The New York Jets officially announced the signing of former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard on Friday, and the 27-year-old had some interesting things to say about this old team.

“They didn’t seem like they were going to miss me too much,” Lazard said on Friday, according to The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt, adding that the Packers didn’t show any interest in bringing the WR back.

Lazard received a four-year deal worth a maximum of $44 million with the Jets, including $22 million in guaranteed money. He’s coming off the best season of his career in 2022, tallying 60 receptions on 100 targets for 788 yards and six touchdowns.

The 6-foot-5, 227 pounds receiver entered the league in 2018 as an undrafted free agent, singing with the Jacksonville Jaguars and spending the first 15 weeks of the season on the practice squad in Florida before being signed to Green Bay’s active roster in December, per Rosenblatt.

Over five seasons with the Packers, Lazard caught 169 receptions on 259 targets, adding 2,236 yards and 20 scores.

Lazard now heads from Green Bay to New York, and it’s becoming increasingly likely that it’ll be a familiar quarterback joining him in New York after Aaron Rodgers aid on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday that he intends to play for the Jets as well in 2023.

Although Lazard said he didn’t sign with the Jets just because of Aaron Rodgers, it “certainly helped.”

“He’s a big reason why I’m here today,” Lazard said on Friday. “I can’t deny that. He stood on a table for me in training camp when I didn’t deserve to make the roster, he called for me to be in the games, and he’s always believed in me.”

Allen Lazard said with Rodgers as his quarterback, the possibility to win is always a thing, and the goal is a Super Bowl with the New York Jets in 2023.