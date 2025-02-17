There are several ways to add talent to the NFL, including through trade and via the NFL Draft. Free agency is what gets the people going, though. Players with expiring contracts are set to hit the open market on March 10, and, in theory, they are free to sign with any team. We already ranked the best 2025 NFL free agents, but where are these players likely to sign, and who should give them contracts? We will answer that below.

The off-season is officially here. Super Bowl 59 has come and gone, and there is finally a new champion that everybody will be trying to take down. That is, of course, the Philadelphia Eagles, a team whose depth chart was stacked with talent. Their roster construction will lead to copycat teams trying to replicate their roster makeup.

So, check out the gallery and see one free agent that every NFL team must sign based on team needs and player fit. For the sake of this exercise, we will only be looking at external free agent options and not players whose teams should/could re-sign.

Arizona Cardinals

Free agent target: Milton Williams, DT

Part of the downfall of winning the Super Bowl is that your upcoming free agents are highly coveted on the open market. That will certainly be the case for the Philadelphia Eagles this year after winning Super Bowl 59. With fellow defensive tackles Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis on the roster, Milton Williams seems like one of the most likely players to go. The Arizona Cardinals need defensive line help, and bringing in someone with winning experience makes sense.

Atlanta Falcons

Free agent target: Josh Sweat, Edge

Another member of the Eagles' front seven who is hitting the open market is Josh Sweat. Again, Philadelphia is at risk of being outbid for his services. The Falcons might not have the salary cap wiggle room to pull off such a splashy move, but if they can potentially get Josh Sweat, then they need to pursue him. The Falcons need speed at the edge rusher position, especially considering three of their four top outside linebackers – including Matthew Judon – are set to hit free agency.

Carolina Panthers

Free agent target: Tee Higgins, WR

Bryce Young was benched at the start of last year, and Carolina Panthers fans quickly grew worried that he was headed to all-time draft-bust status. Then, he picked up his game, and now the team is hopeful that he can still be the franchise quarterback of the future. Adding weapons will be the priority going forward, and there is no better weapon for Bryce Young to throw to than Tee Higgins. Higgins is our top-ranked 2025 free agent, regardless of position.

Chicago Bears

Free agent target: Ronnie Stanley, OT

The Chicago Bears invested heavily in their offense last year. They, of course, drafted Caleb Williams first overall to be their franchise signal-caller. Then they surrounded him with playmakers such as D'Andre Swift, Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze, and Gerald Everett to go along with Cole Kmet and DJ Moore. The team didn't add enough protection to keep Williams upright and able to throw to those running backs/receivers, though. Ronnie Stanley is the best offensive tackle set to hit free agency.

Dallas Cowboys

Free agent target: Aaron Jones, RB

The Dallas Cowboys are known for their elite running-back play. They didn't have that last year. Ezekiel Elliott was benched early in the season, and Rico Dowdle was average at best when taking over for him. Now, Dowdle might leave the team as a free agent, too. Aaron Jones had a resurgence of a season with the Minnesota Vikings that makes us believe he still has something left in the tank.

Detroit Lions

Free agent target: Byron Murphy, CB

Brian Flores is going to get a lot of Minnesota Vikings players paid this offseason because of how impressive the team looked under his scheme. The Detroit Lions need cornerback help and overall health on defense. The team faltered late because the injury bug hit them hard. Byron Murphy has only played fewer than 14 games once in his career. The cornerback was named the Defensive MVP of this year's Pro Bowl, and this move would pair him with the Pro Bowl's Offensive MVP, Jared Goff.

Green Bay Packers

Free agent target: Mike Hilton, CB

The cornerback position is arguably the deepest for the 2025 NFL free-agent class. Mike Hilton would bring much-needed depth to the Green Bay Packers in that position. He is a slot cornerback, so he could still thrive alongside Jaire Alexander.

Los Angeles Rams

Free agent target: Stefon Diggs, WR

If one veteran receiver is out, then one should come in. The Los Angeles Rams are reportedly looking to trade Cooper Kupp, but his departure would leave a glaring hole when it comes to players for Matthew Stafford to throw to, even with Puka Nacua still on the roster. Because of his age and injury status, Stefon Diggs should be cheap. Replacing Kupp with a cheaper alternative who has the potential to be just as good has to be intriguing for the Rams.

Minnesota Vikings

Free agent target: Charvarius Ward, CB

The Vikings have a lot of players hitting the open market this off-season, especially in their defensive secondary, and they are bound to lose some. The team will need to replenish their forces there, and Charvarius Ward is one option for the cornerback position.

New Orleans Saints

Free agent target: Asante Samuel Jr., CB

The New Orleans Saints have been in cap space hell for a couple of seasons now. For that reason, making a splashy move in free agency doesn't make a lot of sense. Instead, the team should pursue a bargain-bin option like Asante Samuel Jr. The free agent market will be oversaturated with cornerbacks, meaning some of the best options won't be too expensive. Samuel Jr. seems to fit the bill in that regard.

New York Giants

Free agent target: Will Fries, OG

The New York Giants have seemingly been trying to find the right pieces for their offensive line for years now. Will Fries could finally be the answer. There are question marks at quarterback for the Giants, but their next signal-caller will need protection in front of them regardless.

Philadelphia Eagles

Free agent target: Malcolm Koonce, Edge

The Eagles will likely prioritize retaining their free agents rather than signing external ones, but they might need reinforcements on the defensive end. Malcolm Koonce has the potential to be a star, but he might come cheap in free agency because he missed all of 2024 with an injury. The Eagles have been replenishing their front seven forces and retaining a great pass-rushing attack for years, and that likely won't change this offseason.

San Francisco 49ers

Free agent target: Jevon Holland, S

The San Francisco 49ers took a noticeable step back on the defensive end this season. There will be no better way to get back on track than to sign one of the best 2025 NFL free-agent defenders. Jevon Holland is a versatile player who has proven himself in the league already, but he is still only 24 years old. The 49ers need a dose of youth on their defense.

Seattle Seahawks

Free agent target: Cam Robinson, OT

The Seattle Seahawks are another team that has struggled on the offensive line for way too long. Cam Robinson was likely only a rental for the Vikings. He is a mauling offensive lineman who would fit well with the Seahawks.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Free agent target: DeMarcus Lawrence, DE

DeMarcus Lawrence is on the downhill turn, but he is still a proven and productive defensive end, which is just what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers need. The Buccaneers are limited in terms of cap space, but Lawrence shouldn't cost too much to bring in.

Washington Commanders

Free agent target: Nick Bolton, LB

The Washington Commanders exceeded all expectations in 2024, but that was largely because of Jayden Daniels and the offense. They are looking to take the next step, and adding defensive help in free agency will help them get over the hump. Nick Bolton has been a key part of the Kansas City Chiefs' dynasty, and he was instrumental in turning the team's defense from a subpar unit into one of the league's best over the years. Bolton can have a similar impact in Washington.

Baltimore Ravens

Free agent target: Rasul Douglas, CB

The Buffalo Bills struggled mightily without Rasul Douglas in the playoffs this year. That should go to show just how talented of a player he is. The Baltimore Ravens should look to pluck him away from Buffalo.

Buffalo Bills

Free agent target: D.J. Reed, CB

Speaking of Rasul Douglas, the team he'd be leaving in this scenario is the Bills. After an offseason where the Bills moved on from several veterans, perhaps they are ready to spend in free agency again. D.J. Reed is the top free agent cornerback, so you couldn't ask for a better Douglas replacement.

Cincinnati Bengals

Free agent target: Khalil Mack, DE

The former Defensive Player of the Year isn't the player he once was, but he is still incredibly productive. Khalil Mack has had a great career, and ending it by improving the Cincinnati Bengals' defense would be cool. Despite missing the playoffs, the Bengals are only a couple of pieces away from contending for the Super Bowl.

Cleveland Browns

Free agent target: Haason Reddick, Edge

Haason Reddick had a horrible 2024 season and did not help his case heading into free agency. After being traded to the New York Jets, Reddick spent time on the sideline after demanding a new contract and requesting another trade. He eventually returned to action, but he didn't look like the same player. Now that Myles Garrett has requested a trade, though, taking a gamble on a high-risk, high-reward player like Reddick could make sense for the Cleveland Browns. Considering Reddick is only 30 years old, he could be in line for a bounce-back season.

Denver Broncos

Free agent target: Zack Baun, LB

Zack Baun was the biggest breakout star of 2024. The now-champion linebacker was only a special teamer during his days with the Saints before joining the Eagles and becoming one of the best tacklers in the NFL, but he has Sean Payton ties, nonetheless. A reunion with Payton on the Denver Broncos could make sense. They could especially use his coverage skills at the off-ball linebacker position. That was one of the few weaknesses of the stacked Denver defense last season.

Houston Texans

Free agent target: Trey Smith, OG

The Houston Texans are set at offensive tackle, but offensive guard is their biggest positional need during the 2025 NFL free-agent period. Trey Smith is one of the best guards in football and certainly the best interior lineman set to hit the open market.

Indianapolis Colts

Free agent target: Talanoa Hufanga, S

Talona Hulfanga has dealt with injuries in recent years, but he was a First-Team All-Pro in only his second NFL season. Banking on him returning to form would be smart for the Indianapolis Colts, as there is an elite safety somewhere in there with Hufanga.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Free agent target: Jevon Holland, S

We have already recommended that the 49ers sign Jevon Holland, but there will certainly be competition for the talented safety. Despite recent free-agent splurges, the Jacksonville Jaguars have struggled to become anything more than average (at best). If they are to get splashy in free agency again, Holland is one of the best players they could bring in at a position of need.

Kansas City Chiefs

Free agent target: Ronnie Stanley, OT

The Kansas City Chiefs have won three Super Bowls and lost two during the Patrick Mahomes era. The Chiefs' biggest problem during both of their losses was offensive tackle play. Mahomes had to scramble all over the place in both Super Bowls 55 and 59. The Chiefs fixed that problem after their first loss by signing a star ex-Raven offensive tackle (Orlando Brown). Maybe the team will take the same approach this go-around and steal Ronnie Stanley away from Baltimore.

Having Mahomes – the best player in the NFL – is great, but he still needs time in the pocket, and a premier blindside protector would be a worthy investment even if it means losing other players like Nick Bolton, Justin Reid, Trey Smith, and Hollywood Brown in free agency.

Las Vegas Raiders

Free agent target: Justin Fields, QB

This is considered a two- maybe three- quarterback class in the 2025 NFL Draft. Signal-callers will surely go one and two to the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns, and the New York Giants might decide to take whoever is left of Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, and Jaxson Dart with pick three. That leaves the Las Vegas Raiders – who are picking sixth – in an interesting place.

Without a clear path to getting an elite rookie quarterback prospect, the Raiders may be left playing with another bridge option before going the draft route next year. Clearly, none of Aidan O'Connell, Gardner Minshew, or Desmond Ridder are long-term options. Perhaps taking a swing at Justin Fields makes sense.

Two teams have already given up on the former first-rounder, but the context in Chicago and Pittsburgh wasn't great for the amazing rushing quarterback. In all likelihood, Fields probably just isn't a franchise gunslinger. No team would offer him a better chance to prove himself than the Raiders, though. Perhaps he can prove his worth to the team as a starter, and if not, the Raiders could either look to boost his trade value or keep him around long-term as a gadget player who can make noise with his legs.

Los Angeles Chargers

Free agent target: Tee Higgins, WR

The Los Angeles Chargers made the playoffs in Jim Harbaugh's first season as the coach despite losing Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Austin Ekeler, and Gerald Everett in free agency during the preceding offseason. Still, you want someone whom Justin Herbert can rely on to catch passes. The Chargers should go all-in on signing Tee Higgins because they have one of the worst receiving corps in the league.

Miami Dolphins

Free agent target: Osa Odighizuwa, DT

The Miami Dolphins ranked near the bottom of the NFL in team sacks, as they struggled to replace Christian Wilkins' pressure from the interior of their defensive line after he bolted in free agency last year. Osa Odighizuwa is one of the best interior pass rushers in the NFL, so he seems like a perfect fit for Miami. The unheralded Cowboys star had 30 pressures last season, which was tied for the most among defensive tackles.

New England Patriots

Free agent target: Hollywood Brown, WR

The New England Patriots didn't give rookie Drake Maye a lot of help at receiver last year. He has a cannon for an arm, so it makes too much sense to sign one of the best deep threats in the NFL. Hollywood Brown fits the bill in that regard.

New York Jets

Free agent target: Alaric Jackson, OT

At 6-foot-7, 345 pounds, Alaric Jackson is a mountain of a man. The Jets have signaled that they are moving on from Aaron Rodgers, but they will need a blindside protector for whoever will quarterback the team next season.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Free agent target: Chris Godwin, WR

Chris Godwin suffered a season-ending ankle injury last year, but he was leading the league in receptions before that. The receiver has been consistent throughout his career, and the Steelers are another team in the quarterback market. Whoever throws the football for the team next season will need an influx of talent to throw to, and a security blank slot receiver like Godwin makes sense as a free agent target.

Tennessee Titans

Free agent target: Sam Darnold, QB

We saved perhaps the most interesting upcoming free agent for last. Sam Darnold is a polarizing player this off-season. Early in his career, he looked like an all-time draft bust after being selected third overall in 2018. Then, he had a great season with the Minnesota Vikings. He racked up 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns en route to being elected to the Pro Bowl.

Some fans wonder how much of that could be credited to the play-calling genius of Kevin O'Connell, though. Still, Darnold has some freakish athletic traits. Notably, his arm strength is among the best in the league. He seems like a franchise tag candidate for the Vikings, but maybe the team is ready to commit to J.J. McCarthy, considering they made him a first-round pick last season.

So, will a team make Darnold their franchise quarterback, or does he need to prove himself for one more year before a big financial investment? Only time will tell, but the Tennessee Titans seem like one of the best fits for the USC product. Will Levis had a disastrous season, and the Titans will be picking first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

There, they are likely to decide between Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders to be their quarterback of the future. Signing bridge quarterbacks who can mentor young guys has been a common trend recently, and the Titans might take the same approach with Darnold and their eventual rookie choice, just as the Vikings did with Darnold and McCarthy last season.

If a team is willing to invest in Darnold long-term, then he will certainly choose that team over the Titans in free agency. That seems somewhat unlikely after the quarterback faded late in the season, though. This may all be for nothing, though, as the Vikings could very well just place the franchise tag on Darnold and run things back with the same quarterback room.