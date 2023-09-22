After the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs two out of three times in their latest series, manager David Ross took some shots at Pittsburgh's entire organization. Bryan Reynolds heard the noise and made sure he defended the Pirates and fired back at Ross.

Ross called the Pirates, “not a good team,” after losing the series. Reynolds simply asked the Cubs' boss why Chicago didn't win the series then, via Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“We can use it as motivation. If we're such a bad team, maybe he should have managed his team a little better and beat us,” Reynolds said.

After a blistering start to the season, the Pirates have cooled off considerably and remain out of the playoff hunt at 72-81. The Cubs are currently in possession of the final Wild Card spot in the National. However, their lead is only a miniscule 0.5 games. Losing series to the Pirates is not how Chicago punches their playoff ticket.

But for Bryan Reynolds and the Pirates, they don't mind seeing the Cubs falter. While Pittsburgh once again missed out on the postseason, they showed promise in a number of areas. Throughout the diamond the Pirates have intriguing prospects that has their arrow pointing up in the future.

For now the Cubs reign supreme, at least in a battle amongst both teams. But Pittsburgh still proved that they're a team that shouldn't be underestimated. As time goes on and those prospects mature, maybe Reynolds will look back on Ross' comments and laugh.