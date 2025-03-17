Following the chaotic start to the 2025 NFL free agency period, the Chicago Bears are sitting in a much better spot than they were before as they prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft.

And under new head coach Ben Johnson, the Bears could be cooking in 2025.

However, as Bears fans have seen before, a strong offseason doesn't guarantee success in the following campaign.

In fact, over the last three or so offseasons, the Bears have made impressive moves. That hasn't resulted in much, though.

But before we look at the Bears' mock draft, who did they add in the offseason and free agency? And were they good moves?

Bears' free agency/offseason additions

Jonah Jackson, G

Before free agency began, the Bears started their offseason by trading for Los Angeles Rams offensive guard Jonah Jackson for the price of a 2025 sixth-round pick.

Although Jackson struggled to stay healthy in 2024, his history with Ben Johnson — along with the Bears' offensive line issues — make this a nice addition.

Joe Thuney, G

Following the Jackson trade, Ryan Poles stayed aggressive before free agency, trading for Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Joe Thuney for a 2026 fourth-round pick.

Once Trey Smith signed the franchise tag with Kansas City, there wasn't really a guard who matched his level of intrigue, causing Poles to pivot.

And even with Thuney being 32 years old, he's a proven leader with All-Pro capabilities who can help protect Caleb Williams for a few more years.

Grady Jarrett, DT

Coming into free agency, not many expected Grady Jarrett to hit the open market. But, once Jarrett got released from the Atlanta Falcons, the Bears scooped him up, adding to a defensive front that could use his skillset and veteran presence.

Along with his undeniable talent, Jarrett brings an energy that Bears fans witnessed before with Akiem Hicks.

And with the trenches needing attention ahead of 2025, the Bears signed Jarrett, adding a skilled veteran to one of the weaker groups on Chicago's roster.

Dayo Odeyingbo, DE

Similarly to bringing in Garrett, the Bears have a pretty glaring need for quality edge rushers. And after releasing defensive end DeMarcus Walker, the Bears brought in a similar player in Dayo Odeyingbo.

Although he could blossom into a valuable starter, his lackluster production through four seasons makes him more of a project than a polished product.

But, with his 6-foot-6, 286-pound frame, he could fit well into Dennis Allen's scheme as the Bears' new defensive coordinator.

Drew Dalman, C

While the Bears addressed the offensive line by trading for Jackson and Thuney, Chicago's offseason spending spree in the trenches wasn't over.

As the top center in free agency, many thought Drew Dalman was a perfect fit for the Bears in the 2025 offseason. And it seems they were right, with Poles signing Dalman after the Atlanta Falcons failed to re-sign their 26-year-old center.

Given the Bears' long-lasting drought of quality centers, Dalman comes in as an immediate upgrade.

Olamide Zaccheaus, WR

In their most recent free-agency signing, the Bears added to a top-heavy receiver room, signing Olamide Zaccheaus from the Washington Commanders as the potential No. 3 option in 2025.

Aside from DJ Moore and Rome Odunze, the Bears' receiving corps is rather uninspiring, causing Chicago to add the 27-year-old receiver after stints with the Philadelphia Eagles, Falcons, and Commanders.

Bears' 2025 NFL Draft needs

OT, S, WR, RB, LB

According to the PFN Mock Draft Simulator, the Bears need to improve their offensive tackle, safety, receiver, running back, and linebacker positions in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Based on their moves in free agency, it's fair to say that the offensive line isn't their biggest need.

But, with aging talent on the offensive line following free agency acquisitions, an argument could be made for the Bears needing to draft offensive linemen in 2025.

Regardless, the PFN Mock Draft Simulator had these needs in mind when making selections. Because of that, it could've influenced the selection of certain prospects over others.

Now, something to remember is that this is a simulation. Each pick was made by a computer simulation, utilizing data from mock drafts all around the internet.

But, without further ado, here's the Bears' five-round 2025 NFL mock draft, performed by the PFN Mock Draft Simulator.

Bears mock draft | Round 1, pick 10

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

With the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft — per the PFN Mock Draft Simulator — the Bears selected running back sensation Ashton Jeanty out of Boise State.

As the runner-up for the 2025 Heisman Trophy, Jeanty is one of the most talented prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.

It’s hard to choose just one but this might be my favorite Ashton Jeanty run from last year because 9 different defenders have a chance to make a tackle and none can. pic.twitter.com/ILpzKQkPJ2 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Throughout the 2024 season alone, Jeanty rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns, reaching historic marks with his last collegiate campaign.

Although Jeanty didn't break Barry Sanders' rushing record, Jeanty earned the right to be discussed as one of the top running back prospects in recent history.

And with the Bears' need for running backs — with or without D'Andre Swift on the roster in 2025 — Jeanty can immediately produce at an All-Pro level his rookie season.

Not only is Jeanty an intriguing prospect for what he's capable of doing on his own, but paired with Johnson in Chicago, he could become the NFL's next Jahmyr Gibbs.

So, with their first pick out of the way, it's safe to say Bears fans nationwide would be jumping for joy with Jeanty joining the Bears' offense.

Bears mock draft | Round 2, pick 39

Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss

After adding Odeyingbo through free agency, the PFN Mock Draft Simulator added another edge rusher with a premium pick, selecting Princely Umanmielen out of Ole Miss.

As a 6-foot-4, 260-pound edge, he isn't a perfect fit for Allen's scheme with the Bears.

Princely Umanmielen is a DE prospect in the 2025 draft class. He scored a 8.90 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 203 out of 1829 DE from 1987 to 2025. Pro day pending for remaining tests.https://t.co/v90eDxFTL1 pic.twitter.com/AgEJEsd99Q — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

That's not to say he can't succeed with the Bears under Allen, but when looking at a prototypical edge rusher for Chicago's defensive coordinator, Umanmielen doesn't check every box.

Allen's edge rushers — ideally — are big, tall, and long players who can bully the offensive lineman in front of them, getting in the way of passing lanes.

Edge rushers who likely fit that mold better are Nic Scourton, Mykel Williams, Shemar Stewart, Landon Jackson, and Sai'vion Jones — to name a few.

And although Umanmielen might not be a prototypical edge rusher in Allen's system, he could still pan out with the Bears alongside Montez Sweat.

Bears mock draft | TRADE!

CHI sends pick No. 41 to TB in exchange for picks No. 53 and 84)

As a general manager who's not shy about trading picks in the NFL Draft, that trend continues in the PFN Mock Draft Simulator.

In exchange for the 41st pick, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers send picks No. 53 and 84, giving Chicago more picks within the top 100.

With the Bears' 41st pick, the Buccaneers selected Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts, who would've likely made a nice addition to the Bears' defense with Kevin Byard's contract expiring and Jaquan Brisker's concussion history.

Bears mock draft | Round 2, pick 53 (from trade with TB)

Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

With their first pick from the Buccaneers' trade, the PFN Mock Draft Simulator has the Bears selecting receiver Jalen Royals out of Utah State.

Although Chicago added receiver depth by signing Zaccheaus in free agency, the simulator added another one with a somewhat high draft pick.

In theory, the Bears could've been better off drafting Watts, as their need for another safety might trump their need for a receiver.

With that, Royals is an impressive receiver prospect with loads of run-after-catch — RAC — ability in the 2025 NFL Draft who's built hype around his name since the Senior Bowl.

Jalen Royals is a DYNAMIC playmaker. Royals boasts 55 catches, 839 receiving yards, 6 TDs, and 17 missed tackles forced in just 7 games(!!) in 2024. His most underrated skill is contested catching, converting 64.3% of his attempts. Arguably the best RAC receiver in 2025. pic.twitter.com/56INdD1UZD — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) January 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

As a junior in 2023, Royals had his breakout season, hauling in 71 receptions for 1,080 yards and 15 touchdowns through 13 games.

However, his production dropped off a bit in 2024 due to a season-ending foot injury, bringing in just 55 receptions for 834 yards and six touchdowns through seven games.

Now, Royals averaged over 115 yards per game, even after missing a handful of games in 2024.

So, if the Bears wanted to add more depth alongside Moore and Odunze, Royals could fit that spot well.

Bears mock draft | Round 3, pick 72

Jared Wilson, C, Georgia

Even after signing Dalman in free agency, the PFN Mock Draft Simulator selected center Jared Wilson out of Georgia.

As arguably the best center in the 2025 NFL Draft, Wilson could be a great selection for the Bears here if he lasts until pick No. 72.

I am sold on Jared Wilson on the Bears next season pic.twitter.com/xFvQyjIjYp — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) January 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Some fans could get upset about drafting Wilson because of the contract the Bears signed Dalman to. However, Wilson could add immediate depth to the interior, and Dalman gives him time to acclimate to the transition from college to the big show.

Then, once Dalman's contract expires, the Bears have their center of the future instead of having to pay for an aging free agent again.

Although Wilson started just one season with Georgia, he made good use of his limited reps, ending the 2024 season ranked within the 98th percentile in PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets, per PFF.

Considering how much Williams was sacked in his first season with the Bears, keeping him protected is The Golden Rule moving on.

And while he might not be an automatic starter, he could learn behind Dalman, prepping him for when the Bears call on him as the starter.

Bears mock draft | Round 3, pick 84 (from trade with TB)

Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State

Although the Bears aren't in immediate need of a safety, their secondary could be in jeopardy if Byard or Brisker miss games in 2025.

Byard — 31 years old — is in the second season of his two-year deal. So, there's a possibility that he won't be on the Bears' roster in 2026.

Along with Byard, Brisker spent the majority of the 2024 season sidelined due to a concussion sustained in Week 5 against the Carolina Panthers, missing 12 consecutive weeks.

However, the Penn State product is just 25 years old. If he returns after an offseason of rehabbing, he could return to normal in 2025.

But — with that — concussions aren't an injury to play with lightly. Unlike most common NFL injuries, concussions dish out scary long-term side effects, oftentimes deteriorating the quality of life for former players who suffered multiple concussions.

Even if a player sustains one major concussion, their future could be negatively impacted, making them an injury to take seriously.

So, with two question marks at the safety position, Ransom plays a similar style to Brisker, making him a clear fill-in depending on his health heading into 2025.

Lathan Ransom with a BIG hit 😳💥@ohiostatefb pic.twitter.com/lK49JHr6jn — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 9, 2024 Expand Tweet

Now, with the Bears' front office likely in contact with Brisker during the offseason, they have a much better idea of his progress than the collective public, so they'll be the most informed on whether they should begin drafting his replacement.

As a downhill wrecking ball, Ransom could be a fun addition to the Bears' defense.

Bears mock draft | Round 5, pick 148

Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary

In 2025, all eyes will be on left tackle Braxton Jones.

As a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Jones has been the team's starting left tackle for all 40 games that he's appeared in. However, he's set to become a free agent in 2026, and with how the offensive tackle market looks, the league's top tackles earn from $16-to-$25 million per year.

Is Jones worth that amount? Maybe, but the Bears still have one more year to decide on his future.

And if they don't want to bring back Jones, Charles Grant out of William & Mary — a Division I FCS team — could be the hidden gem of the draft within the trenches.

Now, Poles doesn't have the best track record with linemen he brings to Chicago, but his eye for offensive-line talent in the later rounds is a strong suit of his.

With Grant's impressive film, he could catch Poles' eye as a strong addition to an offensive line that needs as much depth as possible.

Yall gotta watch this William & Mary tackle Charles Grant. This is actually unsafe somebody needs to do something pic.twitter.com/nwYGAScRK5 — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) October 13, 2024 Expand Tweet

Grant likely isn't seen as an immediate starter by most NFL scouts, as he didn't begin playing football until his junior year of high school.

At William & Mary — two years after learning to play football for the first time — he ended the 2024 season ranking impeccably in PFF's grading scale.

Offensive grade: 91.2

91.2 Run blocking grade: 90.4

90.4 Pass blocking grade: 88.1

Sure, he wasn't facing SEC-level talent, but that doesn't change how physically Grant plays the game.

However, he isn't the biggest, making the transition to the NFL a bit more challenging.

Grant is just 6-foot-4, 300 pounds, making him more physically suited to play guard in the NFL. That's not to say he can't play tackle, but with his size, he could be utilized better on the interior of the line.

And with the ferocity he consistently shows on film, he could easily be as dominant from the inside as he is on the outside.

All-in-all, Grant would make a great developmental lineman for the Bears, adding a true mauler to their arsenal.

Bears mock draft grade: B/B+

If this is how the Bears' first five rounds went, it wouldn't be all that bad. In fact, it'd be on the better side of average, hinging on above-average.

However, there are some question marks within the PFN Mock Draft Simulator's five-round haul in the 2025 NFL Draft.

As their second pick in the draft, it would be a bit shocking to see the Bears draft Princely Umanmielen out of Ole Miss. Sure, he's a productive edge rusher who had 10.5 sacks in 2024, but his size doesn't come across as a Dennis Allen fit.

With that high of a draft pick, it'd make more sense to draft an edge rusher who fits the defensive coordinator's preferred prototype.

Another question mark was trading the 41st pick to miss out on Xavier Watts.

The reason this is a question mark is because of the need Watts would fit in comparison to the need Ransom — who the simulator drafted in the third round — would fit.

Watts is more of a Byard replacement, while Ransom is more of a Brisker replacement.

With the likelihood of losing Byard in 2026 higher than Brisker — depending on his health in 2025 — it would make more sense to draft for the position potentially leaving sooner.

Aside from those two selections, each pick the simulator made in this five-round mock draft was pretty spot on.

Ashton Jeanty would be a star in Ben Johnson's offense — as would Jalen Royals — while Jared Wilson adds immediate rotational ability for Drew Dalman. Even as a fifth-round selection, Charles Grant would be a gamble, given his lack of experience and lower-level collegiate competition.

However, he could also be a diamond in the rough.

Now, the actual 2025 NFL Draft could look completely different than this mock draft, as this class appears to be a lot less easily predictable than other years.

But, with the PFN Mock Draft Simulator in charge, this is how the Bears' first five rounds panned out in the 2025 NFL Draft.