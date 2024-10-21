Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season only had two teams on bye, as the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys found themselves with a week to recover, keeping their spots safe in our Week 8 NFL Power Rankings. Through the end of the mid-afternoon Sunday slate, 10 teams lost in Week 7 that scored less than 20 points, including four teams that scored 10 points or less.

Come along as we provide in-depth analysis every week on how each team fared in the NFL, important stats/takeaways from each contest, and storylines to follow heading into the following games. Without further ado, here are ClutchPoints' latest NFL Power Rankings.

Remaining in the top spot of our Week 8 NFL Power Rankings are the Kansas City Chiefs, who walked into Levi’s Stadium to take on the San Francisco 49ers and controlled the game from the second quarter on.

While a zero-touchdown, two-interception performance from Patrick Mahomes is very unusual, he did find the end zone on the ground, combining with Kareem Hunt (two rushing touchdowns) to lead the way via the running game on offense.

Climbing up into the second spot in our Week 8 NFL Power Rankings, the Detroit Lions rode a 21-point second quarter and a late field goal from rookie kicker Jake Bates to knock off the undefeated Minnesota Vikings by a score of 31-29.

Jahmyr Gibbs found the end zone twice and racked up 160 total yards, Amon-Ra St. Brown crossed the century mark and scored, and Jared Goff’s strong play continued as he threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns, with only of his 25 pass attempts falling incomplete.

3. Minnesota Vikings (-1)

On the flip side, the Vikings came out on the wrong end of their exciting NFC North matchup with the Lions, earning their first loss of the year. A 19-point second half wasn’t enough to get things done, even though Minnesota welcomed star running back Aaron Jones back to their lineup.

Jones rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown, Justin Jefferson hauled in seven receptions for 81 yards and a score, and linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. picked up a David Montgomery fumble and took it 36 yards back to the house for a score.

Kicking off the Monday Night Football slate, the Baltimore Ravens traveled to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what turned into an offensive shootout.

Lamar Jackson threw for five touchdowns, connecting with Mark Andrews for two, and Derrick Henry ripped off an 81-yard run as a part of his 169-yard rushing night in their 41-31 win.

This was probably the easiest win that the Washington Commanders would have all season, as they easily handed the Carolina Panthers a 40-7 loss. Their easy win is overshadowed a bit by the injury suffered by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who left this win early with a rib injury.

While he did return to the sidelines for the rest of the game, there are still some questions about his health going forward. Marcus Mariota looked good in Daniels’ stead, throwing for 205 yards and two scores, but Daniels is this offense, so keep an eye on him moving forward.

6. Green Bay Packers (+4)

It took four full quarters, but the Green Bay Packers did end up walking off the Houston Texans to earn their fifth win of the year. Jordan Love’s turnover issues (two INTs) popped up again, but he threw for three touchdowns and was able to lead the team to a win.

Defensively, Green Bay stopped C.J. Stroud and held the passing attack down, which was the biggest reason why they were able to pull out a win.

7. Buffalo Bills (+1)

Even with the slow start, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills remain perfect at home, coasting to a 34-10 win over the Tennessee Titans. It was a strong day for Allen, who threw for 323 yards and welcomed new addition Amari Cooper to the team with a touchdown.

Amari Cooper's first catch AND first touchdown as a Buffalo Bill! 📺: @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/CaTcKnflc9 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 20, 2024

Cooper caught the only touchdown for the receivers, with running back Ty Johnson accounting for Allen's other passing touchdown on his only catch of the day. The former Cleveland Browns receiver hauled in four receptions for 66 yards and a score, but he was outshined by rookie wideout Keon Coleman, who tallied a 57-yard reception on his way to 125 receiving yards.

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2)

A home primetime loss for the Buccaneers at the hands of the Ravens isn’t the worst thing to come out of their MNF game, it’s losing both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to injuries.

With Evans likely out a few weeks with a hamstring injury, Godwin dislocated his ankle on the final drive of the game, more ending his strong season as he looks to hit free agency this offseason. Two huge offensive loses for Tampa Bay really puts their season in a perilous spot, as their chances to win the NFC South just took a huge hit.

9. Houston Texans (-5)

The high-powered offense for the Texans hit the brakes hard in their Week 7 loss to the Packers, as C.J. Stroud failed to eclipse 100 passing yards in the loss. While Joe Mixon was at the core of their offense, finding the end zone twice, it was the passing attack that wasn’t able to get things done for Houston, resulting in them tumbling in our Week 8 NFL Power Rankings.

10. Pittsburgh Steelers (+1)

Regardless of who is at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, they just keep winning. With Russell Wilson taking over as the starter, he led Pittsburgh to their fifth win of the year, this time over the New York Jets.

Wilson looked surprisingly strong, connecting with George Pickens for a touchdown and 100+ yards, and the offense definitely had a different feel to it, being able to run more plays that incorporated Wilson’s ability to throw off platform.

11. Philadelphia Eagles (+2)

It was a ground-first game plan for the Philadelphia Eagles in their Week 7 win, as their rushing attack easily overwhelmed the New York Giants. With Saquon Barkley making his return to MetLife Stadium, the former Giants RB ran for 176 yards and found the end zone, while Jalen Hurts ran for two touchdowns in the win.

12. Seattle Seahawks (+7)

A commanding road win was exactly what the Seattle Seahawks needed, as they went down to Atlanta and handily won their matchup with the Falcons. After being a late addition to the injury report with an illness, Kenneth Walker III found the end zone two times on his birthday, with one of those scores coming through the air.

DK Metcalf had a strong first half, recording 99 yards and a score, but was forced to leave the game early in the second half with a knee injury. Geno Smith threw for two touchdowns, finding Metcalf and Walker for scores, as the Seahawks climb up in our Week 8 NFL Power Rankings.

13. San Francisco 49ers (-1)

It was a surprisingly turnover-heavy showing for the 49ers, with Brock Purdy throwing three costly interceptions in their loss to the Chiefs. Purdy, who was missing Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and Jauan Jennings for most of this game, had his day summarized by a costly pick in the end zone, ending a drive that San Francisco desperately needed to score a touchdown on.

A 3-4 record for the Niners is quite unusual, as it has been a tough, uphill slog for San Francisco, who now play host to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8.

14. Denver Broncos (+4)

Four wins in their last five games has the Denver Broncos on the up and up, and rookie Bo Nix has put together an impressive bunch of tape so far in his young career. While Nix failed to throw for a touchdown in their Thursday Night Football win over the New Orleans Saints, he did run for 75 yards and did a good job of leading the offense.

Javonte Williams found the end zone twice and ran for 88 yards, and rookie wideout Troy Franklin led the team in receptions (five) and receiving yards (50) in the win.

15. Chicago Bears (no change)

A bye week might be the only thing that can slow down this Chicago Bears team, which are currently the owners of a three-game winning streak. Coming off their Week 6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, rookie QB Caleb Williams has looked like the exact right fit for this offense.

It’s been far from perfect for the USC product, but Williams and his 9:5 TD:INT ratio have been leading this offense to two 30-point performances in their last two weeks. Granted, they have come against the Carolina Panthers and Jaguars, but Williams has been doing his part in Chicago’s surprising 4-2 start.

16. Dallas Cowboys (no change)

The free fall for the Cowboys ends in Week 7, as their bye week is hopefully what this team needs to figure a few things out. With the sky falling in on Jerry Jones and the offense looking like a shell of its potential, something needs to change in Arlington.

Could continued disappointments result in an ouster of Mike McCarthy? Jones has been known to have little tolerance for struggles, and while McCarthy is a proven head coach with a Super Bowl victory under his belt, it would not be surprising to see his seat grow hotter if the team's struggles continue over the second half of the season.

17. Los Angeles Chargers (-3)

Or was the exact game script that benefits the Los Angeles Chargers in their MNF matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. Low offensive output and clock-churning drives, things were looking good for Justin Herbert and company.

But a late field goal to go up 15-14 wasn’t enough, as the usually-stout defense allowed the Arizona offense to get into field goal range for the late win. Sitting at 3-3 right now, the Chargers have had a relatively successful season so far, but it has also been the season of what-ifs too.

18. Atlanta Falcons (-9)

Only having scored 14 points in their Week 7 loss, the Atlanta Falcons still have some things to work through on offense as the biggest faller in our Week 8 NFL Power Rankings. Kirk Cousins threw two interceptions in the loss, and while Bijan Robinson did rush for over 100 yards, the offense struggled for the most part in this one.

19. Cincinnati Bengals (+1)

Article Continues Below

It took a 14-point third quarter for the Cincinnati Bengals to pull away, but they did earn their third win of the year by beating the Cleveland Browns, 21-14. Joe Burrow connected with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins for scores, and the defense forced backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson to throw two interceptions in their latest win.

20. Arizona Cardinals (+2)

It took a long rushing touchdown from Kyler Murray and good play from their defense, but the Cardinals held on over the Chargers to win their Week 7 contest.

While rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. was back in the lineup, it was James Conner who once again did most of the work on offense. The passing attack still has a long ways to go, but hopefully this win can be a spring board for a team that has been up and down all season.

21. Indianapolis Colts (no change)

It was far from pretty for the Indianapolis Colts, but welcoming back Anthony Richardson was just enough of a spark for the Colts to earn their fourth win. Hanging on at home against the Miami Dolphins, the Colts only got a touchdown from Tyler Goodson, relying on three field goals from Matt Gay in the win.

22. New Orleans Saints (-5)

It was certainly not a smooth second start for rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler, who was sacked six times and lost two fumbles in their loss to the Broncos. Alvin Kamara was held in check as well, as he only ran for 10 yards and accrued just 24 total yards.

With Chris Olave missing this game with a concussion and Rashid Shaheed out for the year after undergoing surgery on his meniscus, the receiver core for the Saints was just scraping by against Denver, and that was very evident based on Rattler's performance.

23. Los Angeles Rams (+3)

The Week 7 win for the Los Angeles Rams helped stop the two-game losing skid. Their 20-15 win over the Las Vegas Raiders was led by Kyren Williams, who continued to find the end zone with another pair of touchdowns.

With Cooper Kupp still out, the receiving game was mostly non-existent, as Matthew Stafford struggled to 154 yards, only completing 14 passes. Maintaining a 2-1 record at home, the Rams get to host the Vikings for Week 8’s Thursday Night Football matchup.

24. Miami Dolphins (-1)

Another week without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made the Miami Dolphins offense worse than it already was, and that is saying something. Their low-scoring loss to the Colts showed that this offense is flawed without a competent QB like Tagovailoa at the controls.

The two-headed QB attack of Tyler Huntley (87 passing yards) and Tim Boyle (74) struggled all game, as the Tyreek Hill-Jaylen Waddle duo combined for only two catches in the loss.

25. New York Giants (-1)

Nothing went right for the Giants in their home loss to the Eagles, as a second-quarter field goal was all that stood in the way of them not being shutout. Daniel Jones threw for less than 100 yards and was sacked seven times, Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary combined for only 45 rushing yards, and Malik Nabers was held under 50 receiving yards in the loss.

26. New York Jets (-1)

Another game, another disappointing loss for the Jets, and another lower spot in our Week 8 NFL Power Rankings, as they now fall to 2-5 on the year. Even with Davante Adams now being a part of the offense, Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the pass catchers weren’t able to capitalize on enough chances to put the Steelers away.

Breece Hall racked up 100+ receiving yards and found the end zone on the ground, but Aaron Rodgers and his two interceptions (not totally his fault) bogged down the offense and kept the Jets out of the win column yet again.

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (+2)

It was a .500 trip abroad for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who ended their London slate of games with a comfortable 32-16 win over the New England Patriots.

Stepping in for the injured Travis Etienne Jr., Tank Bigsby rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Brian Thomas Jr. and Evan Engram shared the team lead in receptions with five, with Thomas finding the end zone for Trevor Lawrence’s lone passing TD.

28. New England Patriots (-1)

While it was a loss, the Patriots should be plenty excited about how rookie Drake Maye has looked so far since being handed the starting role. Stepping into his second career start, Maye played turnover-free football, throwing for 276 yards and two touchdowns.

While Hunter Henry was his favorite target, Maye threw touchdowns to JaMycal Hasty and K.J. Osborn, as the UNC product showed some real signs of maturation early into his young career.

29. Las Vegas Raiders (-1)

Aidan O’Connell was given another shot at starting QB for the Raiders, but was forced to leave early with a thumb injury. With veteran passer Gardner Minshew stepping in, the Raiders mounted a late comeback but came up short against the Rams.

Rookie tight end Brock Bowers led all receivers, as he hauled in 10/14 targets for 93 yards. Even with all the quarterback turnover, he's continuing to establish himself as one of the best tight ends in the NFL.

30. Tennessee Titans (no change)

With Will Levis still nursing an AC joint injury in his throwing shoulder, Mason Rudolph earned the starting nod for the Tennessee Titans in their Week 7 matchup with the Bills. It was made quite clear from the get-go that Rudolph was overmatched, even though they held a 10-7 lead at halftime.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine hauled in a short touchdown from Rudolph, but that was pretty much it for the Titans, who only have one win on the year through their first six games.

31. Cleveland Browns (no change)

Welcoming back Nick Chubb is the only thing that went right for the Browns in their Week 7 loss to the Bengals, as quarterback Deshaun Watson went down with a non-contact injury to his Achilles. While all signs are pointing to this injury being one that sits Watson down for the rest of the season, there could be questions surrounding the rest of his career after this injury.

Chubb’s return was a welcome sight for Cleveland faithful, as he looked good with his medium workload. Finding the end zone on 12 total touches (11 carries), Chubb was the clear backfield leader, and likely will grow into that role as he gets healthier.

32. Carolina Panthers (no change)

An absolutely forgettable performance from the Panthers offense comfortably keeps this team in the basement of our Week 8 NFL Power Rankings. Intercepted and sacked twice, as well as only throwing for 93 yards, it’s safe to say Andy Dalton didn’t have the best performance against the Commanders.

The offense was blown out of the water from the jump, only racking up 180 yards of total offense. Barely averaging four yards per play, Chuba Hubbard (17 carries, 52 yards) provided the only life on offense, as he found the end zone in the fourth quarter to keep it from being a shutout.