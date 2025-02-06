During the few days leading up to the Super Bowl, media members get access to all sorts of players, even those who aren't playing in the game. A golden nugget sometimes comes from these media sessions, and that's certainly the case when CBS Sports' Bryant McFadden spoke with a certain pass rusher on Thursday afternoon. In a one-on-one interview with Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons, McKinney got the two-time All-Pro to reveal how the New York Giants lied to him before the 2021 NFL Draft, per the NFL on CBS's X account.

“Nah, bro, [the New York Giants] lied to me,” Parsons said. “People don't know this. They told me if I fell to 11, that they was going to pick me. That's why I punish the Giants every time. It's personal with them.”

Now, even without this draft-day anecdote, most players who wear the Dallas star don't have too much love for those in East Rutherford, NJ.

However, considering what the Giants told Parsons leading to the NFL Draft, it's understandable why he still holds a grudge.

Looking back, Parsons should probably be grateful for the Giants' mishap in the draft.

Neither team has had much of an impact in the postseason, but the Cowboys have likely helped Parsons become a more prominent star than he would have been with the Giants.

Instead of drafting the 6-foot-3, 245-pound edge rusher with 192 tackles in 16 games, the Giants traded down to pick No. 20, selecting former Florida Gator Kadarius Toney.

Toney isn't a player that people are as familiar with — compared to Parsons — but he's certainly a household name among the stops he's made during his NFL career.

In his four years in the NFL, Toney has been on three rosters: the Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, and Cleveland Browns.

And although his impact wasn't always positive with the Chiefs, Toney is a two-time Super Bowl champion, making his mark in NFL history.

With that said, hindsight is always 20/20, and if the Giants had the chance to redo their 2021 NFL Draft, they'd likely have just taken Parsons with the No. 11 pick and been pretty happy with doing so.

Instead, they get to face Parsons twice per season, given a reminder of what could've been had they stuck to their word.