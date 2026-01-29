For the seventh time in the last nine years, the New York Giants enter the 2026 NFL Draft with a top-10 pick. General manager Joe Schoen and first-year head coach John Harbaugh have a lot of ground to cover in the months before the draft, with pressure on both to deliver immediate results in 2026.

Schoen has been on the hot seat for years, but it is safe to say the 2026 offseason is his final straw. No general manager enters the upcoming season under more pressure than Schoen, who has already lost the faith of the fan base.

Harbaugh joins the Giants under a different form of pressure after getting fired by the Baltimore Ravens at the end of the 2025 season. Nobody expects him to win a Super Bowl with the Giants right away, but his salary brings assumptions that he will implement immediate changes in a struggling organization.

A lot can change in three months, but until then, let's take a look at the Giants' full 2026 mock draft, according to the PFF mock draft simulator.

Round 1, Pick 5: WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

The PFF mock draft simulator has the Giants selecting the player their fan base has wanted for months. Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson is trending toward being the No. 1 receiver of the 2026 NFL Draft, where New York will be among the top teams interested in spending its top-10 pick on him.

Tyson, a physical wideout with elite ball skills and run-after-catch ability, would ideally give the Giants another dynamic receiving threat to pair with Malik Nabers. Joe Schoen paid Darius Slayton to be that guy last offseason, but the inconsistent veteran responded with just 538 receiving yards and one touchdown in 14 games. If New York wants to give Jaxson Dart a fighting chance in 2026, it needs another reliable pass-catcher on the field with Nabers, who is recovering from a torn ACL.

Round 2, Pick 37: LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

The Giants might need linebacker help more than anything else. New York's run defense has consistently been at the bottom of the league for years, and it is in line to potentially lose Micah McFadden and Demmetrius Flannigan-Fowles in the coming offseason. Bobby Okereke, one of the team's highest-paid players, is also set to hit free agency in 2026.

It would not be surprising to see the Giants target a linebacker with either of their first two picks, making Texas' Anthony Hill Jr. a likely name atop Joe Schoen's big board. The two-time All-American was a projected first-rounder in the preseason after a dominant 2024 campaign, but injuries limited him in 2025. A healthy Hill could have easily been a top-15 pick, giving him excellent buy-low potential and an ideal addition at No. 37.

Round 4, Pick 105: EDGE Jaishawn Barham, Michigan

Michigan edge-rusher Jaishawn Barham is arguably the most interesting mid-round prospect of the 2026 NFL Draft. The Maryland native spent his first three seasons as an inside linebacker before switching positions as a senior, where he looked like an elite game-wrecker early in the year before tapering off. Barham ended the 2025 season with 21 tackles, four sacks, 21 pressures, four pass breakups and one forced fumble.

When Barham is on his game, his physicality and speed are top-notch. Consistency is his biggest issue as he continues to adjust to life as a full-time edge-rusher. While the Giants are firmly set at outside linebacker for the next few years, Barham is an intriguing low-risk, high-reward prospect in the middle rounds with legitimate Pro Bowl potential.

Round 5, Pick 143: CB Hezekiah Masses, California

The Giants need a lot of help at cornerback, an issue the PFF mock draft simulator expects them to begin targeting in round five. Fans might want to see Joe Schoen address the position earlier, but Hezekiah Masses is an ideal Day Three prospect with a high ceiling.

In terms of accolades, Masses was as good as any cornerback in the country in 2025. The FIU transfer was a near-consensus All-American after leading the nation with 18 passes defended and finishing in the top 10 with five interceptions. The primary issues scouts have with him are his lack of physicality and subpar athleticism, but the Florida native has been showing out in Senior Bowl practices. Masses would be a Day Three home run for Joe Schoen and the Giants if he is still available at No. 143, as this mock predicts.

Round 6, Pick 185: CB Jermaine Mathews Jr., Ohio State

The PFF mock draft simulator sees the Giants going back-to-back with cornerbacks on Day Three, following up Hezekiah Masses with Ohio State's Jermaine Mathews Jr. There is one big issue with this pick — Mathews announced he will be returning to the Buckeyes in 2026.

An undersized cornerback with great footwork and anticipation, Mathews would have been a nice pick for New York in Round 6. Instead, the Giants will just have to keep an eye on him during the upcoming college football season before potentially targeting him in 2027.

Round 6, Pick 191: CB DJ Harvey, USC

Regardless of what happens at No. 185, the PFF mock draft simulator expects Joe Schoen to take yet another cornerback six picks later. In the pick the Giants gained from the Darren Waller trade, the mock has Schoen investing in USC product DJ Harvey.

The well-traveled Harvey played just 145 defensive snaps in 2025, serving as the fourth cornerback in the Trojans' secondary rotation. However, he has been a quality special teams contributor throughout his college football career. Harvey returned punts for Virginia Tech in 2022 and attempted seven returns in two years at San Jose State, while lining up as a gunner for each of his three collegiate teams. He could find a way onto the Giants' roster by proving himself in that area.

Round 6, Pick 192: RB Robert Henry Jr., UTSA

In their final pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, the PFF mock draft simulator projects the Giants selecting UTSA running back Robert Henry Jr. Henry was a touchdown machine for the Roadrunners, reaching the end zone 30 times in three years, despite never fully taking command of the backfield. Henry declared for the draft after recording 1,045 rushing yards on 6.9 yards per carry in 2025.

The Giants have four running backs — Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Devin Singletary and Eric Gray — poised to return in 2026. However, Singletary and Gray are both offseason cut candidates as players whom a quicker, more explosive runner like Henry could replace. In the seventh round, Joe Schoen could do worse than taking a flier on a playmaker like Henry.