A lot will be on the line on Friday when the Minnesota Timberwolves host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. At the moment, the Wolves are just a half-game ahead of the Lakers for the seventh seed in the West, and it goes without saying that the winners of Friday’s showdown will take a step closer to potentially securing a guaranteed playoff berth.

The bad news for the Wolves is that they are dealing with a slew of injuries ahead of Friday’s key matchup. Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards headline Minnesota’s injury list as they look to hold off the Lakers at the Target Center.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards injury status vs. Lakers

As of writing, both Towns and Edwards are considered probable to play on Friday. This is obviously a good sign for Minnesota, as they hope to have both their stars available against a surging Lakers side.

Towns, who just recently came back from a near-four-month injury layoff, has played in three out of Minnesota’s last four games. He sat out the second night of a back-to-back set on Monday as part of the team’s management of his calf injury. At this point, however, it seems that KAT should be good to go against LA.

Edwards, on the other hand, is dealing with a non-COVID illness. He was able to play through it on Wednesday, and so long as his condition hasn’t worsened significantly, we should also expect him to be available on Friday.

Kyle Anderson is probable as well for the Timberwolves, but Austin Rivers, Jaylen Nowell, Naz Reid, Taurean Prince, and Matt Ryan are all out.

As for the Lakers, LeBron James is actually listed as questionable to play. However, this has become a bit customary for LA, and he too should be in the starting lineup come Friday night. Anthony Davis is probable as well, while D’Angelo Russell, who will make his first return to Minnesota since his mid-season blockbuster trade, has been removed from the injury report.