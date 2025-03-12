The Tennessee Titans have several needs to address after finishing 3-14 last season and missing the playoffs for the third straight year. However, the Titans’ top target in free agency, safety Jevon Holland, was quickly taken off the market after agreeing on a three-year, $45.3 million deal with the New York Giants.

So, Tennessee pivoted. Still in search of secondary help, the Titans landed former Panthers’ safety Xavier Woods on a two-year, $10 million pact, per NFL insider Adam Schefter on X.

The veteran defensive back is entering his ninth season and coming off a career year. Woods racked up 119 total tackles, three interceptions and six passes defended with Carolina in 2024. He played 100 percent of snaps for the Panthers’ defense last year. It was the seventh time Woods played at least 91 percent of snaps in a season and the second time he’s hit 100 percent, per Pro Football Reference.

Titans face a big draft decision after free agency push

Woods was selected in the sixth round of the 2017 draft by the Dallas Cowboys. He spent the first four years of his career with Dallas before a one-year stint with the Minnesota Vikings. He then signed a three-year deal with Carolina in 2022. Now he’ll join the Titans after collecting 13 interceptions in 123 career games.

The Panthers could part with Woods after the team landed Tre’Von Moehrig on a $51 million deal this offseason. Moehrig was considered the top safety available in free agency. He’ll join talented cornerback Jaycee Horn in Carolina’s secondary in 2025.

Woods, meanwhile, is headed to Tennessee. The Titans have been busy this offseason, adding left tackle Dan Moore on an $82 million deal and bringing in former Broncos linebacker Cody Barton on a three-year pact.

While free agency has helped the Titans fill some roster holes, the big question surrounding the team is how they’ll handle the upcoming draft. Tennessee has the top pick in this year's draft but the team’s strategy is still unknown. Head coach Brian Callahan has discussed passing up on a quarterback to take a generational talent, which could mean Penn State’s Abdul Carter or Colorado’s Travis Hunter.

However, the Titans could end up taking a quarterback with the first pick after all as they’ve shown renewed interest in Miami’s Cam Ward. Time will tell which direction Tennessee takes. But the team currently has Will Levis as its starting signal caller and it’s unlikely the Titans give him another season under center without any competition.