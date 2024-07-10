Bonafide movie star Ryan Gosling is the “rizz king” to Steve Carell.

Speaking to IGV Presents on TikTok, Carell was asked which of his co-stars have “rizz.” He first named Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell, but ultimately landed on Gosling.

“Maybe the ‘rizz king,' and I always call him the ‘rizz king,' is Ryan Gosling,” Carell said, holding in his laugh. “Sometimes I just call him Rizz Gosling. He is the epitome of rizz.”

Obviously, this was all said in jest. But it was a funny moment of an actor being asked about rizz. Previously, Tom Hanks shot down the word, saying if you have to claim to have it, you don't have any.

The word “rizz” often refers to how much charisma a person has. It has become a popular slang term in recent years. How it became a staple of questions asked at press junkets remains unclear.

Who is Steve Carell?

Most associate Carell with his time on NBC's The Office. For the first seven seasons, Carell played Dunder Mifflin boss Michael Scott. He first gained notoriety for his supporting role on the Dave Carvey Show.

Early in his career, Carell starred in movies such as Bruce Almighty, Anchorman, and The 40-Year-Old Virgin. As The Office took off, Carell continued landing big movie roles.

Some of his other credits include Get Smart, Crazy, Stupid, Love (which Gosling stars in), and Foxcatcher. He starred alongside Gosling, Christian Bale, and Brad Pitt in The Big Short in 2015.

Since then, Carell has starred in Beautiful Boy, Vice, Asteroid City, and IF. In the latter, he reunited with Office co-star John Krasinski, who wrote and directed it.

He is also known for voicing Gru in the Despicable Me franchise. It is one of the biggest animated movie franchises and just released its fourth installment in the main series.

Ryan Gosling movies

Ryan Gosling is fresh off an Oscar-nominated performance in Barbie. He played Ken in it opposite Margot Robbie's Barbie. Additionally, at the Oscars, Gosling performed “I'm Just Ken” with his co-stars.

His breakthrough roles early in his career include The Believer and The Notebook. He continued his hot streak in the 2010s with roles in Drive, Stupid, Crazy, Love, Gangster Squad, The Nice Guys, and Blade Runner 2049.

In 2016, Gosling starred in La La Land. For his performance, Gosling landed his second acting Oscar nomination (his first came for Half Nelson). After starring in First Man, he went on an acting hiatus.

He returned in the Russo Brothers' The Gray Man. Gosling starred alongside Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in the Netflix thriller.

Despite Barbie and Oppenheimer competing in 2023, stars Gosling and Emily Blunt teamed up to star in The Fall Guy. The David Leitch movie premiered at SXSW in 2024 and has grossed $177 million at the box office to date.