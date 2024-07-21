Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese has had an exciting run during the first part of her rookie year. Reese broke numerous records and earned a spot in the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game. Reese continued her impressive performance with a double-double during the marquee event. Shortly after, she revealed her exciting plans for the coming weeks amid her impending break from the regular season.

“CHEERS TO ‘ME TIME' FOR THE NEXT 2 WEEKS!” Reese wrote on X, formerly Twitter, alongside a face-over-hand emoji.

Angel Reese is emphatic about taking some time to rest and relax after her busy first half of the season. She has carried a heavy load for the Sky since joining the team in April. Through 24 games, Reese averages 13.5 points, 11.9 rebounds (second in the league), and 1.4 steals. She previously mentioned that she plans to go to Paris to watch the 2024 Olympics during the WNBA's break. At the same time, she knows she must keep her body ready to return strong in August.

Reese helped the Sky to a 10-14 record before the break. Chicago's record places them eighth in the league standings, good enough for the last spot in the playoff picture. The Sky have plenty more to work to do during the break, as explained by head coach Teresa Weatherspoon.

Sky look to build momentum amid WNBA All-Star Game, Olympic break

“The break is good. It really means a lot to us. Keeping us healthy, getting our bodies a little bit of rest, which they truly need. I want [the players] to go enjoy themselves and give themselves a moment away from the game. But at the same time, they're professionals. So they know to keep themselves ready and to come back and be ready to go because it's going to be important. We'll have at least two weeks to kind of work and put things in and get back together,” Teresa Weatherspoon said after the Sky's 93-85 July 16 Aces win.

“We will take [the Aces] win and try to allow it to give us that momentum we need going into that second half because it's important to get some good things we can build off of and will continue to grow.”

One of Chicago's biggest flaws is their three-point shooting. They rank last in the league in made three-pointers. The Sky's parting with former starting guard Marina Mabrey does not help their case. Mabrey was the highest-volume shooter on the team and nailed 34.4 percent of her deep-range shots. Nevertheless, the acquisition of Rachel Banham and the team's growing awareness of their need for threes should help their offensive strategy.

It will be exciting to see how the Sky fare during the second half of the 2024 season.