The Tennessee Titans stand at a pivotal juncture as they approach the 2024 NFL offseason. Following a disappointing 6-11 record in the 2023 season and an absence from the playoffs, the team confronts difficult decisions regarding its roster. This analysis will explore the possible departure of key players and its implications for the team.

Titans' 2023 Season

The Titans aimed to surpass their disappointing 7–10 record from 2022 and secure a return to the playoffs after missing out for the first time since 2018. However, following a Week 15 defeat to the Houston Texans in overtime, their playoff aspirations were dashed for the second consecutive year. Subsequently, a Week 16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks by a narrow margin of 20–17 cemented their position at the bottom of the AFC South standings. Consequently, the Titans failed to make any progress from their 7–10 record in 2022. Throughout the season, they grappled with a myriad of challenges, including injuries and coaching issues. Consequently, on January 9, the Titans relieved head coach Mike Vrabel of his duties.

Offseason Considerations

The Titans' primary needs align with premium positions crucial for every team. This underscores the necessity for the team to embark on a comprehensive rebuilding process. Prioritizing draft pick acquisitions becomes imperative for the Titans. That's given their limited presence in the top 100 picks, with only selections at No. 7 and No. 38.

Considering the current roster status, DeAndre Hopkins emerges as a doubtful long-term fit. Sure, the 31-year-old showcased his capability as a primary receiving option in the recent season. However, his effectiveness may wane by the time the Titans regain competitiveness. In addition, although Andre Dillard's performance in the previous season was subpar, his position as a tackle might attract interest from teams willing to take a chance on a former first-round pick.

Offseason Priority

The overhaul of the offensive line in the previous season turned out to be a debacle. In particular, Dillard performed abysmally. In fact, some literal turnstiles seemed more effective than the offensive tackle. He surrendered 12 sacks, tying for the highest among all offensive linemen according to Pro Football Focus. For his part, Peter Skoronski, a first-round selection, experienced expected fluctuations and should show improvement in his second year. Still, the injury-plagued line remained one of the weakest in pass protection across the NFL and struggled to create running lanes.

Tennessee must seek enhancements to shield Will Levis. The newly appointed head coach, Brian Callahan, may consider recruiting his former colleague Jonah Williams, who faced challenges in Cincinnati but could offer an upgrade for the Titans. The presence of Brian's father, the accomplished offensive line coach Bill Callahan, within the Tennessee coaching staff should prove to be a significant advantage in this endeavor, too.

Here we will look at the three cut candidates on the Tennessee Titans' roster entering the 2024 NFL offseason.

Malik Willis, QB

The Titans have signaled their preference for Will Levis over Malik Willis. This was evident from Willis' limited playing time during the season. Despite being a third-round pick, Willis only took the field for 22 snaps and attempted a mere five passes. Yes, the Titans could retain him as an inexpensive backup to Levis. However, acquiring a seasoned veteran might be a more prudent choice, especially considering their financial flexibility. A departure for Willis could offer him a fresh start while affording the Titans nearly $1 million in cap savings.

Andre Dillard, OT

Currently slated as the fourth-highest earner on the Titans' roster, Andre Dillard's contract presents a substantial commitment. This is especially true for a left tackle who struggled significantly during the 2023 season. Despite playing only 562 snaps, Dillard was among the league leaders in sacks allowed. This highlighted his performance woes. If the Titans aim to construct their team around Will Levis, seeking improved production becomes imperative. This makes Dillard an unlikely candidate for the future. While parting ways with Dillard may incur dead cap costs, a post-June 1 cut would yield $6.4 million in 2024 cap space.. That said, finding a trade partner might prove challenging given his recent struggles.

Potential #Titans cuts (all numbers according to @spotrac): OT Andre Dillard ($2.9 million in cap savings)

DB Elijah Molden ($1.3 million in cap savings)

OLB Rashad Weaver ($1.055 million in cap savings)

Luke Gifford, LB

Amidst their ample cap space, the Titans could seek to shore up their financial resources by considering Luke Gifford as a potential cap casualty. Despite playing in 11 games before a season-ending hamstring injury, Gifford primarily contributed as a special teams player. He saw minimal action on defense with just eight snaps. Releasing Gifford could free up $1.9 million in cap space for the Titans. This gives them additional flexibility in their offseason roster management.

Looking Ahead

As the Tennessee Titans navigate the complexities of the 2024 NFL offseason, they must make critical decisions regarding their roster composition. With a blend of strategic releases and potential acquisitions, the Titans aim to position themselves for a return to success in their next campaign. The evaluation of cut candidates underscores the team's commitment to optimizing resources while fostering a culture of excellence. As they embark on the journey to reshape their roster, the Titans remain focused on fortifying their lineup and charting a course toward championship contention in the seasons ahead. Through calculated moves and prudent investments, the Titans aspire to emerge as playoff contenders once more.