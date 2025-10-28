The Arizona Cardinals have their work cut out for themselves heading into Week 9. Arizona is 2-5 coming out of their bye week and sitting at the bottom of a competitive NFC West division. They'll need to start stacking some wins if they want to rescue their season. Thankfully, they could be getting two defensive players back soon.

The Cardinals have opened the 21-day practice windows for both BJ Ojulari and Garrett Williams, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Both Ojulari and Williams were on injured reserve with knee injuries. Now they are able to get back on the practice field before eventually returning for Arizona.

The Cardinals now have three weeks to decide to activate either player. They are not forced to wait an entire three weeks, though NFL teams often make good use of that time to get players back into shape.

Ojulari should provide some solid depth at off-ball linebacker for the Cardinals He could also rotate in as an edge rusher behind Josh Sweat and Darius Robinson.

Meanwhile, getting Williams back could be a much bigger deal for Arizona's defense. He should eventually start ahead of Kei'Trel Clark in the slot for Arizona, assuming he has no setbacks during practice.

Williams has been out of the lineup since Week 2, so getting him back could boost the coverage unit in a big way.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray expected to return in Week 9

The Cardinals could also get their most important player back in Week 9.

Arizona expects QB Kyler Murray to make his return from injury this weekend, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The team expected Murray to return after their bye in Week 8. All indications are that the plan is on schedule.

In fact, Murray got in some work throwing to pass catchers on Tuesday, Cardinals reporter Darren Urban.

Arizona got some surprisingly good production out of backup Jacoby Brissett over the past two games. Unfortunately, neither performance led to a victory.

The Cardinals are hopeful that getting Murray back in the lineup, and healthy, should get their offense back on track.

Fortunately, Kyler will face one of the NFL's worst defenses in Week 9.

Cardinals at Cowboys kicks off at 8:15PM ET on Monday.