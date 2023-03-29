Hannah Waddingham, the British star of the hit Apple+ show Ted Lasso, opened up about her emotional last day of filming season 3 with creator and costar Jason Sudeikis. Waddingham revealed that when Sudeikis showed up on set to say goodbye, she asked him not to hug her because she knew she would start crying, per her conversation with PEOPLE.

For Waddingham, filming the last scene of season 3 in her character’s house in London made her feel grateful and reflective. Though it has not been confirmed whether or not season 3 will be the show’s last, Hannah Waddingham is excited for what’s next, having landed roles in major upcoming projects like PBS’s limited series Tom Jones, The Fall Guy with Ryan Gosling, and the next installment of Mission: Impossible opposite Tom Cruise.

Playing Rebecca for multiple seasons on Ted Lasso has given Waddingham the chance to take her character in different directions, but there was one scene that particularly hit home for the actress. In a scene at a psychic’s office, Rebecca is told that she’s going to have a child, and Waddingham’s reaction was so strong that it left her physically shaking, she tells Indie Wire.

Having experienced a similar situation with a fertility doctor, Waddingham said that Ted Lasso has given her the opportunity to use her real-life experiences as a catharsis in her performance. These personal markers have allowed her to access the deeper emotional moments of the show, which reaches much deeper levels than the usual workplace comedy office banter.

As Waddingham looks ahead to her future projects, she remains grounded and grateful for her success, especially since it came later in life. She aims to be the best version of herself, make people smile, and hopes they make her smile in return.