The New York Jets stopped their five game skid with a win over the AFC South leading Houston Texans on Thursday night, but just hours before the game, the desperate Jets were deal a blow in the form an unfortunate Allen Lazard injury decision.

Allen Lazard suffered a chest injury during New York's primetime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers back in Week 7, and then missed their Week 8 stunner against the New England Patriots. Lazard was placed on injured reserve ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Houston Texans. An Aaron Rodgers favorite dating back to their time in Green Bay, Lazard was having one of the best seasons of his NFL career.

With Lazard on the shelf for at least the next month, a top-heavy Jets receiving corps now needs to find someone beside Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams to contribute, which could lead to a reversal of fortune for veteran wide receiver Mike Williams.

“The Jets are now in an interesting spot with wideout Mike Williams because of Thursday night's win and the injury to Allen Lazard, who was just put on injured reserve. Will they stick with Williams as the third receiver or turn to someone else,” ESPN's NFL insider Jeremy Fowler writes. “The people I've talked to believe there's a chance he stays, which didn't seem likely a few weeks back.”

Fowler notes that the Pittsburgh Steelers have been aggressive in their pursuit of receiver help, and that Mike Williams is one of their primary targets. Williams' status with the Jets has been in question for multiple weeks, mostly stemming from a late-game blunder that Aaron Rodgers publicly called him out for.

Rodgers-Adams connection seals Jets victory on Thursday Night Football

Despite exiting the game momentarily to be checked for a concussion, Davante Adams had his best performance as a New York Jet on Thursday night, finishing with 7 receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown that pushed the Jets lead to 21-10 with under four minutes to play. Adams' breakthrough performance was overshadowed by Garrett Wilson, who also topped 90 yards and hauled in two scores, one of which broke the internet.

But if the Jets plan to scratch and claw their way back into playoff contention, they'll need to get more out of their pass-catchers. Breece Hall will remain a factor in the Jets passing game, but moving forward, New York will likely need contributions from Mike Williams, as well as newcomers Jason Brownlee and Malachi Corley, who introduced himself to Jets fans in dubious fashion on Thursday night.