Published November 12, 2022

By RB Hayek · 4 min read

The Indianapolis Colts will head to Sin City to face off with the Las Vegas Raiders in an afternoon showdown on Sunday. It’s time to check out our NFL odds series and deliver a Colts-Raiders prediction and pick.

The Colts have a new head coach, someone who has never coached a day in his life. Jeff Saturday will debut as head coach after the Colts fired Frank Reich following a disheartening 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots last weekend. Ultimately, it was an ugly game for the Colts, where they did nothing right. Sam Ehlinger completed 15 of his 29 passes for 103 yards and an interception. Likewise, Michael Pittman caught three passes for 22 yards.

The Raiders fell 27-20 to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Significantly, it was the third game this season where they lost a game where they led by 17 points at one point. Derek Carr completed 21 of 36 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, Josh Jacobs rushed 17 times for 67 yards. Davante Adams caught 10 of an astonishing 17 targets for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

The Colts and Raiders met earlier this year on January 2, 2022, with the Raiders defeating the Colts in a late-season game 23-20. Carr completed 24 of 31 passes in that contest, throwing for 255 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Also, Jacobs rushed 16 times for 63 yards. Jacobs has 46 rushes for 191 yards and a touchdown over the career games against the Colts. Thus, he will be a critical factor in whether the Raiders can win. Jonathan Taylor was the only player who performed well for the Colts, rushing 20 times for 108 yards and a score. Subsequently, Taylor has rushed 40 times for 258 yards and three touchdowns over two career games against the Raiders.

Here are the Colts-Raiders NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Colts-Raiders Odds

Indianapolis Colts: +4.5 (-106)

Las Vegas Raiders: -4.5 (-114)

Over: 40.5 (-115)

Under: 40.5 (-105)

Why The Colts Could Cover The Spread

The bizarre move of the week is the Colts’ decision to hire Saturday as their new head coach. Ultimately, it could go well or devastatingly wrong.

Ehlinger has not been good since taking over for Matt Ryan. Moreover, he cannot throw to move the chains. Ehlinger has a passer rating of 69.7 over two games with 304 yards and no touchdowns. Also, Taylor has struggled all season, with 107 rushes for 462 yards and just one touchdown while catching 16 passes for 71 yards. The Colts must get their best player going and put him in a better situation to succeed. Also, he missed last weekend’s game, so it will be interesting to see how he does in his return. Indianapolis will be without Deon Jackson, the backup running back, who is out with a knee injury. Thus, they will be in trouble if anything happens to Taylor.

Pittman has also underperformed, with 54 catches for 550 yards and a touchdown. Also, Alec Pierce has caught 25 passes for 396 yards and a score. The offense is not executing in the manner it should. Additionally, it is putting a strain on the defense.

DeForest Buckner has 19 solo tackles and five sacks. However, he is not getting the pressure he usually would. The Colts will be without Shaquille Leonard, who has only played in three games, as he sits out with back and ankle injuries.

The Colts will cover the spread if Saturday can motivate an anemic offense, and they suddenly rise to the occasion. Likewise, the Colts will overcome their injuries and play with grit to keep up with a Raiders team that can score.

Why The Raiders Could Cover The Spread

The Raiders have also dealt with injuries. Unfortunately, they have a few more sitting out this weekend. Tight end Darren Waller has missed a few games and now will miss more, going on injured reserve. Also, Hunter Renfrow will miss time, joining Waller on injured reserve.

Carr needs to play better, with a passer rating of 88.5 with 1880 yards, 11 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Also, Jacobs has rushed 138 times for 743 yards and six touchdowns. Adams has 48 catches for 658 yards and seven touchdowns. Likewise, Mack Hollins has 28 catchers for 398 yards and two scores.

The defense could play better. However, there are a few bright spots. Maxx Crosby has 33 solo tackles and six sacks. Meanwhile, Denzel Perryman has 29 solo tackles and one sack.

The Raiders will cover the spread if they can take advantage of a young quarterback. Also, they will win big if their offense can consistently score points.

Final Colts-Raiders Prediction & Pick

Both teams are enduring horrible seasons. However, the Colts are literally starting a coach who has never coached anywhere at the collegiate or professional level. You know the pick.

Final Colts-Raiders Prediction & Pick: Las Vegas Raiders: -4.5 (-114)