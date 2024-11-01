With celebrities routinely turning heads with their Halloween costumes, it is no surprise Angel Reese wanted to join them in her first year as a professional athlete. The Chicago Sky forward stunned social media by dressing up as Poison Ivy from the Batman comic book series.

Reese shared the pictures of her outfit on Instagram, where she was showered with unanimous praise.

Expand Tweet

The WNBA All-Star forward went all-out in her design and had her body fully painted in green. Reese also died her hair bright red for the occasion to match Poison Ivy's aesthetic in the comic books.

Reese was later seen celebrating the holiday with Megan Thee Stallion and Usher in Chicago. It is safe to say that Reese is slowly becoming the star she long hoped to be.

Angel Reese prepares for second year with Sky

The 2025 WNBA season is a long way away but Reese is already prepared to take the next step in her career. As the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Reese was often compared to and overshadowed by Caitlin Clark but still enjoyed one of the most successful rookie seasons in league history.

In her first year as a professional, Reese averaged 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. She led the league in rebounds by a wide margin, with league MVP A'ja Wilson a distant second at 11.9. Her individual efforts led to her being named an All-Star in July, joining Clark as the only two rookies in the game.

Entering 2025, Reese may be tasked with additional offensive responsibilities in her second season. The team's leading scorer, Chennedy Carter, saw her one-year deal expire at the end of the year, giving no guarantee that she will return. With the Sky trading Marina Mabrey midseason, Reese will be the team's top returning scorer if Carter does not re-sign.

Reese will also enter the 2025 season with a new head coach. Teresa Weatherspoon was relieved of her duties at the end of Chicago's 13-27 season, much to the disdain of Reese.