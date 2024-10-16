When fully healthy, the Green Bay Packers are a formidable offense. Led by quarterback Jordan Love in his second season as the team’s starter, the Packers feature a deep receiver core. Young and talented, Green Bay’s wideouts – Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks – provide Love with a near-unfair advantage in the passing game. Watson labeled the group “impossible” to defend.

However, the Packers have faced their share of injuries, which have prevented the team from regularly rolling out their full arsenal. Love was banged up in the season opener and a sprained MCL kept him sidelined for the next two weeks. Watson suffered a “mild” high-ankle sprain in Week 4 and missed the following game against the Los Angeles Rams. Doubs also sat out against the Rams in Week 5 after being suspended for skipping practice. Reed has played in all six of the Packers games this season but has consistently been listed on the injury report with an assortment of ailments. And Wicks was forced from Green Bay’s Week 6 victory over the Arizona Cardinals with a shoulder injury.

The Packers received a positive report on Wicks’ shoulder as the wideout avoided a serious injury. The team listed him as week-to-week. But the second-year WR returned to practice on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky on X. He could be seen wearing a brace on his arm to protect his banged up shoulder.

Dontayvion Wicks gives the Packers unparalleled depth at WR

Wicks went off in Week 4, hauling in five of a team-high 13 targets for 78 yards and two touchdowns. The outburst against the Minnesota Vikings came as Watson left the game with an ankle injury. It’s otherwise been a quiet season for Wicks. But his big showing in Week 4 demonstrates the tremendous depth the Packers have at receiver. And on top of the quartet of wideouts, Green Bay tight end Tucker Kraft is coming on as a reliable pass catcher for Love.

The Packers survived a number of early season injuries to key offensive players and are 4-2 after the first six weeks of 2024. That record would be good enough to lead most divisions. However, the NFC North is highly competitive this year. The Packers are tied for last place in the division as all four teams have at least four wins.

Green Bay will take on the red-hot Houston Texans in Week 7. Houston has its own bevy of talented wideouts after adding Stefon Diggs in the offseason. But the team lost its top WR when Nico Collins hit the IR with a hamstring injury. The Texans are 5-1 and in first place in the AFC South.