Chris graduated from the University of San Diego with a Communication Studies Degree. He spent his final year as the Sports Editor for the USDVista newspaper. He contributes about the NFL, MLB, and NBA but follows most sports. Chris also covers the San Diego Loyal SC for East Village Times.

The NBA playoffs are on a burner right now! The Lakers have a chance to advance with a win tonight over Steph Curry and the Warriors. This same-game parlay features Steph Curry and LeBron James.

The Lakers won Game 1 and the Warriors tied it up in The Bay. LeBron and the Lakers managed to win games 3-4 which has given them a major advantage. The Warriors are back home where they play a lot better than on the road. Curry is likely to have a huge game s he tries to save their season, one year after winning the NBA Finals.

Here are the same-game parlay odds for Game 5 in The Bay

Same-Game Parlay Odds: Lakers-Warriors Odds

Anthony Davis 25+ Points

Steph Curry 25+ Points

LeBron James 8+ Assists

Klay Thompson 3+ Made Threes

This same-game parlay adds up to +413 at time of publication.

The Warriors’ backs are against the wall. This is a feeling they haven’t felt in over two years as they are coming off their 4th championship in eight years. The Dubs only scored 17 points in the fourth quarter and lost by only three points. Now at home, expect a much better fourth quarter from the Warriors. Curry will certainly score 25 points tonight. As for Klay, if he can shoot as he did in Game 4 then he will splash 3+ from beyond the arc. They both will play over 40 minutes again tonight (barring a blowout).

This same-game parlay needs AD to score 25+ which is not an easy feat. He scored 23 last game and grabbed 15 boards. He has scored 25+ in two games this series, however, so it is possible it can be done. If LeBron is dishing out assists at a high rate, then it is likely AD will get the rock a ton tonight. Lonnie Walker IV was huge for them in Game 4 and he took shots away from both Lebron and AD. We will see if Walker IV is in the gameplan again tonight and if he goes off again, then that might hurt this parlay’s chances of cashing in.