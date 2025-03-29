As a team that finished 5-12 in the 2024 season and fired their head coach mid-season, the Chicago Bears are on pace to win their third straight offseason championship, barring what happens in the 2025 NFL Draft. Following the bulk of free agency signings completed up to this point, it's time to focus more on the NFL Draft and what the Bears could do in all seven rounds. To do so, PFF offers a mock draft simulator that allows fans to complete simulated versions of the 2025 NFL Draft.

However, before looking at how the PFF Mock Draft Simulator worked for the Bears, it's important to see what moves they've made in the offseason.

Bears offseason checkpoint

The Bears went on a free agency frenzy

While most wouldn't peg the Bears as a team that will look good in 2025, the moves they made in free agency could have those same people backtracking their comments.

Just days before the free agency period opened, the Bears shored up their offensive line, trading for Jonah Jackson. Following that move, they acquired Joe Thuney from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Then, once the floodgates opened, Ryan Poles and Co. got busy.

Among their free agency additions, the Bears signed veteran defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, giving Gervon Dexter Sr. a running mate on the inside.

Along with Jarrett, Chicago went back to offensive line additions, dipping into the Atlanta Falcons' bag once again and signing center Drew Dalman.

Now, the Bears remained active throughout the week. They made depth signings along the way, giving themselves more flexibility in case of injury.

In fact, the Bears even earned the title of most improved throughout the offseason from Peter Schrager.

However, what needs remain as the Bears prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft?

What are the Bears' most important needs in 2025 NFL Draft?

While the Bears' list of needs dried up following their free agency frenzy, they aren't perfect. However, they could be in much better shape after the 2025 NFL Draft if they address their positions of need.

First off, the Bears truly need a running back. Some could argue that D'Andre Swift is good enough for the 2025 season, and that could be true. With an improved offensive line in front of him, there's a chance Swift can improve from his disappointing 2024 season.

However, with a draft class as loaded as this one is with running backs, it'd almost be negligent not to draft one. That's not to say they must draft one with pick No. 10, but within the first three rounds or so, Chicago should highly consider addressing the running back position.

Along with running back, the Bears still have a clear need at EDGE.

Following a down year for Montez Sweat in 2024, they don't really have a dominant EDGE. They have options in the 2025 NFL Draft; however, to address that position, they can give Dennis Allen a youngster to develop into a star.

Now, the next two needs are arguably interchangeable in terms of their spot in the priority queue. Those two positions are safety and linebacker. Entering 2025, those are some of the smaller — yet still noticeable — question marks on the defense.

With Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker facing obstacles in the 2025 season, having a replacement ready would be smart for the Bears. Byard is approaching 32 years old, while Brisker is coming off a season where he got placed on season-ending IR due to a concussion he suffered in Week 9 against the Carolina Panthers. After missing 12 games in 2024, he could come back either rusty or not fully recovered, which could paint a negative future for him and the Bears' secondary.

So, if there's a chance to address the safety position with a strong prospect, it would be a smart move.

And, as a final addition, the Bears could always use depth in the trenches, both on offense and defense. A team can never have enough competent offensive and/or defensive line talent, as the Philadelphia Eagles proved in Super Bowl LIX.

Without further ado, here's who the PFF Mock Draft Simulator picked for the Bears through a full seven-round simulation of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The PFF Mock Draft Simulator is a tool for fans to put themselves in the seat of a general manager for an NFL franchise during the NFL Draft. This tool compiles data from PFF's NFL Draft big board and user-submitted mock drafts to show fans where prospects could land in the actual draft. A computer simulation made these picks.

Round 1, Pick No. 10

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

With the Bears' first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the PFF Mock Draft Simulator selected Tyler Warren out of Penn State. Ranking seventh in Heisman voting following the 2024 season, Warren has a lot to like about him as a prospect.

As a five-year player for Penn State, Warren didn't break out until the 2024 season. In the four seasons before 2024, Warren had never eclipsed 500 yards receiving.

Tyler Warren stats by season

2020: 2 games *no stats recorded

2 games *no stats recorded 2021: 13 games, 5 receptions, 61 yards, 1 TD

13 games, 5 receptions, 61 yards, 1 TD 2022: 12 games, 10 receptions, 123 yards, 3 TDs

12 games, 10 receptions, 123 yards, 3 TDs 2023: 13 games, 34 receptions, 422 yards, 7 TDs

13 games, 34 receptions, 422 yards, 7 TDs 2024: 16 games, 104 receptions, 1,233 yards, 8 TDs

Now, it's fair to give him a pass on the first two to three seasons. He clearly wasn't a major part of the Nittany Lions' offensive game plan those years. Even in 2023, he didn't get utilized nearly as much as in 2024.

Warren quite literally had more receptions and the same yardage through eight weeks of the 2024 season than he did from 2020 to 2023. In the first eight games of 2024, Warren had 51 receptions for 606 yards. From 2020 to 2023, Warren totaled 49 receptions for 606 yards.

So, while he is undoubtedly a talented tight end prospect, it seems a bit reactionary to consider him a top 10 selection in the 2025 NFL Draft after one breakout season in college, where he was force-fed the ball most weeks.

Now, there's an argument to be made about how Warren could look in Ben Johnson's offense. As an offensive coordinator who utilized a lot of 12 personnel — an offensive formation with one running back, two tight ends, and two receivers — in 2024. In fact, Johnson had the Detroit Lions run 12 personnel third-most in his last season as their offensive coordinator, running it on 32.2% of offensive plays, per SumerSports.

If Johnson has a plan for Cole Kmet and Warren to thrive in, most Bears fans should be excited about him at pick No. 10.

However, there could be more value in the Bears trading down if Asthon Jeanty, Mason Graham, Will Campbell, and any other of their top first-round targets are off the board. And with Chicago not selecting until the 10th pick, there's a possibility that most of their favorites are unavailable, forcing them to consider trading down.

But, if a trade partner doesn't exist, drafting Tyler Warren in the first round could be a reality for the Bears.

Round 2, Pick No. 39

Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

In the Bears' first of two second-round picks, the PFF Mock Draft Simulator selected defensive lineman Derrick Harmon from Oregon: a likely NFL star in the making. With Garrett dueling Father Time, it's not a bad idea for the Bears to get his replacement ready.

Not only that, but Harmon is someone who could immediately come into the NFL and produce as a pass rusher.

Derrick Harmon so good pic.twitter.com/g5gcTD3UNH — Billy M (@BillyM_91) December 1, 2024 Expand Tweet

One major problem with the simulator selecting him at pick No. 39 is that there's a very slim chance of that happening in the real-life 2025 NFL Draft.

In 2024, Harmon led all FBS defensive tackles in pressures, ranking second in pressure rate (17.6%).

So, especially within the Bears' defense — a unit desperate for pass rush — Harmon would be an absolute dream at pick No. 39.

However, considering that other teams are now going to try to copy the Eagles and load up on defensive line assets, the Bears could miss out on a prospect like Harmon, especially after he was compared to Chris Jones.

Following his incomplete performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, he could fall in the actual 2025 NFL Draft.

But, there shouldn't be a strong expectation that Harmon is available for the Bears at pick No. 39. Even if he falls a little bit, that should still keep him in as a fringe first-round player. In Daniel Jeremiah's mock draft 3.0, he has the Baltimore Ravens selecting Harmon at pick No. 27. Considering Jeremiah had Harmon not included in his mock draft 2.0 and at pick No. 30 in his mock draft 1.0, it seems like late-first or very early second is his potential landing spot.

If he falls further than pick No. 38, the Bears should need an oxygen mask for how fast they sprint to the podium for Derrick Harmon.

Round 2, Pick No. 41

Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

With their second second-round pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the PFF Mock Draft Simulator had the Bears selecting EDGE Landon Jackson out of Arkansas.

When it comes to players who fit the bill for the type of player Dennis Allen likes on the EDGE, Jackson almost fits it perfectly.

Standing 6-foot-6 and weighing 264 pounds, Jackson's build is otherworldly. And at the NFL Scouting Combine, he showed incredible athleticism, posting a 4.68 40-yard dash with a 20 and 10-yard split of 2.72 and 1.65 seconds, respectively. With a 40.5 vertical and a nearly 11-foot broad jump, Jackson tested incredibly well at the combine, proving a level of athleticism that surpasses most players at his position.

As a prospect who could even hear his name said at the end of the first round, Jackson's film looks better than his production. Without watching him play, a glance at his stat sheet might turn teams off from adding him to their defense.

That's not how NFL teams evaluate, though.

Jackson spent three seasons with Arkansas, however, he spent his first season with LSU, only appearing in five games and having no stats to show for it. Once he transferred to Arkansas, his production increased significantly from all zeros with LSU.

Landon Jackson Arkansas stats

2022: 13 games, 23 tackles (9 solo, 14 assisted), 4 TFLs, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass defended

13 games, 23 tackles (9 solo, 14 assisted), 4 TFLs, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass defended 2023: 12 games, 44 tackles (22 solo, 22 assisted), 14 TFLs, 6.5 sacks, 1 pass defended

12 games, 44 tackles (22 solo, 22 assisted), 14 TFLs, 6.5 sacks, 1 pass defended 2024: 12 games, 49 tackles (27 solo, 22 assisted), 10 TFLs, 6.5 sacks, 3 passed defended, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

So, it's not to say that Jackson isn't productive, but his stats don't necessarily turn heads. But that's not to say he can't succeed at the NFL level. In fact, based on what he does well — good hands, strong motor, great athleticism — he could be a fantastic addition to the Bears' defense under Dennis Allen.

Round 3, Pick No. 72

Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

In the third round, the PFF Mock Draft Simulator made one of the more surprising picks of the draft, selecting safety Andrew Mukuba out of Texas.

Now, the reason it's shocking that they took him is because he's arguably the best safety in the 2025 NFL Draft class. Sure, Nick Emmanwori earned America's heart with his impressive performance at the combine, but when watching each prospect's film, Mukuba jumps off the screen as one of the better safeties in the class.

Throughout his four-year college career, he spent three seasons at Clemson, transferring to Texas in his final collegiate campaign.

And while his stats as a Longhorn might look like an outlier, 2024 was the first year Mukuba played free safety for most of the season. With Clemson, he was more of a slot corner/robber. But, at Texas, he played almost 80% of defensive snaps at free safety, allowing him to be more of a ball hawk instead of trying to rely on his unreliable tackling skills.

Andrew Mukuba transitioned from slot to FS and had 5 interceptions as a center fielder for Texas. You can see how quickly he can drive on the football and plays through the hands to knock this ball out. pic.twitter.com/lchjXcUsj2 — Marcus Johnson (@TheMarcJohnNFL) March 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

One of the bigger knocks on Mukuba's game is his tackling. As a player tasked with working the box, Mukaba showed inconsistencies within his ability to tackle, which could drop him from the No. 1 safety debate. Throughout his four seasons of college football, Mukuba had a combined missed tackle rate of 12.8%, which certainly isn't an ideal benchmark.

In 2024, Kevin Byard — who Mukuba would likely replace — had a missed tackle rate of 7.0%, and even that was high for the two-time All-Pro safety.

But, even with the tackling inconsistencies, he would make a great replacement for Byard at free safety.

If he's somehow available with pick No. 72, the Bears should certainly look at him as a potential option to replace Byard in the coming years.

Round 5, Pick No. 148

Brashard Smith, HB, SMU

At this part of the draft, players become more of a dart throw than surefire prospects. With the Bears' 148th pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the PFF Mock Draft Simulator selected running back Brashard Smith out of SMU.

Standing just shy of 5-foot-10 and weighing 194 pounds, Smith is on the smaller side of running backs, but not by enough to impact his play too much at the NFL level.

However, with a 4.39 40-yard dash, it's clear what type of player he is: fast. And who likes speed on their offense? Well, there's more than one coach, but Ben Johnson was the coach in mind here.

71 YARDS TO THE HOUSE FOR BRASHARD SMITH 😮 pic.twitter.com/BzVEAledtQ — ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 3, 2024 Expand Tweet

Now, one problem this creates is that the Bears would have two speedy running backs — who lack vision — and an underutilized power back in Roschon Johnson. If Ben Johnson wants a three-man rotation in the backfield with D'Andre Swift, Brashard Smith, and Roschon Johnson, there's a pathway to making it work. But it's a bit unorthodox.

As a former receiver, however, Smith could be a fun addition to Johnson's offense as more of a gadget player than a true running back.

At the price of a fifth-round pick, PFF did okay with this one.

Round 7, Pick No. 233

Malachi Moore, S, Alabama

After selecting Mukuba in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft for the Bears, the PFF Mock Draft Simulator — for some odd reason — doubled up on safety.

As a prospect, there's plenty to like about Moore. Enough that it could be a bit surprising seeing him last until the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Moore shows up on the depth chart as the strong safety, but based on where he played during the game, he was more of a free safety, totaling 350 snaps at the position. However, he also lined up in the box and as a slot corner, showing he can play just about anywhere in the secondary.

And as a player who plays with a lot of emotion. For fans unfamiliar with him by name, Moore was the Alabama defender who had a very public outburst against Vanderbilt in the 2024 season.

All class from @malachi_moore13. Trying to hurt Pavia and then throwing a temper tantrum and kicking the ball. Pure leadership from the grad student here. pic.twitter.com/RGefKepGpi — Tyr Al Hatton (@6900Yards) October 5, 2024 Expand Tweet

It wasn't a good look for Moore, but if teams are willing to overlook the passion he plays with and focus more on the other plays he's made throughout his college career, he could be a great Day 3 pick.

For the Bears, it makes more sense if they're worried about Jaquan Brisker's ability to return in 2025 after being placed on IR after issues with a concussion in the 2024 season.

Round 7, Pick No. 240

LaJohntay Wester, WR, Colorado

And finally, the PFF Mock Draft Simulator selected receiver LaJohntay Wester out of Colorado with the Bears' final pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Wester was part of a receiver corps that garnered a lot of attention due to Travis Hunter. However, with most eyes on Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr. and Wester were seemingly forgotten about a bit.

Now, with a receiver room consisting of DJ Moore and Rome Odunze, there isn't really a need for another top receiver. But, a team could rarely have enough talented receivers.

As a five-year collegiate player, Wester spent his first four seasons with FAU, posting a 1,000-yard season in 2023. After his breakout year with FAU, Wester transferred to Colorado and joined Deion Sanders for his final season. And in an offense where Wester had to share targets with the eventual Heisman Trophy winner, he finished his final year of college with 74 receptions, 931 yards, and 10 touchdowns.

After running a 4.46 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, Ben Johnson's eyes could be lighting up with the possibility of adding that type of speed and skill to his offense.

Colorado WR LaJohntay Wester is a nightmare to cover. Electric acceleration & change of direction ability. Creative OC is going to have a field day scheming him touches. pic.twitter.com/GZqVKDnPJe — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Wester is also a technician at running routes. He could give man coverage fits with his consistent ability to shake defenders who are mirroring him one-on-one, which was proven time and time again over his college career.

So, with their last selection in the draft, this would be a fun addition to Johnson's offense at a low-risk price tag.

Bears 2025 NFL Draft grade

Grade: B

All-in-all, the PFF Mock Draft Simulator did a pretty good job of making the Bears a better team heading into the 2025 NFL regular season. While Tyler Warren might not be the best choice with the No. 10 pick, and the need for two safeties might not require them to address both positions in the same class, Bears fans could likely talk themselves into each selection. They improved in areas they needed to, for the most part.

The negligence of offensive linemen is a little worrisome, but — if they're confident in the free agency acquisitions to hold up for the 2025 NFL Draft — this draft class could do just fine.

Maybe — if it's possible — the Bears should trade down from No. 10 if Warren is the best available and draft an offensive lineman with the pick they get from that transaction. Or, the Bears could even trade up, as proposed by an NFL insider.

It's obviously a bit tougher to predict where players will land in the real-life 2025 NFL Draft, but — for a computer-run practice attempt — the PFF Mock Draft Simulator did an alright job for the Bears.