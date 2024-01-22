The Thunder and Celtics continue to impress as the NBA season crosses the halfway point.

Believe it or not, the 2023-24 NBA season is halfway over. All but a handful of teams have played at least 41 of the 82 games on their schedule and, now, every organization turns their attention to the trade deadline. Although big names such as OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam have already been dealt by the Toronto Raptors, there are many more moves that are going to be made, ones that will directly shift the balance of the NBA Power Rankings.

The trade deadline always features plenty of surprises. From All-Stars being moved to various secondary players making an impact on new, playoff-contending rosters, the balance of power across the NBA is ever-changing. Just because the Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics have stood out as two of the more dominant teams through the first half of the season doesn't necessarily mean others won't rise up and contend for their spot.

This season in particular, there truly isn't one team that reigns over everyone else. Perhaps the Celtics hold this title in many people's eyes, but both the Eastern and Western Conferences remain wide open. As a result, mostly every team is still evaluating their roster, searching for ways to upgrade and buy talent ahead of the deadline instead of being sellers and giving up on the year at hand.

Anunoby was traded to the New York Knicks and Siakam was dealt to the Indiana Pacers, two moves that figure to be massive boosts to middle-tiered teams in the East. While this has been true for the Knicks, who have posted a 9-2 record since Anunoby was inserted into the rotation, the Pacers have gone 0-2 with Siakam in their lineup. Every week in the NBA is different, and this time of the year is when things begin to get very interesting.

Some teams will feel the pressure to make a trade in the coming days. Others may wait around, looking to see what their rivals do first. The standings are jam-packed, which is why there is no time to wait around anymore. Trades are on the verge of happening and all 30 teams have a chance to make a substantial change.

It may be impossible to predict all the moves that will be made over the next two weeks, but based on where some teams lie in the latest NBA Power Rankings, it's clear to see who needs to make a big trade.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder (-)

2023-24 Record: 29-13, Upcoming schedule: vs. POR (1/23), at SAS (1/24), at NOP (1/26), at DET (1/28)

There is no denying that this young Oklahoma City Thunder core is special. Mark Daigneault is likely going to win the NBA's Coach of the Year, assuming the Thunder do not crash and burn for some reason during the back half of the season, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is going to continue to hear his name linked to the MVP award. If we look past the godly numbers Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid have put up, a legit argument can be made for Gilgeous-Alexander in terms of being the most valuable player in the league this season.

What Gilgeous-Alexander has done to improve the Thunder as a whole is quite amazing, especially when you look at how he has improved defensively. As good as he is offensively in isolation sets, Gilgeous-Alexander has helped lift the Thunder to being one of the best defensive teams in the league. Quite honestly, the league needs to start respecting second-year wing Jalen Williams as well, especially seeing as he has been one of the most improved players. Although he won't earn All-Star honors with the other big names in the Western Conference, it's not hard to make the claim that he will be an All-Star at some point in his career.

The Thunder picked up their second win over the Minnesota Timberwolves this past week, the second time they have done so in the last month. Two losses early in the week to the two Los Angeles teams have no impact on the product this team has put out this season. Oklahoma City is legit and will be hosting a first-round playoff series for the first time since 2018. The key question: will Sam Presti look to upgrade this roster in the coming weeks?

2. Boston Celtics (-)

2023-24 Record: 33-10, Upcoming schedule: at DAL (1/22), at MIA (1/25), vs. LAC (1/27)

The only blemish on the Celtics' schedule this past week came at home to the Denver Nuggets, Boston's first loss of the season on their home parquet. Many will make the argument that the Celtics are, and have been, the best team in the NBA since the very start of the season and should be No. 1 in the NBA Power Rankings.

While they are great and have the best starting five in the league, the Celtics' bench continues to be a major question mark in big games. When you look at who Boston has lost to this season, it makes sense seeing better defensive teams limit their opportunities. As a result, Brad Stevens and the Celtics' front office have been searching for ways to add another key secondary talent who can impact play in the second unit. With their trade exception and various players on minimum contracts, it seems likely that the C's will make some sort of move to add another notable talent.

Nonetheless, the Celtics remain the top team in the Eastern Conference, a title they will likely hold through the end of the regular season.

3. Denver Nuggets (+2)

2023-24 Record: 30-14, Upcoming schedule: at IND (1/23), at NYK (1/25), vs. PHI (1/27)

Following their loss to Joel Embid and the Philadelphia 76ers early on in the week, the Nuggets desperately needed a win over the Celtics to not only prove to everyone they are still the team to beat, but prove to themselves as well. Nikola Jokic has regained his confidence as a scorer in 2024, Jamal Murray is making his last All-Star push, and Michael Porter Jr. continues to be the high-impact offensive weapon this team leaned on during their championship run last year.

Even though Boston missed shots, it was impressive to see the Nuggets run the Celtics off the three-point line in their mid-week matchup. Despite not showing it all season long, the Nuggets can be one of the best defensive teams in the league against the best of the best. This is the type of performance that instills confidence in teams looking to win back-to-back titles. For the Nuggets, this win keeps them in contention for the top spot in the Western Conference.

Denver has once again moved up the NBA Power Rankings and will be a favorite against virtually everyone they play because of Jokic and Murray.

4. Philadelphia 76ers (+3)

2023-24 Record: 28-13, Upcoming schedule: vs. SAS (1/22), at IND (1/25), at DEN (1/27)

Without Joel Embiid, the 76ers really struggled to find their identity on offense, especially with Tyrese Maxey constantly seeing pressure from their opponents. The MVP favorite returned to the court last Monday and led the Sixers to a perfect 4-0 week, picking up wins over the likes of the the Nuggets, Houston Rockets, and Orlando Magic, three strong defensive teams. Oh, and Embiid casually averaged 37.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game in these four wins.

Embiid has scored at least 30 points in 20 straight games, joining James Harden and Wilt Chamberlain, who did so four different times, as the only players in 76ers history to achieve such a feat. There is a reason why Embiid is the frontrunner for the MVP award besides his video-game-like numbers. It is because his team wins when he plays.

The 76ers will get another chance to face off against Jokic and the Nuggets this upcoming weekend, a game that will truly let everyone know where Philadelphia stands in the NBA Power Rankings hierarchy.

5. Minnesota Timberwolves (-1)

2023-24 Record: 30-12, Upcoming schedule: vs. CHA (1/22), at WAS (1/24), at BKN (1/25), at SAS (1/27)

The Minnesota Timberwolves have sat at the top of the Western Conference standings since the middle of November. Anthony Edwards has been spectacular and the Timberwolves remain the best defensive team in the NBA. However, it's still hard to look at Minnesota and believe they are truly the team to beat in their conference. The Nuggets have championship experience, the Thunder have gone 2-1 against Minnesota, and this team's lack of offensive production is certainly a yellow flag at this point in the season.

When Edwards struggles, the Timberwolves are extremely vulnerable. Although they are an experienced roster with players who have been to the playoffs multiple times, there's just nothing about this Minnesota that rival teams fear other than Edwards' ability to score every time down the court.

The Timberwolves rank 19th in offensive rating and 21st in points per game this season. These are the two reasons why it's hard to truly call them the best team in the West.

2023-24 Record: 29-13, Upcoming schedule: at DET (1/22), vs. CLE (1/24), vs. CLE (1/26), vs. NOP (1/27)

Much like the Timberwolves, it is hard to trust the Milwaukee Bucks right now. Compared to Minnesota, Milwaukee is a very complete offensive team that has the capability of scoring 130 or 140 points on any given night, especially when their perimeter shots are falling. The problem with the Bucks is they have been horrendous defensively, which is shocking seeing as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez are two of the better defensive players in the league as far as protecting the paint goes.

At this point in the season, the Bucks are giving up the sixth-most points in the paint to their opponents on a nightly basis. They also rank amongst the bottom of the league in opponent's fast-break points per game. Just last week, the Bucks blew out the Celtics, leading to everyone praising Milwaukee's defensive effort. This past week, the Bucks gave up 135 points to a Cleveland Cavaliers team without Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. They also surrendered 135 points in a six-point win over the Detroit Pistons, the worst team in the league.

The Bucks are a championship team. As long as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are on the court, they will be able to achieve some amazing offensive feats. However, the Bucks won their championship in 2021 because of their effort on defense. Right now, this type of championship defensive effort is non-existent.

2023-24 Record: 27-14, Upcoming schedule: vs. LAL (1/23), at TOR (1/26), at BOS (1/27)

Not losing a home game since Dec. 23 to the Celtics, perhaps the Los Angeles Clippers don't actually need a new arena!

James Harden finally seems confident in his role with the Clippers and, for once, he looks happy to be where he is. The biggest thing for the Clippers this season is that Paul George and Kawhi Leonard have remained healthy. When this was the case a few years ago, Los Angeles made their first-ever conference finals appearance. That was no coincidence.

The Clippers are a lot deeper than many give them credit for. Outside of their stars, Terance Mann continues to make an impact, and Norman Powell has once again made his presence felt in their second unit. There is a possibility that the Clippers could look to further improve their roster with P.J. Tucker likely seeing his time with the team coming to an end. Moving Tucker, and possibly Bones Hyland, could give the Clippers yet another weapon to make a real championship push. The Clippers have gone from a team outside the top 20 in the NBA Power Rankings to now threatening for a top-five spot.

8. Cleveland Cavaliers (+3)

2023-24 Record: 25-15, Upcoming schedule: at ORL (1/22), at MIL (1/24), at MIL (1/26)

The most surprising team in the league may just be the Cleveland Cavaliers. Without Darius Garland and Evan Mobley on the floor due to injuries, many expected the Cavs to take a step back. The opposite has occurred not only due to Donovan Mitchell's ability to do the heavy lifting offensively, but because Cleveland's depth has really showed and the defense has been elite.

Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, Sam Merrill, and even two-way player Craig Porter Jr. have all stepped up and held big moments in some of the Cavaliers' victories this season. The Cavs continue to win games and have now won seven straight after posting a perfect 3-0 record last week.

“I find that when adversity hits this group, we continue to keep finding our way together,” Mitchell told ClutchPoints recently. “We have a lot of guys that really know how to play the game, making it easier.”

As they move into the top 10 of the NBA Power Rankings, the Cavs find themselves 6.5 games out of first-place in the East and a half-game ahead of the New York Knicks for the 4-seed.

9. New York Knicks (-)

2023-24 Record: 26-17, Upcoming schedule: at BKN (1/23), vs. DEN (1/25), vs. MIA (1/27)

The Knicks have been great ever since they added OG Anunoby, a player who can be a true difference maker for them on defense. Anunoby's athleticism and length has helped the Knicks regain some of their lost confidence on defense, and this has directly translated to their recent offensive success. Now nine games above .500 on the season, the Knicks have positioned themselves to make yet another big splash before the trade deadline.

Quentin Grimes' time with the organization is likely coming to an end, as is Evan Fournier's given his movable contract. The Knicks are actively looking for ways to add yet another impactful talent to their roster, which is why they will likely accomplish this in the coming weeks.

As far as their spot in the NBA Power Rankings goes, the Knicks have won nine of their last 11 games, holding their opponents to 100 points or less in six of these victories. Jalen Brunson is going to be a first-time All-Star this season given the fact that he has been one of the best scoring guards in the league.

10. New Orleans Pelicans (-2)

2023-24 Record: 25-18, Upcoming schedule: vs. UTA (1/23), vs. OKC (1/26), at MIL (1/27)

Like the Knicks, the New Orleans Pelicans are a team that continues to set themselves apart in the middle-tiered grouping of teams across the league. A strong-willed defensive team with plenty of scoring talent, the Pelicans are truly the deepest team in the league when fully healthy.

Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, and Brandon Ingram are capable of scoring 20-plus on any given night, and Trey Murphy III continues to be the perfect sixth man for this team given his natural scoring abilities on the perimeter. The key to success for the Pelicans revolves around controlling the paint on both sides of the court and figuring out how to find more production in their frontcourt.

In their three most recent losses, the Pels gave up 125 points twice, as well as 123 points to their opponents. Not only do they need to do a better job at stopping teams in transition, but New Orleans must limit their opponent's driving opportunities. Jonas Valanciunas is not a rim protector underneath, which is why tightening things up on the perimeter will make the Pelicans one of the best defensive teams in the league.

11. Dallas Mavericks (+1)

2023-24 Record: 24-18, Upcoming schedule: vs. BOS (1/22), vs. PHX (1/24), at ATL (1/26), vs. SAC (1/27)

The Dallas Mavericks continue to be a very up-and-down team. Last Monday, they looked like a juggernaut offensively when Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combined for 83 points. In their very next game, the Mavs got blown out by a struggling Los Angeles Lakers team. They may reside in the top half of the Western Conference standings, but the Mavericks certainly don't have the talent other teams next to them in the standings have.

It is very hard to trust the Mavs in terms of being true title contenders right now because they don't have the capability to stop high-level scorers. Whereas other top teams have key defensive talents who can turn a game around, the Mavericks rely solely on the production from Doncic and Irving on offense. This will only work against struggling teams in this league, which is why the Mavs have had a tough time against some of the top teams in the NBA Power Rankings.

Dallas has a big week ahead of them. Games against the Celtics, Phoenix Suns, and Sacramento Kings all present opportunity for growth, especially pertaining to their current ranking in the standings.

12. Phoenix Suns (+5)

2023-24 Record: 24-18, Upcoming schedule: vs. CHI (1/22), at DAL (1/24), at IND (1/26), at ORL (1/28)

Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal are all healthy. As a result, the Suns have won five straight games, the longest active win streak in the Western Conference, and they are now six games above .500 on the season. Offensively, the Suns have scored at least 117 points in every game during their current win streak.

As good as their stars have been, Grayson Allen has been the unsung hero of the Suns this season. Allen is averaging a career-best 13.8 points per game while leading the league at 48.6 percent from three-point range. There were a lot of question marks entering the year regarding where the Suns would receive secondary production on offense. Allen has answered the call.

The Suns are looking to prove they can contend with the very best in the league. Now just six games back from the 1-seeded Timberwolves, Phoenix has a great opportunity ahead of them this upcoming week. Aside from a home game against Chicago, three road games against playoff-caliber teams gives the Suns a chance to inch closer to the top of the West standings. The Suns are hot and made the biggest jump in these Week 14 NBA Power Rankings.

13. Orlando Magic (+1)

2023-24 Record: 23-20, Upcoming schedule: vs. CLE (1/22), at MEM (1/26), vs. PHX (1/28)

We shouldn't read too much into the Orlando Magic's struggles as of late. While they have lost nine of their last 14 games, the Magic were also without Wendell Carter Jr. and Franz Wagner due to injuries. With both players back out on the court, the Magic recently trounced the Miami Heat, holding them to just 87 points.

Orlando currently ranks fourth in defensive rating and has proven to be a very tough team to score against given their length and athleticism. Defense is where the Magic have built their identity, which is why they could use the trade deadline as an opportunity to add some offensive firepower around Paolo Banchero and Wagner without sacrificing any of their difference makers.

Nonetheless, the Magic are still right in the middle of the Eastern Conference standings and can rise up from the play-in tournament region with a good week.

14. Utah Jazz (+2)

2023-24 Record: 22-22, Upcoming schedule: at NOP (1/23), at WAS (1/25), at CHA (1/27)

Going from outside the top 20 to now inside the top 15 of the NBA Power Rankings, the Utah Jazz continue to be a very interesting team to discuss. On one hand, the Jazz have been winning games and scoring in bunches with Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, and others leading the way offensively. On the other hand, this is a team that was said to be approaching the trade deadline as sellers just a few weeks back before their recent six-game win streak.

What the Jazz decide to do over the next two weeks will have a great impact on the league as a whole due to the fact that Clarkson, Sexton, and big man Kelly Olynyk have been trade targets for teams around the league. How good can the Jazz actually be? This is the question their front office needs to come up with an answer to seeing as their core is young and not in a position to actually contend in the West.

A deep team that actually has at least 10 players in their nightly rotations, the Jazz have everyone's attention right now.

15. Indiana Pacers (-5)

2023-24 Record: 24-19, Upcoming schedule: vs. DNE (1/23), vs. PHI (1/25), vs. PHX (1/26), vs MEM (1/28)

The Indiana Pacers have hit a wall over the last week due to Tyrese Haliburton being injured. However, Haliburton returned for their game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night, a game in which the All-Star guard made his debut with new All-Star forward Pascal Siakam. The Blazers ran laps over the Pacers' defense in this game, scoring at will on the interior and leaving Indiana with no answers.

Losses like this one on the road in Portland are concerning for the Pacers, as they will only win so many games with the mentality that they can outscore their opponents without playing any defense. While they may be the best offensive team in basketball, the Pacers are a bottom-five team when it comes to defensive efficiency.

The hope is that Siakam's added offensive production will continue to set the Pacers apart. As they continue to gain more experience playing together, Siakam and Haliburton could become a formidable duo in the Eastern Conference, one that can take the Pacers back to the playoffs. When Buddy Hield, Bennedict Mathurin, Myles Turner, and others are not hitting their perimeter shots, though, the Pacers look like a very average team.

16. Miami Heat (-3)

2023-24 Record: 24-19, Upcoming schedule: vs. MEM (1/24), vs. BOS (1/25), at NYK (1/27)

The Miami Heat are a very confusing team to figure out. After making the NBA Finals, the Heat have looked like the same inconsistent and injury-riddled team they were during the regular season last year. Going 1-3 last week, their only win being a one-point overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets, has shed light on the fact that the Heat are one of the worst offensive teams in the league.

Much more emphasis has been put on scoring nowadays, and we are seeing some teams consistently score upwards of 120 points per game. The Heat have barely crossed this mark over the course of the first half of the season and just don't have the secondary scoring threats they had during their push for a title.

While we can never truly count the Heat out, especially late in the season and heading into the playoffs, it's hard to imagine Miami being able to do much with the way their roster is currently constructed. This is why they are right in the middle of the Week 14 NBA Power Rankings.

17. Sacramento Kings (-2)

2023-24 Record: 23-18, Upcoming schedule: vs. ATL (1/22), at GSW (1/25), at DAL (1/27)

Another week, another opportunity to detail the collapse of the Sacramento Kings this season. De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis are great, there is no denying that. However, Kevin Huerter has regressed, Keegan Murray looks hesitant at times offensively, and the Kings' defense is like a turnstile at a train station. Anyone who wants to get by and score is able to do so against Sacramento.

The Kings have now lost four straight games and face a very tough task ahead. After a home game against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, a game the Kings must win, Sacramento will hit the road for seven straight games. This upcoming road trip will be either the breaking point or turning point of the season for Mike Brown's group. Either they will find their identity and correct some of the massive defensive mistakes they've been making, or the Kings will remain the same and possibly slip out of the playoff picture altogether in the West.

18. Los Angeles Lakers (+2)

2023-24 Record: 22-22, Upcoming schedule: vat LAC (1/23), vs. CHI (1/25), at GSW (1/27)

Amid all the noise surrounding D'Angelo Russell and others on the Los Angeles Lakers, this team has worked their way back to .500 on the season by winning three of their last four games. In fact, their offense has actually looked really good in recent games because of Russell's production. The former All-Star guard is averaging 27.2 points and 6.4 assists over his last five games, capping off this past week with 34 points against the Blazers.

“He's just really locked in on his game,” head coach Darvin Ham said of Russell after Sunday night's victory. “Tonight was one of the most complete games I've seen him play since he's been back in a Lakers uniform. He was great on defense, great with his activity, great on and off the ball offensively.”

So, will the Lakers look to move DLo ahead of the trade deadline. What moves do Rob Pelinka and this front office have up their sleeves with the NBA In-Season Tournament champions barely staying afloat? The Lakers have some options on what they could possibly do ahead of the trade deadline.

19. Golden State Warriors (-1)

2023-24 Record: 18-21, Upcoming schedule: vs. ATL (1/24), vs. SAC (1/25), vs. LAL (1/27)

The Golden State Warriors have not played since Jan. 15 due to the sudden and tragic passing of assistant coach Dejan Milojevic.

A beloved member of Steve Kerr's Warriors staff, Coach Milojevic was one of those people who always had a smile on his face. Always involved with player development, specifically regarding the big men on the Warriors' roster, Milojevic helped so many big names across the league. Before joining the Warriors, he coached a rising star named Nikola Jokic in Serbia, helping him become a multi-time All-Star and MVP in the NBA.

Perhaps the best way to describe Coach Milojevic is gracious. He was always so happy to be a part of the Warriors organization and never took an opportunity for granted. The entire NBA world continues to mourn his death. Rest in peace Coach Milojevic.

20. Houston Rockets (-1)

2023-24 Record: 20-22, Upcoming schedule: vs. POR (1/24), at CHA (1/26), at BKN (1/27)

The roller-coaster ride of a season continues for the Houston Rockets. After losing seven of their last 10 games, it seems like time is finally catching up with the Rockets. This young roster got off to a fast start, especially on defense, but it appears as if Houston's offense has taken a beating in recent games.

Quite honestly, a lot of the Rockets' struggles on offense are a result of the constant changes in the nightly rotations. Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. haven't produced consistently because of their lack of opportunities. One game, Green or Smith are seeing 16 or more shot attempts. The next game, their minutes decline and they see less than 10 opportunities to score.

These two are the future of the organization, alongside Alperen Sengun, which is why the Rockets must adapt and use their athleticism to their advantage instead of being a slow-paced and methodical offensive team. Until changes happen on offense, the Rockets will continue to slump in the NBA Power Rankings.

21. Chicago Bulls (-)

2023-24 Record: 21-23, Upcoming schedule: at PHX (1/22), at LAL (1/25), at POR (1/28)

Zach LaVine is injured again for the Chicago Bulls, which makes trading the All-Star an even tougher feat for this franchise. The Bulls have remained adamant on wanting to keep Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan off the trade block, so where do the Bulls really go from here?

The good news is that Chicago continues to pick up wins over teams ranked below them in the NBA Power Rankings, recently taking down the Memphis Grizzlies by 29 points on Saturday night. The Bulls are a tough team to figure out right now because Coby White has played really well, probably his best in a Bulls uniform, and Nikola Vucevic continues to do his job on offense with nobody paying attention to him.

Chicago is nothing more than a play-in tournament team, though, which is why it would be wise for them to try and gather assets for a quick retool rather than wait and have to rebuild this roster from scratch in a year or so. It will be interesting to see if the Bulls can move up the NBA Power Rankings.

22. Atlanta Hawks (+2)

2023-24 Record: 18-24, Upcoming schedule: at SAC (1/22), at GSW (1/24), vs. DAL (1/26), vs. TOR (1/28)

It seems like a matter of time before the Atlanta Hawks give up and being trading everyone. Dejounte Murray will likely be the first domino to fall, as Clint Capela and De'Andre Hunter could also be preparing for the trade deadline.

Trae Young and Jalen Johnson are really the only two players on this roster that the Hawks have zero interest in dealing right now. We can even throw rookie Kobe Bufkin in this category despite not seeing any real minutes yet. The Hawks have a lot to figure out internally pertaining to the direct they want to go. Atlanta can be a good team moving forward, but their inconsistencies and unwillingness to adapt continue to be their downfall.

23. Toronto Raptors (-1)

2023-24 Record: 16-27, Upcoming schedule: vs. MEM (1/22), vs. LAC (1/26), at ATL (1/28)

With Anunoby and Siakam gone, the Toronto Raptors have entered a new era highlighted by RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and Scottie Barnes. However, Masai Ujiri and the front office are not quite done making moves just yet, something Ujiri alluded to in his recent press conference.

Bruce Brown is drawing trade interest around the league after being dealt by the Pacers for Siakam, and Gary Trent Jr. is another player the Raptors could look to move ahead of the trade deadline for value. Toronto is willing to do what is necessary to set themselves up for long-term success, which is why selling Anunoby, Siakam, and others at the deadline may lead the Raptors on a path to acquire a different star.

Keep an eye on the Raptors making a big trade over the next week or so, as they can absolutely flip assets to address a key need on their roster.

24. Brooklyn Nets (-1)

2023-24 Record: 17-25, Upcoming schedule: vs. NYK (1/23), vs. MIN (1/25), vs. HOU (1/27)

One team that must enter the trade deadline ready to sell talent is the Brooklyn Nets. At this point, it is hard to see the Nets turning things around with the way their roster is currently constructed, especially with veterans on expiring contracts. The problem in Brooklyn is that there isn't much of a vision outside of making Mikal Bridges their focal point.

Will Ben Simmons ever come back? Is Cam Thomas a player the Nets think they can build with? What are the Nets thinking as far as Nic Claxton's future? These are all valid questions nobody seems to have answers to right now, which is why Brooklyn find themselves where they are.

Recent wins over the Thunder and Lakers are overshadowed by the fact that Brooklyn has lost 10 of their last 12 games, including giving up a 22-0 run to close out a loss the Clippers. Although they face an upcoming five-game homestand, the Nets will encounter some of the hottest teams in the league this week with the Knicks and Timberwolves coming to town. It is hard to see the Nets winning these games and potentially moving up the NBA Power Rankings at this time.

25. Memphis Grizzlies (-)

2023-24 Record: 15-27, Upcoming schedule: at TOR (1/22), at MIA (1/24), vs. ORL (1/26), at IND (1/28)

Injuries continue to stockpile for the Memphis Grizzlies, as Desmond Bane now joins Ja Morant, Marcus Smart, Steven Adams, and others on the team's injury report. Jaren Jackson Jr. is the only healthy starter for the Grizzlies right now in what has become a lost season at this point.

Nothing has gone right for Memphis since Morant's suspension, which is why they will be missing the playoffs and enter the offseason looking for ways to flip the page. The good news is that the Grizzlies have 40 games to evaluate the secondary talent on their roster, potentially finding diamonds in the rough.

Every team is always looking for ways to get their recent draft picks more playing time in meaningful games. Well, the Grizzlies can certainly do this now with David Roddy, Jake LaRavia (once he gets back healthy), Santi Aldama, Ziaire Williams, Vince Williams Jr., and others having a chance to prove their worth.

26. Charlotte Hornets (+2)

2023-24 Record: 9-31, Upcoming schedule: at MIN (1/22), at DET (1/24), vs. HOU (1/26), vs. UTA (1/27)

LaMelo Ball is back for the Charlotte Hornets. However, the Hornets are well on their way to another losing season with no real way to turn things around. Charlotte is a franchise on the verge of making big internal changes in the front office, especially with new ownership taking over. It really does seem like guys across the organization have clocked out at this point.

It will be interesting to see if the Hornets make any substantial moves at the trade deadline this year. Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, Miles Bridges, and Nick Richards are all players who could be on the move and allow the Hornets to gather future assets. Another year, another chance to predict where the Hornets' lottery pick will land.

27. Portland Trail Blazers (-)

2023-24 Record: 12-30, Upcoming schedule: at OKC (1/23), at HOU (1/24), at SAS (1/26), vs. CHI (1/28)

Deandre Ayton not being able to get to the arena last week due to winter conditions and ice in his neighborhood basically sums up how the Portland Trail Blazers' rebuild has gone this season without Damian Lillard. Nothing appears to be going right for the Blazers as far as their youth movement goes, and they now face some tough decisions with Jerami Grant and Malcolm Brogdon ahead of the trade deadline.

Both veterans are drawing interest around the league, putting the decision to possibly trade one or both players in the hands of the Blazers' front office. At this point, Portland would be smart to try and capitalize on any assets they can get for their veterans, especially since this would give them a chance to build capital.

28. San Antonio Spurs (-2)

2023-24 Record: 8-34, Upcoming schedule: at PHI (1/22), vs. OKC (1/24), vs. POR (1/26), vs. MIN (1/27)

Victor Wembanyama continues to impress and has received consideration for the All-Star Game in the fan vote. Whether or not Wemby can make his way to Indianapolis and be an All-Star is now in the hands of the media and NBA players who get to vote. Either way, Wembanyama will probably be at All-Star Weekend either as a spectator or participant in one of the contests.

For the San Antonio Spurs as a whole, this is not a terrible eight-win team. Look, their record is not good and they are not going to be contending for a playoff spot, but the Spurs definitely have talent on their roster. Devin Vassell has a chance to be a really good player for this organization and Tre Jones has shown tremendous growth at the point guard spot.

By the end of the season, it would not be a surprise to see the Spurs move up a handful of spot in the NBA Power Rankings, setting themselves up for future success.

29. Detroit Pistons (+1)

2023-24 Record: 4-38, Upcoming schedule: vs. MIL (1/22), vs. CHA (1/24), vs. WAS (1/27), vs. OKC (1/28)

Whether you think they do or not, the Detroit Pistons actually have talented players. This is why they have jumped the Washington Wizards and are no longer the worst team in these NBA Power Rankings.

Just because they are bad this season doesn't mean the Pistons will be afraid of making moves. General manager Troy Weaver and his front office have been actively exploring ways to upgrade the talent on their roster. The Pistons certainly have the capability to add some difference makers ahead of the trade deadline.

Still, this is a team with just four wins on the season with another matchup against Washington coming up on their schedule.

30. Washington Wizards (-1)

2023-24 Record: 7-36, Upcoming schedule: vs. MIN (1/24), vs. UTA (1/25), at DET (1/27)

Kyle Kuzma posted a few weeks ago that nobody wants to “be that team,” a reference to the struggling Pistons and their losing streak. Well, it seems like the Wizards are “that team” now after Detroit defeated them by 12 points last week.

The Wizards are simply a young team with minimal leadership. There were not many expectations entering the season and now halfway through the year, there are still no expectations for this group. This is why the Wizards find themselves at the bottom of the Week 14 NBA Power Rankings.