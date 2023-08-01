EA Sports FC 24 is the brand new upcoming Football simulation game from EA Sports. Despite the exclusion of the FIFA name, the game is still very much similar to its predecessors in many ways. From the gameplay to the presentation, the game doesn't stray afar from its roots. But the new technology and innovations make it interesting enough to check out.

Yesterday, the developers released another deep dive video concerning the Player & Manager Career. While we discussed the new additions in a previous article, here's everything new you need to know.

Perhaps the biggest piece of information is regarding the different Dynamic Moments you can experience as a player or manager. The following experiences take place during career mode (both Manager & Player):

Ballon d'Or

Trophy Bus Parade

The Manager & Player of The Year Awards

In case you missed the deep dive, you can check it out below:

Manager Career – Coaching Staff

The Career Deep Dive trailer shows off unseen gameplay, including new cutscenes of a variety of things. We see players training on the practice field, working out in the gym, and meeting up in the locker room.

The video mentions the different tactical styles managers use to direct their team's play style. One way to influence the team's style and priorities lie within the coaching staff you surround yourself with.

There's multiple departments within a football club. There's Attack, Midfield, Defense, and Goalkeeping, which all players are linked to, dependent on their position. Each coach is assigned to a department and have two “main dimensions” such as Tactical Knowledge & Player Development.

A coach has three levels of tactical knowledge: Novice, Accomplished, Expert. They're at least a novice in any tactical vision you put them in. However, coaches earn XP after each match that upgrades their knowledge of the tactical vision

When Developing Players, coaches are extremely important. That's because the more coaches you have in a certain department, the bigger the boosts your players in that specific department receive. Need to improve your strikers, focus on adding more Attack-centric coaches to hopefully earn you more goals.

Extra Coach slots can be added, depending on your manager rating, and worth of the club. If you don't see any coaches that appeal to you, don't worry. The market refreshes often so just keep checking back in to see who's new.

Just be careful when removing any coaches. You'll be forced to pay a severance package, and that coach will never appear on the market ever again. So gathering a good team of coaches is just as important as building a squad of solid players.

Manager Career – Tactical Visions

Speaking of, the following Tactical Visions are confirmed for FC 24:

Standard – Balanced game approach

Balanced game approach Wing Play – Utilizing Full Width of Pitch & spreading ball to attackers near the touchlines

Utilizing Full Width of Pitch & spreading ball to attackers near the touchlines Tiki-Taka – Possession-focused tactic that involves short passes and waiting for appropriate opportunities

Possession-focused tactic that involves short passes and waiting for appropriate opportunities Counter-Attack – Low-risk style of play that focuses on heavy defense until gaining possession of the ball

Low-risk style of play that focuses on heavy defense until gaining possession of the ball Gegenpressing – Utilizing turnovers on the opponent's third to create goal-scoring opportunities

Utilizing turnovers on the opponent's third to create goal-scoring opportunities Kick & Rush – Centered around strength and athleticism. Focuses on getting ball past the middle, to your strikers, and ready for attack

Centered around strength and athleticism. Focuses on getting ball past the middle, to your strikers, and ready for attack Park The Bus – Heavily focused on defensive play where players focus on discipline rather that aggressive attack

Heavily focused on defensive play where players focus on discipline rather that aggressive attack *Custom – Players can customize individual settings of their tactical visions to create a new, custom vision that incorporates what the player wants

Tactical Vision Scouting refreshes the scouting system. In addition to player age, position, and remaining contract, a new category is added in scouting:

Tactical Fit – Your scouts will indicate to you how much a prospective player fits with your tactical vision. Certain Tactical Visions focus on certain skills: Example: Scouts looking for a Counter-Attack compatible player may look for Agility, Stamina, Dribbling, and Acceleration.

Your scouts will indicate to you how much a prospective player fits with your tactical vision. Certain Tactical Visions focus on certain skills:

Other aspects Scouts focus on include:

Overall Condition – Determines quality of player you're looking to add.

Determines quality of player you're looking to add. PlayStyles – Helps you discover talent with a specific PlayStyle you may be looking for.

Manager Career – Pre-Match Prep & Tactical View

Pre-Match Reports give the player an idea of what to expect of their opponent. This includes:

A probable-lineup that the opposing club is likely to use

The form of the opposing club for the last five matches

Opponent Threats, split between important Attacking and Defensive Players. These are players you'll want to keep your eye on as they may change the match at any second.

Before a match begins you participate in Match Ready Training. These consists of drills where you focus on an area you'd like to practice in. Completing these earns certain players specific PlayStyles for a one-match use. It depends on the drill you choose, but after completion specific players receive temporary PlayStyles. There's a variety of Match Ready Training Drills, all focused on five different areas:

Dribbling

Defending

Passing

Shooting

Set Piece Drills

Tactical View allows you to watch the match from almost any perspective. Watch any player to see how they perform, or from the Manager's POV on the sideline. For Managers who prefer to spectate, this feature brings you a bit closer to the real experience. Do note that at any point in spectating, players can take control at any moment in the pause menu. Whether you want to sim, control, or sit back and watch, the choice is yours.

Manager Career – Additional Improvements



The following improvements have been implemented to Career Mode:

Expanded clothing and accessory options which includes hoodies, tracksuits, sweater-shirt combos, and glasses

Expanded Kit Templates for Create Your Club to include models that feature chest sponsors

Redesigned decision making process of the AI regarding loans, clauses, and other factors. A new point system helps the AI evaluate the buy clause desirability: Player Quality Team Transfer Budget Club's needs (Do they lack squad depth? Do they have an excess of players in a certain department or position?)

Changes to AI shopping logic to make sure a “the board priority for a club has for Youth Development”. This means teams will focus heavily on future development, securing the players of the future they need to replace the old.

Additionally, the AI will now try to keep a balanced number of players throughout the field.

Player Career – Agents

Player Career is now its own separate mode, with multiple new additions.

One of the biggest new features in Player Career is the emphasis on agents. The agents assist players in identifying their goals and needs, and either recommend a club, or help a player join their target team.

A target team is, you guessed it, a team your player is looking to join. You can only have one target team at a time, so take your time in deciding where you want to go. Your agent will give you objectives throughout the season that'll boost your chances of joining that club. But if you're a nobody trying to join the likes of Manchester City, your agent may recommend a stepping-stone club. These are teams

Of course, even after completing the seasonal objectives, the team may still not be able to, or even want to sign you. You'll have to take into consideration their positional needs and salary space.

Your agent also makes recommendations, which are additional goals and objectives that further improve your chances of joining the club you like.

When looking to join your target team, your agent provides you with two objectives, one mandatory, the other, optional. A mandatory objective must be completed to join the team you want, while the optional objective helps your chances. The latter isn't necessary to complete but definitely helps your chances.

Player Career – PlayStyles, Customization & Training Updates

EA Sports FC 24 introduces Personality 2.0. At each of the 7 levels of personality players can assign to their player a PlayStyle. The PlayStyles available to you depends on how you spend your personality points. The more dedication you put to your personality (maverick, virtuoso, and heartbeat), the more playstyles you earn from that specific type.

If you keep up with it, you may be able to earn you player a PlayStyle+, which is the best version of the unique abilities in the game.

In terms of Customization, tattoos finally make their way to the Football simulation franchise. There's multiple places you can get your tattoo, including your legs and arms. Additionally, players can wear face guards and goggles. Now you can look good and feel good, which all translates to you playing even better than before.

In terms of training, the following improvements have been implemented:

Players can now participate in training sessions ahead of each match. Now you don't have to worry about missing your training session in case you accidentally advanced to the next match.

Training sessions earn you personality points to boost your development.

EA Sports FC 24 Release Date

Additionally, EA Sports did release a massive Pitch Notes on all the new features in career if you're interested.

EA Sports FC 24 comes out on September 29th for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Players who pre-order the game's Ultimate Edition receive seven days of early access. This means they can start playing the game on September 22nd.

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints Gaming.