The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to 3-2 on the season following a disappointing loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5. After a solid start, the Justin Fields-led offense has struggled of late as the team has dropped two straight games. Meanwhile, veteran quarterback Russell Wilson is nearing his return after missing the first five weeks of the season with a calf injury. Wilson practiced in full on Wednesday.

Hall of Fame head coach turned analyst Tony Dungy thought Wilson looked great at practice, according to ProFootballTalk. Wilson ran the scout team offense against the first-string defense and looked good doing so.

Steelers fans are ready for the team to turn to Wilson at quarterback – particularly considering Fields' Week 5 hiccup. And given the Pro Bowler’s return to practice after a five-week rehab, it seems like a reasonable time to make the change.

The Steelers, however, don’t seem ready to replace Fields. The team has been competitive with the fourth-year pro under center. While they didn’t light up the scoreboard last Sunday, Pittsburgh did lead late in the fourth quarter before the defense gave up the game-winning touchdown to the Cowboys.

The Steelers need to choose between Justin Fields and Russell Wilson

The coaching staff appears to have Fields’ back. New offensive coordinator Arthur Smith raved about the former first-round pick on Thursday, calling him “extremely coachable.” Still, the Steelers did name Wilson their starting quarterback in the preseason. After two forgettable seasons with the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh brought Wilson in on a one-year, $1.2 million deal. The nine-time Pro Bowl QB signed for the veterans’ minimum while Denver continues to pay out the five-year pact he signed in 2022.

Fields is only getting an opportunity to play because Wilson reaggravated a calf injury prior to Week 1. While there are signs the coaching staff wants to move forward with him, is the team willing to move on from Wilson? A potential trade to the Raiders has been floated. Las Vegas’ quarterback situation is uncertain at the moment after the Raiders benched Gardner Minshew due to a poor showing in Week 5.

The Steelers had a busy offseason, completely swapping out their quarterback room. In addition to Wilson, the team also added Fields through a trade with the Chicago Bears prior to the 2024 season. Chicago selected Fields with the 11th overall pick in the 2021 draft. However, he became expendable when the organization took Caleb Williams first overall in the 2024 draft.

The Steelers play the Raiders in Las Vegas in Week 6. The team is tied for first place in the AFC North and looking to improve to 3-3 on the season.