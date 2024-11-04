The New York Jets got a huge win over the Houston Texans on Thursday night in Week 9. The 21-13 victory snapped a five-game losing streak for New York and was the Jets’ first win since firing head coach Robert Saleh after Week 5.

While the Aaron Rodgers-led passing game looked much improved Thursday, New York could still be sellers at the upcoming NFL trade deadline, Tuesday, November 5 at 4pm ET. Rumors have persisted that the team is looking to move wideout Mike Williams after acquiring Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders.

“There are a lot of wide receivers who potentially are available. Mike Williams, even though the Jets won last week, that’s certainly a name that’s going to come up in trade talks here,” NFL insider Tom Pelissero said via the Rich Eisen Show on X.

“The two key spots to watch are going to be wide receiver and edge rusher… We’ve already had four wide receivers traded and I’d personally be surprised if we don’t have five or six by the time this thing is done,” Pelissero added.

The Jets signed Williams to a one-year, $15 million deal for the 2024 season after he was released by the Los Angeles Chargers, where the wideout spent the first seven years of his career. Williams found himself in the doghouse after New York's Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Rodgers publicly criticized the receiver for running the wrong route on a pivotal play that ended in a game-sealing interception.

Can the Jets afford to trade WR Mike Williams?

The miscue, along with the addition of Adams, led many to believe it was just a matter of time before the Jets sent the eighth-year wideout packing. Williams and Cleveland Browns edge rusher Za’Darius Smith were considered the two most likely candidates to be on the move at the trade deadline.

This stance makes sense as Williams is just sixth on the Jets in receiving yards despite playing in all nine of the team’s games. He’s already behind Adams, who’s only been in New York for three games. On the season, Williams has just 12 catches for 166 yards and zero touchdowns.

However, a key injury to New York’s offense could force the team to change its strategy. The Jets lost WR Allen Lazard to a chest injury. The issue is so significant that he missed Week 8 before Lazard needed to be placed on injured reserve ahead of Week 9. This means the Jets’ third receiving option won’t be eligible to return until Week 14, when you factor in the team’s bye.

With Lazard’s injury, the Jets may be less confident in moving on from Williams. If the team is forced to go the next month without Lazard and Williams, they’d have to rely on Xavier Gipson (four catches, 23 yards) and rookie Malachi Corley (one catch, four yards) for depth behind Garrett Wilson and Adams. Corley did not acquit himself well in Week 9, with a massive blunder that cost the Jets a touchdown.