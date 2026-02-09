As the Timberwolves are going through a terribly frustrating rough patch, with the last two losses raising questions about the team's effort, it has led to some interesting comments from Rudy Gobert. With the Timberwolves looking to excel after the trade deadline, Gobert would publicly question the accountability given to the team, which some could see as a shot at head coach Chris Finch.

Gobert would say after Minnesota's disappointing 119-115 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans that the effort was at a low point, “someone has to have accountability for the players,” and also acknowledged how hard it is to take players out of a game. Finch would respond, saying that it has been addressed.

“I handle all my conversations with ourselves in-house. Disappointed, he felt the need to go outside. But nonetheless, that’s been addressed already today. There’s never been a team that’s won anything meaningful that’s substituted their way there,” Finch said.

For the NBA insiders on “The Hoop Collective,” Brian Windhorst would say that Finch's comments are saying that he isn't taking out star Anthony Edwards, which many believe he's one of the players Gobert was talking about, though he didn't name anybody.

Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert emphasizes accountability and effort

Article Continues Below

While the rumors around the Timberwolves will continue, Gobert's original comments attracted a lot of attention, calling out players on the team who are not giving enough effort. He spoke at length about accountability, though didn't name any players who were showcasing a lack of effort.

“At some point, if the players don't have accountability, someone has to have accountability for the players,” Gobert said, via ESPN. “I'm on straight effort, I'm just talking straight effort. I'm not even getting to the basketball side of things, like … mistakes are a part of the game, but the effort to me for a team that wants to play for a championship, it's unacceptable.”

“It's not an easy position for a coach to take guys out of the game,” Gobert continued. “It's not something that you want to do, but I think if the players don't show any effort, at some point, no matter how talented we are as a team, if you don't have that, you just can't be a winning team.”

Minnesota is currently 32-22, which puts them sixth in the Western Conference as they next take on the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.