With franchise quarterback Jordan Love watching from the sideline for the second straight game, the Packers relied on defense and a dominant rushing attack to score a win over the still-winless Tennessee Titans to improve their 2024 record to 2-1. The win in Tennessee was a homecoming of sorts for Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, who served as the offensive coordinator of the Titans for a single season before being named the Packers coach ahead of the 2019 season.

Since taking over in Green Bay, LaFleur has gone 58-28 and led the Packers to four postseason appearance, three of which came as the champions of the NFC North. The 44-year-old has quickly ascended the ranks and is now widely considered to be one of the league's best coaches, and after the win, while participating in a postgame press conference, LaFleur was quick with a zinger at the sound of an alarm.

What Matt LaFleur may be alluding to here is the fact that it's former Titans quarterback Malik Willis, who Tennessee gave up on after limited action, who led the Packers to the win. Willis, while clearly limited in terms of skillset and grasp of the playbook, still clearly outplayed Titans current starting quarterback Will Levis, whose job may be in jeopardy after three consecutive subpar outings. In fact, the alarm that was going off may have been a result of Levis' seat getting too hot.

Matt LaFleur heaps praise on Packers pinch-hit QB

The Packers acquired Malik Willis from the Titans for the minimal price of a 7th-round pick before the season began, with the intention being that Willis would likely not have to take a single meaningful snap this year. However, a Week 1 knee injury to Jordan Love thrust Willis into action just a couple of weeks after joining the team.

Now, Malik Willis is 2-0 as the Packers starter, and Matt LaFleur could not be more impressed with the job he's done.

“I cannot articulate the job he's done in a short period of time,” LaFleur said after the game, according to Paul Skrbina of The Tennesseean. “People can't fathom. I promise you guys don't get it. I think you think you got it, but you don't get it. What he's been able to do is… I've never seen something like this. So hats off to him.”