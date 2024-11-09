Ole Miss football has been hanging onto its playoff hopes for dear life over the last few weeks, and it gets a massive chance to thrust itself right back into the postseason conversation on Saturday. Lane Kiffin and the Rebels host No. 3 Georgia with a chance to pick up a marquee win and get right back in the SEC title chase.

Ahead of the marquee clash, Ole Miss got some potentially good news. Tre Harris, the Rebels' top wide receiver, was upgraded from doubtful to questionable with just a day to go until the game, according to Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports.

“Ole Miss star receiver Tre Harris has been upgraded to questionable heading into the Rebels’ game against Georgia tomorrow,” Zenitz reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Had been listed as doubtful on Ole Miss’ injury reports yesterday and Wednesday.”

Adding Harris back into the offense would be a massive boost for Jaxson Dart and the Ole Miss passing game. Harris is the top target for Dart and still leads the team in receiving by a wide margin despite missing the last two games.

For the season, Harris has caught 59 balls for 987 yards and six touchdowns in seven games. He would be a crucial addition to the offense against an elite Georgia defense that has been playing some very good football over the last few weeks.

Keys for Ole Miss to knock off Georgia

A lot is going to have to go right for Ole Miss if it wants to pull off a big upset and take out Georgia on Saturday, but Lane Kiffin's squad has the talent and the personnel to get the job done.

For this Ole Miss team, beating Georgia starts with its biggest strength dominating the game: the defensive line. Ole Miss has the second best rushing defense in the nation this season, giving up just over 82 yards per game on the ground. Only undefeated Indiana is better in that department. Ole Miss has consistently been able to control the opposing offensive line, especially on the interior.

Georgia has one of the best running backs in the country in Trevor Etienne, so slowing him down will be crucial for the Rebels on Saturday. If they can do that, it will give that star-studded defensive line a chance to get after Carson Beck in the passing game. Beck has been very turnover-prone for Georgia this season and has struggled a little bit after the departures of Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey, so the Rebels can force him into some bad decisions if they can put him under duress.

Offensively, Ole Miss has to be able to run the football against this Georgia defense. That is no easy task, of course, but it is crucial if Ole Miss wants to have consistent success. If Jaxson Dart is forced to drop back and throw the ball in obvious passing situations against this Georgia pass rush, it could be a long day for Kiffin's group.