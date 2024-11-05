The Baltimore Ravens followed up their unexpected Week 8 loss to the Jameis Winson-led Cleveland Browns with a dominant victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 9. Despite Baltimore’s success, the team has primarily been led by its offense through the first two months of the season. Entering Week 9, the Ravens were just 25th overall in total defense. While Baltimore ranks at the top of the league in rushing defense, the team’s dead last against the pass, allowing 291.4 yards per game.

These struggles are entirely foreign to the Ravens, as the organization prides itself on playing ferocious defense. Because of the significant drop off, Baltimore’s defensive coordinator Zach Orr has faced criticism. However, cornerback Marlon Humphrey is pushing back.

“I hate when coaches are under scrutiny when it’s the player’s fault,” Humphrey said, per Ravens insider Kyle Phoenix on X. The Pro Bowl defensive back pointed out that the team’s issues have mostly come from a small error made by one defender, which ended up costing the team.

Humphrey was unable to play against the Browns due to a knee injury but the eighth-year veteran returned to the field Sunday and helped the Ravens improve to 6-3 on the season.

Marlon Humphrey demands accountability on defense

The Ravens’ defense showed up against the Broncos in Denver on Sunday, making life difficult for rookie quarterback Bo Nix and holding Denver to just 10 points. It was only the second time this season the Ravens have held an opponent below 23 points.

Baltimore’s offense has led the way this season. Quarterback Lamar Jackson has played at an MVP level. On Sunday, he went 16/19 for 280 yards and three touchdown passes. Jackson finished with a perfect passer rating of 158.3. He also made franchise history, becoming the first Raven to throw for at least 275 yards in five consecutive games.

Baltimore paired the reigning league MVP with one of the best running backs in football when the team signed Derrick Henry to a two-year, $16 million contract prior to the season. Henry has been unstoppable as a Raven. He passed legendary RB Barry Sanders by scoring the 100th rushing touchdown of his career in Week 9 and Henry has already gone over 1,000 yards on the season. The all-time single season rushing record long held by Eric Dickerson could be in jeopardy if Henry can keep up his dominant pace.

If the Ravens defense can improve, the team would be close to unstoppable. Baltimore will take on the Cincinnati Bengals at home on Thursday night in Week 10. The Ravens came out on top in the teams’ first meeting in Week 5.