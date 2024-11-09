The Las Vegas Raiders dropped their fifth straight game after Week 9’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Following the 41-24 defeat, the Raiders fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy as well as two other offensive coaches as the team fell to 2-7 on the season. Even standout defensive end Maxx Crosby wasn’t immune to the fallout from the Raiders’ Week 9 nightmare. But Crosby had to wait until Saturday to get the bad news.

The NFL has fined Crosby $11,255 for unnecessary roughness during last Sunday’s game against the Bengals, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on X. The infraction occurred when Crosby hit Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow after the whistle.

Expand Tweet

While the play had been stopped before Crosby got to Burrow, and it’s clear there is some helmet-to-helmet contact on the hit, the Raiders’ Pro Bowl pass rusher does appear to let up after the initial impact and he avoids landing on Burrow when the QB goes down. According to the broadcast, Burrow and Crosby even shook hands after the play.

Perhaps Crosby’s post-foul actions were considered mitigating factors. That would explain why the league went easier on the sixth-year veteran than other players fined for hits this season.

The NFL is attempting to crack down on unnecessary roughness, particularly on plays where contact is initiated with the helmet. Each Saturday, the league hands out fines for illegal hits, often on plays that didn’t draw a penalty during the game.

Raiders’ DE Maxx Crosby got hit with a fine for unnecessary roughness

Offensive players have been fined for helmet-to-helmet hits at an unprecedented rate. Running backs Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Zach Charbonnet have all been fined for unnecessary roughness. However, those three running backs were each slapped with $45,020 fines, while Crosby only owes $11,255. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith received the same fine for throwing a ball at an opponent’s head after a play.

The Raiders have struggled mightily this season. Head coach Antonio Pierce once again benched starting quarterback Gardner Minshew, this time for Desmond Ridder. The team is facing some serious questions this offseason, as Las Vegas will likely be looking for a new coach, new offensive coordinator and new quarterback for 2025.

Unfortunately, Mark Davis may not be up to the task as one insider called the Raiders’ owner out for making irrational decisions. Davis has made at least one positive decision for the franchise this season when he refused to trade Crosby at the deadline.

The three-time Pro Bowler also addressed the trade rumors swirling around him prior to the November 5 deadline, saying he wanted to remain a Raider. But Davis’ blunt response made it clear Crosby would stay with the team.

The Raiders will use their Week 10 bye to figure out who the team’s starting quarterback will be moving forward. Las Vegas takes on the 2-6 Dolphins in Miami in Week 11.