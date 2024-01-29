Adam Schefter poured some cold water

There are a lot of rumors surrounding the head coaching openings with the Washington Commanders and the Seattle Seahawks, with Ben Johnson heavily connected to the Commanders, and Dan Quinn heavily connected to the Seahawks. Many believe that those hires are nearly foregone conclusions, but ESPN insider Adam Schefter poured some cold water on that idea during a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“People have said here that they think Ben Johnson's going to Washington and Dan Quinn is going to Seattle,” Adam Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show. “And I will bet you, I will bet you, that at a minimum one of those is not right, at minimum. Maybe both. We'll see.”

"I'm not convinced yet that Ben Johnson is getting the Commanders job.. People think Ben Johnson is going to Washington and Dan Quinn is going to Seattle.. I will bet you at a minimum that one of those isn't right and maybe both" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/ZZwyqNaKyF — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 29, 2024

Schefter did say that Ben Johnson may still get the Commanders head coaching job, but it is not a slam dunk at all as of the moment, and others like Mike McDonald, Aaron Glenn and Anthony Weaver are in contention as well and have a legitimate chance to get the job.

For the Seahawks, Schefter said that Johnson is also in play there, and the decision from him regarding the Washington job could play a part in who lands with the Seahawks.

The Seahawks have been connected to Dan Quinn and Mike McDonald at separate points in recent weeks. Reporting over the weekend indicated McDonald was the likely choice, but time will tell.

Many assumed Johnson ending up with Washington and being able to take a quarterback with the second pick in the draft was the logical destination. With the Seahawks bringing Quinn back, someone who has a deep history with the organization under Pete Carroll. Schefter said not so fast in both instances.