

For just the second time this season, the Celtics have dropped back-to-back games. Is this a sign of weakness that the Celtics are showing? Perhaps there is a little truth to this notion. The idea that more teams around the league are beginning to play their best basketball with the playoffs right around the corner also carries a little truth.

From teams rising to the Celtics' level of play to others trending downward at the worst time possible due to injuries, there is a lot to go over in this week's edition of the NBA Power Rankings.

1. Boston Celtics (-)

2023-24 Record: 49-14, Upcoming schedule: at POR (3/11), at UTA (3/12), vs. PHX (3/14), at WAS (3/17)

For the first time in a long time, the Boston Celtics looked vulnerable this past week. Jayson Tatum did not play his best brand of basketball, and the Celtics' offense as a whole seemed to struggle against the Cavs and Nuggets. Coincidentally enough, they recorded 13 turnovers against Cleveland and 12 turnovers against Denver. This directly led to Boston's inability to close out either game.

Still, the Celtics remain the best team in basketball and the favorites in the Eastern Conference. On any given night, any player from their starting five can go for 20-plus points, and Kristaps Porzingis continues to be the X-factor for this group. After all, these two losses to the Cavs and Nuggets were not bad whatsoever. Cleveland beat them in the final few possessions, thanks to Dean Wade's heroics. Denver beat them because Boston went 16-of-25 from the free-throw line.

The Celtics continue to sit at the top of the NBA Power Rankings and should be able to close out the regular season on a high note. Eight of their next 10 games will be against opponents with a record below .500 this season.

2. Denver Nuggets (+1)

2023-24 Record: 44-20, Upcoming schedule: vs. TOR (3/11), at MIA (3/13), vs. SAS (3/15)*, at DAL (3/17)

*Game played in Austin, Texas

Since the All-Star break, the Nuggets have gone 8-1, their only loss coming this past week to the Phoenix Suns in overtime. The defending NBA champions have started to kick things into higher gear with the playoffs right around the corner, and it is hard to imagine a team putting up with them in a seven-game series. With this said, the Suns did a really great job of exposing the Nuggets on the interior, especially when Jokic wasn't in the game.

Moving forward, strong and lengthy teams could begin to find success with this Phoenix game as a blueprint. Then again, Denver still has Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. as legitimate rebounding threats on either end of the court. The fact of the matter is that the Nuggets are built to win in the postseason. Just one game back of the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 1-seed in the Western Conference, don't be shocked if they come from behind to claim the best record in the conference yet again.

Denver moves into an easy part of their schedule this week, unlike what they saw last week with the Celtics and Suns. Although they will be hitting the road, the Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, and San Antonio Spurs don't pose much of a threat to the Nuggets because of their inconsistencies.

Friday night's road game will be an intriguing one, as Denver will play San Antonio in Austin, Texas, at the Moody Center, home of the Texas Longhorns. The Spurs had success playing there last season, so why not play another game or two there again this week? It is a Friday night at the University of Texas with a bunch of rowdy, drunk college kids. What could go wrong there?

3. Oklahoma City Thunder (-1)

2023-24 Record: 45-19, Upcoming schedule: vs. IND (3/12), vs. DAL (3/14), at MEM (3/16)

A 45-19 record for the Thunder at this point in the season should automatically make Mark Daigneault the NBA's Coach of the Year. The job he and his staff have done with the youngest team in the league is incredible, especially when you factor in that the Thunder were a borderline play-in team a season ago. Now, they are the 1-seed in the West with just weeks remaining in the season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to record 30-point games like it is nothing, and Oklahoma City's depth continues to shine in the unlikeliest of ways. Some nights, it is Isaiah Joe hitting bit threes off the bench. Other nights, rookie Cason Wallace supplies his team with much-needed two-way minutes. You can't forget about Josh Giddey and Luguentz Dort in the starting lineup either — two underrated players who give it their all anytime they see opportunity on either end of the court.

As crazy as it may sound, the Thunder are real championship contenders this season. The fact that they have defeated the Nuggets three out of four times this year should tell us everything we need to know about their chances to find success when it matters most. Sure, they may be inexperienced come playoff time, but that has not bothered this young group at all through 64 games. It would come as a shock to see them slip out of the NBA Power Rankings' top five the rest of the way.

4. Cleveland Cavaliers (+3)

2023-24 Record: 41-23, Upcoming schedule: vs. PHX (3/11), at NOP (3/13), at HOU (3/16)

Some may question why the Cleveland Cavaliers are moving up three spots this week into the top five when they had bad losses to the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets this past week. Well, they also picked up wins over the Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves, two of the best teams in the league, record-wise. At this point in the season, wins mean more than losses, and these two wins for Cleveland are impressive seeing as they were without Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley.

The Cavs continuing to be competitive and win against the best of the best without their key starters says a lot about this team's depth and will to win. Even though they still have some bad losses, these great wins speak volumes. As a result of their key wins, Cleveland is just a half-game behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the 2-seed in the East. Whether or not they can overtake Milwaukee could drastically impact their chances of making a run to the Eastern Conference Finals.

If this team can get healthy over the final month of the regular season, they are going to be tough to beat come playoff time.

5. Los Angeles Clippers (-1)

2023-24 Record: 41-22, Upcoming schedule: vs. MIN (3/12), at CHI (3/14), at NOP (3/15), vs. ATL (3/17)

Once again, we are here having a conversation about how the Los Angeles Clippers are a head-scratcher in the West. The Clippers are 7-7 in their last 14 games, and they have been all over the place on both sides of the court. Two losses to the Bucks this past week don't bode well for Los Angeles, especially since Milwaukee went on to lose in embarrassing fashion to both the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.

Health also continues to be somewhat of a concern for the Clippers, as Paul George has missed three of the team's last eight games and Kawhi Leonard missed Sunday's game against the Bucks. At full strength, the Clippers can be as good as any other team in the league. However, bigger and stronger squads have had their number in the last month.

This upcoming week is a big one for the Clippers in terms of getting back on track. They are currently two games behind the Timberwolves for the 3-seed and will play Minnesota on Tuesday. After that game, Los Angeles has somewhat easier matchups that give them a chance to pick up three more wins. Quite honestly, there is no reason why the Clippers shouldn't go 4-0 this week, possibly rising up to the 3-seed in the process.

6. Minnesota Timberwolves (-1)

2023-24 Record: 44-21, Upcoming schedule: at LAC (3/12), at UTA (3/16)

A short week approaches for the Timberwolves amid all of their struggles. Karl-Anthony Towns is shut down indefinitely after undergoing meniscus surgery, and it wouldn't be shocking to see him on the sidelines the rest of the year. The Timberwolves need to be careful because, without Towns, they are not the top-tier threats they looked to be. As good as Anthony Edwards is, he alone can't carry this team, one that truly has no identity on offense.

Minnesota has already lost four of their first six games in the month of March, which is more than they lost all of February. After entering the month as the 1-seed in the conference, the Timberwolves have sunk to the 3-spot in the West with the Clippers right on their tails. Tuesday night's game against Los Angeles is critical for the Timberwolves' season.

As far as the NBA Power Rankings go, the T-Wolves have fallen out of the top five. It is hard to trust this group right now simply because they have no consistent offensive player outside of Edwards. The loss of Towns is going to prove to be deadly for this team the rest of the way.

7. Phoenix Suns (+4)

2023-24 Record: 37-27, Upcoming schedule: at CLE (3/11), at BOS (3/14), at CHA (3/15), at MIL (3/17)

All season long, the Phoenix Suns have jumped around the NBA Power Rankings, yet they have not lived up to their potential because of injuries to Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. These three stars haven't remained healthy, directly resulting in the Suns' inability to remain at the very top of everyone's minds in the Western Conference.

Even with Booker missing the team's last four games due to an ankle sprain, the Suns have pushed forward. They picked up a gutsy overtime victory on the road against Denver, and hung with the Celtics for all 48 minutes last week. Now, more opportunities have arrived for this star-studded roster.

The Cavs, Celtics, and Bucks are all opportunities for the Suns to showcase what they can do come playoff time. These are three of the better teams in the league, and Phoenix is going to need to approach these matchups as benchmark games. We will truly get to see what the Suns and their Big 3 are made of against some of the best of the best this week.

8. Milwaukee Bucks (-2)

2023-24 Record: 42-23, Upcoming schedule: at SAC (3/12), vs. PHI (3/14), vs. PHX (3/17)

Two wins over the Clippers look good on the Bucks' resume. Two losses to the Warriors and Lakers by a combined 36 points don't look all that great. The Bucks, who had been great defensively in recent weeks, surrendered an average of 117.8 points per game this past week due to their inability to keep their opponents out of the paint.

This seems to be the Achilles heel of the Bucks this season, which is surprising seeing as Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo are terrific when it comes to protecting the rim. Teams that look to get Lopez involved in pick-and-roll actions have found a lot of success, as putting Lopez on the perimeter to defend has opened up the interior to attack.

Who are the Bucks? This is the biggest question surrounding this franchise right now. Sure, they rank inside the top 10 of the NBA Power Rankings, but nothing has really come together for this group all year long. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are not always on the same page late in games, and Khris Middleton's injuries keep limiting this team's potential for success. Until the Bucks give us a reason to consider them a real threat, they will be on the watch list for being upset in the first round of the playoffs again.

9. New Orleans Pelicans (+1)

2023-24 Record: 39-25, Upcoming schedule: vs. CLE (3/13), vs. LAC (3/15), vs. POR (3/16)

The New Orleans Pelicans may just be the scariest team in the NBA Power Rankings. We know what Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum can do, but Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III are taking their team to new levels. Jones gives the Pelicans the boost they need to be elite defensively, and Murphy is beginning to showcase why he is the difference maker for New Orleans on offense.

Four straight wins for the Pelicans give them the NBA's longest active win streak, and three of these wins came on the road last week. Opportunity is going to continue to present itself to the Pelicans, especially this week against Cleveland and Los Angeles. Two wins here will vault the Pelicans closer to the Clippers for the 4-seed in the West.

A few years back, the Pelicans broke onto the scene and showcased what they were capable of doing in a seven-game series. Now that they are healthy, this potential is back. With Zion, Ingram, McCollum, Jones, and Murphy, the Pelicans can win at least one series come playoff time. Quite honestly, if everything lines up for them, they could go on a run to the Western Conference Finals, similar to the success we saw during the very first In-Season Tournament earlier this season.

10. Indiana Pacers (+6)

2023-24 Record: 36-29, Upcoming schedule: at OKC (3/12), vs. CHI (3/13), vs. BKN (3/16)

It seems like every week that the Indiana Pacers are moving up and down the NBA Power Rankings. As good as they are offensively, the Pacers are one of the league's worst defensive teams. This has been their downfall all year.

The only reason the Pacers find themselves moving up six spots, the biggest jump out of any team this week, is due to the fact that everyone ahead of them had some really bad losses. Indiana's only loss this past week was by two points at home to the Timberwolves, a game that ended with arguably the greatest block you'll ever see by Anthony Edwards.

The Pacers, a team that relies so much on their offensive production, took a massive hit with the news that Bennedict Mathurin will miss the remainder of the year with a shoulder injury. This leaves Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam, and Myles Turner as the team's only consistent offensive threats. While they can score in bunches, it's hard to envision the Pacers being anything special come playoff time. Now in the play-in region of the Eastern Conference standings, the Pacers are likely going to have to win at least one game to secure their playoff spot at the end of the year.

11. Dallas Mavericks (+1)

2023-24 Record: 36-28, Upcoming schedule: at CHI (3/11), vs. GSW (3/13), at OKC (3/14), vs. DEN (3/17)

Much like how the Bucks are the biggest question mark in the East, the Dallas Mavericks continue to be in the same position in the Western Conference. Luka Doncic can only do so much, and he is proving that one player can't win games by himself anymore. What Doncic has done since the All-Star break has been incredible.

Over his last nine games, Doncic has averaged 37.4 points, 11.1 assists, and 10.0 rebounds while shooting 52.2 percent on 230 total shot attempts. The superstar is averaging over 25 shot attempts per game since the All-Star break.

The usage rate Doncic is seeing right now is ridiculous and video game-like, especially when you take into account that he has recorded six straight triple-doubles. If the Mavs could just close out and win more games, Doncic would be the frontrunner for MVP. Instead, they are a game back from the 6-seeded Suns in the West. Dallas must win some games against conference contenders this week to avoid sinking further in the standings and NBA Power Rankings.

12. Sacramento Kings (+1)

2023-24 Record: 36-27, Upcoming schedule: vs. MIL (3/12), vs. LAL (3/13), vs. NYK (3/16)

One step ahead, one step back. This has been the saying for the Sacramento Kings after every game this season, simply because they can't find any consistency. The Kings haven't strung together more than three straight wins since January, and their secondary talent just hasn't lived up to expectations.

Kevin Huerter is really struggling with his shot, and Keegan Murray's offensive production has been a roll of the dice all year long. The biggest week of the Kings' season approaches, especially when you take into account that they are in the play-in region of the standings.

If the Kings end the season having to earn a playoff spot via the play-in tournament, they will not be playing postseason basketball. De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis face some tough tasks this week against three legitimate playoff teams.

13. Orlando Magic (-4)

2023-24 Record: 37-28, Upcoming schedule: vs. BKN (3/13), at TOR (3/15), vs. TOR (3/17)

There is no room for error this week after the failures the Orlando Magic displayed in their last two games. For some reason, the Magic have struggled to score over the last week or two, with Paolo Banchero being their only reliable source of production. Franz Wagner has slowed down, and Cole Anthony's scoring in the backcourt has dropped off.

The Magic are a team that have built themselves into a team many need to take seriously due to their efficiency on defense. Jamahl Mosely's squad currently ranks fourth in defensive rating and third in opponent's points per game. However, the Magic are just 23rd in offensive rating, which has resulted in some lapses from time to time.

By the end of this week, there is no reason why the Magic shouldn't have 40 wins. They still have a chance to claim the 4-seed in the Eastern Conference, but they will have a hard time doing so if they lose any of their upcoming three games.

14. Los Angeles Lakers (+4)

2023-24 Record: 36-30, Upcoming schedule: at SAC (3/13), vs. GSW (3/16)

Are the Lakers back? Anthony Davis absolutely dominated the Timberwolves on Sunday night, and D'Angelo Russell had arguably the best game of his career with 44 points against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. The Lakers' offense is alive and has carried them to victories over the Thunder, Bucks, and Timberwolves over their last four games.

“Just being a monster, all night,” head coach Darvin Ham said of AD's big game against Minnesota. “Defensive captain. Man, just incredible. The game comes so easy for him. He's in a great rhythm. These are the kind of stats that happen when he's in this kind of mode.”

Davis is the difference in the Lakers being a true title threat. When he plays to his potential, the Lakers can beat any team in the league. If you need proof of this, look back to December, when they won the In-Season Tournament in Las Vegas.

Should the Lakers be able to go 2-0 this week, they will put themselves in a position to possibly move up to the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference and possibly inside the top 10 of the NBA Power Rankings, as crazy as that may sound.

15. New York Knicks (-1)

2023-24 Record: 37-27, Upcoming schedule: vs. PHI (3/12), at POR (3/14), at SAC (3/16)

Time is running out for the New York Knicks. This team continues to limp towards the finish line, both literally and metaphorically.

Injuries have really stacked up for the Knicks, as Julius Randle continues to be left with no timetable for his potential return from a dislocated shoulder. The good news for New York is that OG Anunoby should be able to make his return from elbow surgery in the next week or so, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Still, this team has a ton of other injuries. Jalen Brunson has been banged up, Donte DiVincenzo has slowed down since returning from injury, and Isaiah Hartenstein still seems to be bothered by ongoing Achilles soreness. If they can get to 100 percent before the playoffs, the Knicks will be a team nobody wants to run into. This group has depth, they have scoring potential, and we know what Tom Thibodeau's group can do defensively.

New York will look to rise back up the NBA Power Rankings this week, starting with a revenge game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, who just defeated them 79-73 in the league's lowest scoring game of the season.

16. Miami Heat (-5)

2023-24 Record: 35-29, Upcoming schedule: vs. DEN (3/13), at DET (3/15), at DET (3/17)

Look, weird things happen in the NBA on Sundays. But how are you going to claim that you're a championship-contending team and then lose at home to the Wizards? This is a new low for the Miami Heat this season, a team that has struggled to maintain their entire starting lineup due to injuries.

The Heat are now a full game into the play-in tournament region, meaning that winning is their only priority. Two matchups against the Detroit Pistons are certainly a bright spot on their schedule this upcoming week, but the Heat just lost at home to the Wizards.

Miami is in trouble, and it is definitely fair for them to drop as far as they did, basically a whole tier, in the NBA Power Rankings.

17. Philadelphia 76ers (-2)

2023-24 Record: 36-28, Upcoming schedule: at NYK (3/12), at MIL (3/14), vs. CHA (3/16)

Without Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers are not a playoff team. That has become abundantly clear, as the 76ers have gone 10-20 without Embiid this year. With this said, the Sixers have done their best to keep things going since Embiid suffered his meniscus injury on January 30. In fact, Philly has gone 7-10 over their last 17 games without him, which is not great but also not necessarily terrible.

At this point, Philadelphia needs to take care of business against teams below them in the NBA Power Rankings, as well as find a way to get a few wins here and there against playoff threats. They are still jockeying for position ahead of the play-in tournament region of the standings, so anything can happen at this point for the 76ers.

Oh, and Embiid seems to think he's returning in the next two to three weeks. Things could get interesting for the Sixers.

18. Chicago Bulls (+2)

2023-24 Record: 31-33, Upcoming schedule: vs. DAL (3/11), at IND (3/13), vs. LAC (3/14), vs. WAS (3/16)

Amid all the drama at the top of the NBA Power Rankings, the Chicago Bulls have quietly been sneaking up in the Eastern Conference. Zach LaVine is out for the season, as is Patrick Williams, yet the Bulls are still proving that they don't necessarily need to blow things up in the offseason. Since the All-Star break, Chicago has gone 5-4, picking up wins over the likes of the Pelicans, Cavs, and Kings.

DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic continue to elevate their play, as Coby White needs to garnish serious consideration for Most Improved Player. White has averaged career-highs in points (19.7), assists (5.3), rebounds (4.2), field goal percentage (45.6%), and three-point shooting percentage (39.1%). Not to mention, he has registered at least 20 points in 11 of his last 16 games, including a 37-point performance against the Kings.

While it is unlikely that they will make it out of the play-in region of the standings, the Bulls are making it clear that they are a group that will fight until the very last game of the year. This makes them dangerous come playoff time because they are essentially gambling with house money.

19. Golden State Warriors (-2)

2023-24 Record: 33-30, Upcoming schedule: at SAS (3/11), at DAL (3/13), at LAL (3/16)

The Golden State Warriors are reaching the point of no return. Stephen Curry is out with an ankle injury, and they just lost to the San Antonio Spurs, who were without Victor Wembanyama. A team with Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Chris Paul, Andrew Wiggins, and others with championship pedigree lost to a team that was 0-7 this season without Wemby on the floor.

This is a new low point for the Warriors, who have seen all hope of avoiding the play-in tournament slip away. In addition to having to take down teams like the Kings, Mavs, and/or Lakers just to get into the playoffs, the Warriors now face a scenario where they will either play the Thunder or Nuggets if they can magically finagle their way out of the play-in tournament.

Nothing has gone right for the Warriors all season. What happens in the offseason will be very telling as to whether the dynasty has finally come to an end or not.

20. Atlanta Hawks (+3)

2023-24 Record: 29-35, Upcoming schedule: at POR (3/13), at UTA (3/15), at LAC (3/17)

The Atlanta Hawks went 3-1 last week, notably defeating the Cavaliers 112-101 in Atlanta. Dejounte Murray has continued to play well, which leads to even more questions about why the Hawks wanted to trade him in the first place.

Over the last eight games without Trae Young, Atlanta has gone 5-3, and their defense has improved drastically. Perhaps it is time to really start buying into the Young trade rumors heading into the offseason because this team has looked a lot more confident in themselves without the All-Star point guard on the floor.

The bad news for the Hawks is that Saddiq Bey has suffered a season-ending ACL injury and will now be in danger of missing all of the 2024-25 season as he gets ready for free agency.

21. Houston Rockets (-2)

2023-24 Record: 29-35, Upcoming schedule: at SAS (3/12), vs. WAS (3/14), vs. CLE (3/16)

Alperen Sengun went down with what looks to be a devastating right knee/leg injury on Sunday night against the Sacramento Kings. The Houston Rockets starting center was in a lot of pain as he clutched at his knee before being wheelchaired off the court to the locker room. The results of his imaging and MRI will be revealed later on Monday.

Based on the looks of things, it appears as if Sengun's season could be done. Whether or not this has an impact on his status for the 2024-25 season is unknown at this time.

The Rockets as a whole are 4.5 games behind the Warriors for the 10-seed in the Western Conference, with 17 games remaining. At this point, their focus needs to be on the future and getting their youth as much experience as possible.

22. Utah Jazz (+2)

2023-24 Record: 28-36, Upcoming schedule: vs. BOS (3/12), vs. ATL (3/15), vs. MIN (3/16)

At one point, the Utah Jazz made a run up the NBA Power Rankings, and they looked like a team that could make some noise in the Western Conference. Now, they are back near the bottom of the rankings due to some injury concerns.

All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen hasn't played in three games due to a quad injury, and Keyonte George recently missed some games due to an illness before dropping 29 points against the Nuggets on Saturday.

Utah has lost 10 of its last 12 games and is 5.5 games behind the Warriors for the 10-seed in the West.

23. Brooklyn Nets (-1)

2023-24 Record: 26-39 Upcoming schedule: at ORL (3/13), at IND (3/16), vs. SAS (3/17)

*Game played in Austin, Texas

The season is not over for the Brooklyn Nets just yet, as they have pulled within 3.5 games of the Hawks for the 10-seed in the Eastern Conference. Their win over the Cavs on Sunday was a big momentum booster for the Nets, who had won just once in their prior four games.

Ben Simmons is done for the year, but Brooklyn is not shutting down Mikal Bridges, Nic Claxton, or Cam Thomas. This team still believes that they can make the play-in tournament, so more power to them. Nonetheless, the NEts are nowhere near being a threat in the East. As a result, they continue to dwell near the bottom of the NBA Power Rankings.

24. Memphis Grizzlies (+4)

2023-24 Record: 22-43, Upcoming schedule: vs. WAS (3/12), vs. CHA (3/13), vs. OKC (3/16)

Give Taylor Jenkins and the Memphis Grizzlies a lot of credit. Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart, and so many others have hit the injury report, yet the Grizzlies have continued to fight with virtually a team full of G League players.

Although they are not threats to make a late-season push for the play-in tournament, Memphis is learning a lot about the youth on their roster, specifically players like GG Jackson and Vince Williams Jr., who wouldn't have received any playing time this season if things went as planned entering the year.

This is only going to play to the Grizzlies' advantage entering the offseason, as they will have cap flexibility and options moving forward. The future is definitely bright in Memphis.

25. Toronto Raptors (-4)

2023-24 Record: 23-41 Upcoming schedule: at DEN (3/11), at DET (3/13), vs. ORL (3/15), at ORL (3/17)

It may be time for the Raptors to throw in the towel on the season. Now near the rock bottom of the NBA Power Rankings, the Toronto Raptors have just one win in their last six games, this lone victory coming against the Charlotte Hornets.

There is no sense of direction right now in Toronto, which is why Masai Ujiri and this front office are going to be making a lot of moves in the summer. Bruce Brown is a candidate to be traded again, RJ Barrett's future is going to be discussed, and Immanuel Quickley will be up for a new contract. These are troubling times for the Raptors.

26. San Antonio Spurs (-1)

2023-24 Record: 14-50, Upcoming schedule: vs. GSW (3/11), vs. HOU (3/12), vs. DEN (3/15),* vs. BKN (3/17)*

*Games played in Austin, Texas

The highlight of the Spurs' season came this past week when they defeated the Warriors without Wembanyama, this team's first win this year without their star rookie.

Now, the Spurs look ahead to traveling to Austin, Texas, for two games against the Nuggets and Nets at the end of the week. Wembanyama against Jokic should surely be a sight to see, especially for thousands of Texas Longhorn college students.

YeeHaw!

27. Charlotte Hornets (-1)

2023-24 Record: 16-48, Upcoming schedule: at DET (3/11), at MEM (3/13), vs. PHX (3/15), at PHI (3/16)

The Charlotte Hornets' six-game losing streak finally came to an end when they defeated the Nets on Saturday. Now, the Hornets face a scenario where they can get some more wins, this time on the road against the Pistons and Grizzlies early in the week.

The questions surrounding Charlotte revolve around LaMelo Ball and whether or not he will be back this season. The All-Star guard has been practicing, and does appear to be ready to come back in some capacity to finish the season.

28. Portland Trail Blazers (-1)

2023-24 Record: 18-45, Upcoming schedule: vs. BOS (3/11), vs. ATL (3/13), vs. NYK (3/14), at NOP (3/16)

The Portland Trail Blazers have gone 3-3 in their last six games, defeating the likes of the Raptors and Grizzlies twice. Now, they look ahead to a brutal week against four playoff-caliber teams who are all needing wins.

The thing about the Blazers is that they have not had any consistency all season when it comes to scoring weapons outside of Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant. Malcolm Brogdon and Deandre Ayton have stepped up at times, but they have been injured lately.

Another lost season has left the Blazers' front office questioning their future.

29. Washington Wizards (+1)

2023-24 Record: 11-53, Upcoming schedule: at MEM (3/12), at HOU (3/14), at CHI (3/16), vs. BOS (3/17)

The Washington Wizards won a game. Wait a second, the Wizards won two games!

In fact, the Wizards own the Eastern Conference's longest win streak at two games right now. What is going on in the NBA?

A 16-game losing streak has suddenly turned into back-to-back wins for the league's worst team. The only reason Washington has moved up in the NBA Power Rankings is because of the week they just had. Make no mistake, they are still the worst team in the NBA.

30. Detroit Pistons (-1)

2023-24 Record: 10-53, Upcoming schedule: vs. CHA (3/11), vs. TOR (3/13), vs. MIA (3/15), vs. MIA (3/17)

And finally, the Detroit Pistons are No. 30 in this week's edition of the NBA Power Rankings.

A season of more turmoil has set in for the Pistons, who once again own the worst record in the league. Still, Detroit has remained competitive and shown growth since the start of the season. This is more than we can say about the Wizards to this point.

The Pistons look ahead to a week with opportunity, as matchups against the Hornets, Raptors, and Heat are all games in which Detroit can spring an upset.