The Baltimore Ravens are set to get a boost for Sunday’s showdown in Kansas City. Tight end Isaiah Likely, who missed the first three games with a foot injury, is expected to make his season debut against the Kansas City Chiefs, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Likely remains listed as questionable, but he practiced fully on Friday and is tracking toward the active roster.

Likely’s return would give quarterback Lamar Jackson another trusted option in the middle of the field. The third-year tight end underwent foot surgery during camp and has been working back in stages, progressing from limited work to a full session heading into Week 4. Baltimore has been cautious with the timeline, but the late-week clearance is a strong sign he’ll dress at Arrowhead.

There’s also a role to manage. With four-time Pro Bowler Mark Andrews healthy and rolling, Likely projects as the No. 2 tight end as he eases back in. That still matters in Todd Monken’s offense, which leans on heavy personnel to create mismatches and clear windows for Jackson. When defenses tilt toward Andrews, Likely’s size and run-after-catch ability can punish single coverage, especially on play-action crossers and seams.

The résumé is real. Last season, Likely posted 42 catches for 477 yards and six touchdowns, stepping up whenever Andrews was limited. The Ravens love his versatility, enough to align him in-line, in the slot, and occasionally detached, and his chemistry with Jackson showed up late in 2024 and through the postseason. Getting him back expands Baltimore’s red-zone menu and third-down answers.

Matchup-wise, everybody helps in a track-meet game. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs stress you to keep pace, and Baltimore’s passing game has leaned on Andrews, Zay Flowers, and Rashod Bateman through three weeks. Likely adds another chain-mover and a counter when Kansas City brings pressure. If he’s on a snap count, expect targeted usage, screens to slow the rush, option routes against linebackers, and red-zone looks where his frame plays big.

Nothing is official until inactives drop 90 minutes before kickoff, but the arrow points up. For a Ravens team trying to stack wins in the AFC, Isaiah Likely’s return is timely, not just for depth, but for the specific ways he helps Lamar Jackson control the middle of the field. Against Kansas City, those small edges often decide the day.