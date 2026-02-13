In celebration of Stephen Curry's new movie GOAT, his former shoe brand, Under Armour, has dropped special editions of the Curry 13, his last shoe with them.

The new Curry 13 shoes dropped on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, the same day as his GOAT movie. There are three colorways (each one representing a different character from the animated movie) and they got for $140 in adult sizes.

The first is subtitled “Mane,” which is named after the antagonist of GOAT, Mane Attraction (an Andalusian horse voiced by Aaron Pierre). They are black with orange and red breaking through towards the bottom.

As All-Star Weekend and the premiere of GOAT near closer, so does the UA Curry 13 🏀 Five colorways are dropping on February 13th ($140) each 🎨 Catch the full breakdown here: https://t.co/E8fXuPRaaU pic.twitter.com/EuX6TS5rth — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) February 12, 2026

Then, there are the “Lenny” sneakers, which is based on the character Curry voices. It features two shades of purple on the shoe. Finally, there are the “Will Harris” shoes, named after the main character of GOAT (voiced by Caleb McLaughlin). They feature a bright green and pink combination.

Why did Stephen Curry leave Under Armour?

Shortly after the start of the 2025-26 NBA season, it was announced that Curry was severing ties with Under Armour. He was one of their signature athletes, so the news was shocking.

In the time since, reports have surfaced as to why he left. Curry reportedly tried to recruit Caitlin Clark to join the brand, but she chose to sign with Nike. It appears the failure to secure Clark played a big role in his departure.

Curry had been part of Under Armour since 2013, helping put them on the map following his NBA success. For over a decade, Curry was the face of the brand. Now, the Curry Brand is continuing “independently.”

Currently, Curry and the Golden State Warriors are 29-26, in third place in the Pacific Division. He has missed the last couple of games with a knee injury.