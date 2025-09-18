Shortly after rapper Cardi B said she's pregnant with her first baby with Stefon Diggs, the four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver reacted to the rumors.

Speaking to reporters, the New England Patriots receiver was asked if the rumors were true. He was quick to shut down the conversation. “I won't talk too much about my personal life,” said Diggs with a smile, “but I heard about it.”

Stefon Diggs was asked about having a baby with Cardi B 👶 “Baby rumors true?” “I won't talk too much about my personal life but I heard about it.” (Via @Patriots) pic.twitter.com/IOzGXP3kjx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

A reporter then asked if there were any special “celebrations” in the works. A smiling Diggs chuckled while simply replying, “We'll see.”

Are Cardi B and Stefon Diggs really having a baby?

It appears Diggs is only focused on football at the moment. The Patriots have a date with Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 21, 2025, at Gillette Stadium.

On Wednesday, September 17, 2025, Cardi B took the world by storm with her pregnancy announcement. She was interviewed by CBS News when she unveiled the big news.

“I'm having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs,” Cardi B revealed. “I'm excited; I'm happy. I feel like I'm in a good space. I feel very strong, I feel very powerful that I'm doing all this work, but I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby.

“Me and my man are very supportive of each other. We're like in the same space in our careers,” she continued.

She has a tour to start in February 2026. Luckily, the baby is due before then, as she told CBS News. “It's coming before my tour,” she revealed. “As soon as I give birth, tour rehearsals start. I don't come from weak women.”

Cardi B and Diggs have been in a relationship for a while. They made things official in June 2025. Since then, they have made several public appearances. Their first was at the fourth game of the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics playoff series.