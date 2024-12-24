ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Antonio Spurs will meet the New York Knicks on Christmas Day. It's a Holiday showdown at Madison Square Garden as we share our NBA Christmas odds series with a Spurs-Knicks prediction and pick.

The Spurs lead the head-to-head series 58-45. It will be the first time the teams play one another this season. Significantly, they split the series last season, with the home team winning each game. The Spurs and Knicks have split the past 10 games. Also, the Knicks are 4-1 over the past five games against the Spurs at the Garden.

Here are the Spurs-Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Knicks Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +9 (-110)

Moneyline: +310

New York Knicks: -9 (-110)

Moneyline: -390

Over: 225.5 (-110)

Under: 225.5 (-110)

How To Watch Spurs vs. Knicks

Time: 12:10 PM ET/9:10 AM PT

TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

Victor Wembanyama has helped revive the culture in San Antonio, and the Spurs are currently sitting in a play-in spot. Although much can change between now and the end of the season, improvement in San Antonio has been noticeable, and they enter Christmas Day with a winning record for the first time in several seasons.

For that alone, the Spurs will not be sellers at the trade deadline, because they have something to play for. Of course, it all starts with Wembanyama. He has been the catalyst for the turnaround and has gotten even better this season. Additionally, he has done well in his short experience against the Knicks, averaging 27 points and 14.5 rebounds over two games against them last season.

Devin Vassell has been part of the revival in San Antonio, continuing to develop as a player and making strides on defense. However, he must do better against the Knicks than he has done in the past, as he is averaging just 9.7 points over three games against them in his career. Jeremy Sochan's evolution has also been noticeable this season. Ultimately, he is scoring more points and shooting significantly better than he did last season. Like Vassell, he must do better against New York than he has done throughout his career, where he has averaged just eight points over four games.

The Spurs have seven players averaging double-digit points. Therefore, seeing them improve their marks in shooting, rebounding, and turnover is not surprising. But this turnaround has mainly been sparked by their superiority on the defensive end, as the Spurs come into this game ranking second in blocked shots.

The Spurs will cover the spread if Wembanyama can continue to use his long frame to get chances near the rim while also giving his teammates numerous opportunities. Then, they must defend the rim and not allow the Knicks to crash the boards.

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Knicks are rolling after a sluggish start and Mikal Bridges has fit perfectly in New York. Overall, he emphasizes the style the Knicks were hoping to play when they signed him. While the Knicks have big scorers like Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, Bridges is the ultimate two-way player who can be the third option in scoring, defending the rim, or stealing the ball.

The Knicks must find a way to score and get past Wembanyama. Thus, they must devise a scheme that involves getting to the rim when the shots don't fall in. That's where Towns comes in. It's his battle at the rim with the second-year phenom, and he must figure out a way to get past that tall frame. OG Anunoby will be another option, yet he has struggled in his career against the Spurs, with just 10.8 points per game. Likewise, Josh Hart will be an option to put the Spurs away if he can hit his shots from beyond the arc.

The Knicks will cover the spread if they can spread the floor, with Brunson and Towns converting their shooting chances while feeding to Bridges for his opportunities.

Final Spurs-Knicks Prediction & Pick

The Spurs are 14-15 against the spread, while the Knicks are 14-14-1 against the odds. Moreover, the Spurs are 5-6 against the spread on the road, while the Knicks are 6-6-1 against the odds at home.

The Spurs are 5-6 in Christmas Day games, with their appearance on the holiday happening on December 25, 2016, in a 119-100 win over the Chicago Bulls. Meanwhile, the Knicks are 24-32 on Christmas Day games and making their fourth consecutive appearance on the holiday. The Knicks defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 129-122 last Christmas.

Something tells me that the Spurs will make this a much better game than it has been in recent seasons. With the holiday spirit all over, look for Wembanyama and the Spurs to keep it close and cover the spread at the Garden.

Final Spurs-Knicks Prediction & Pick: San Antonio Spurs: +9 (-110)