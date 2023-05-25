The 2023 NFL Draft has concluded already, but the time for acquiring players to round out the roster has not. Let’s see how the Los Angeles Rams want to use their remaining leverage and capital in the trade market. Here we are going to look at the four best players that the Los Angeles Rams can trade for to round out their 2023 roster.

Despite adding promising talent in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Rams have personnel matters to attend to as they aim to address needs and strengthen their depth for the upcoming season. General Manager Les Snead has acknowledged the existing gaps in their depth chart, but they can still acquire established players to contribute to their success. The Rams have the potential for a successful campaign if they perform as expected, but they must make wise decisions with their remaining resources in the face of important upcoming choices.

The Rams’ 2022 NFL season was a disappointment. After winning Super Bowl LVI in the 2021 season, the Rams went 5-12-0 and missed the playoffs. The Rams had several injuries, including to quarterback Matthew Stafford. However, other factors contributed to their struggles. The Rams’ defense was not as good as it was in 2021, and their offense was inconsistent.

Los Angeles has a lot of work to do if they want to return to the playoffs in 2023. They need to get healthy, and they need to improve their defense. The Rams also need to find a way to get more consistent on offense. If they can do all of those things, they will be a contender in the NFC West.

There are some specific things the Rams can do to improve their roster for the 2023 season. Primary among these is to add a pass rusher. They also need some help at tight end. Of course, they also need to improve their offensive line. The Rams’ offensive line was a liability in 2022.

Let’s look at the four best players that the Rams can trade for.

Myles Garrett is a dominant pass rusher who would greatly benefit the Rams’ defense. Known for consistently achieving double-digit sacks, Garrett’s relentless pursuit of quarterbacks would strengthen the Rams’ ability to pressure and disrupt opposing teams. With his exceptional speed and power, Garrett would seamlessly fit into the Rams’ defensive scheme. He would cause fear among opponents and limit quarterbacks’ decision-making time. Moreover, Garrett’s talent extends beyond sacks. He has a remarkable record of generating turnovers with 50 sacks and 16 forced fumbles. Overall, Garrett’s arrival would significantly upgrade the Rams’ defense, bringing intensity, disruption, and a greater ability to dictate the flow of the game.

With this sack, Myles Garrett breaks the Browns' franchise season record with 15 sacks this season. Cleveland still has 4 games left to play 🤯

(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/45mQM59ger — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 12, 2021

Travis Kelce, a premier NFL tight end, would greatly enhance the Rams’ offense. His ability to stretch the field, make big plays, and exploit mismatches would provide quarterback Matthew Stafford with another reliable target. Incorporating Kelce into the Rams’ offensive game plan would amplify their downfield passing attack. He would create challenges for defenses and alleviate pressure from other receiving options. His mere presence on the field would command respect and open up opportunities for explosive plays. Overall, Kelce’s acquisition would bring a substantial upgrade to the Rams’ offense. He would add explosiveness, and versatility, and pose formidable challenges to opposing defenses.

David Bakhtiari would provide a crucial boost to the Los Angeles Rams’ offensive line. Known for his reliable pass protection, Bakhtiari’s presence would safeguard Stafford and create more time for plays to develop. His skills in stifling pass rushers would enhance the Rams’ pass protection. He would also reduce the risk of constant pressure and sacks. Bakhtiari’s experience and leadership qualities would also elevate the collective performance of the offensive line He can foster cohesion and amplify their overall effectiveness. In summary, Bakhtiari’s addition to the Rams’ offensive line would be a significant upgrade. He would ensure Stafford’s protection, improve offensive productivity, and strengthen the team’s passing game.

4. Dalvin Cook

Running back Dalvin Cook would bring a dynamic element to the Rams’ ground game. Known for his explosive playmaking and versatility, Cook’s addition would help the Rams control the clock and dictate the game tempo. His exceptional speed, agility, and vision would turn short gains into substantial yardage. Meanwhile, his ability to catch passes out of the backfield would add an extra dimension to the offense. Cook’s presence would spark the Rams’ rushing attack. He would create opportunities for big plays and force defenses to allocate resources to contain him. He would also open up favorable matchups in the passing game. In summary, acquiring Cook would significantly enhance the Rams’ offensive capabilities. For sure, he would provide a potent and balanced attack capable of dictating the flow of the game.